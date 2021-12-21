Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Thunder to close home back-to-back
Key Stat of the Night
- The Thunder shot 50.8% (31-61 FG) in the final three quarters after shooting just 21.7% in the first period. Oklahoma City shot 42.9% overall despite missing 12 of its first 14 shots to start the game.
Key Run of the Night
- Memphis led 95-94 with 1:28 remaining, but Oklahoma City scored the next six points to take 100-95 lead with 12.6 seconds left.
Game Recap
The Memphis Grizzlies lost 102-99 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday in the second half of their back-to-back at FedExForum.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder in scoring with 23 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals while Josh Giddey notched this fifth double-double of his rookie season with season highs in points (19) and assists (11). Luguentz Dort scored 12 points with six rebounds.
Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 25 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Bane hit his 200th career 3-pointer in the first quarter, making him the sixth player in NBA history to make 200 threes and shoot over 40% from beyond the arc in his first 100 career games. Dillon Brooks had 19 points, two rebounds and two assists. Ja Morant added 16 points, eight assists and six rebounds in his return from a 12-game absence due to a left knee sprain sustained on Nov. 26 vs. Atlanta. Jaren Jackson Jr. tallied 15 points with six rebounds and two steals.
Oklahoma City missed 12 of its first 14 shots and shot just 5-of-23 in the first quarter as Memphis built a double-digit advantage. However, the Thunder shot 31-of-61 in the final three quarters and shot 42.9% overall while holding Memphis to 38.6% shooting, the Grizzlies’ second straight game under 40% following the team’s 2-0 West Coast road trip.
The Grizzlies held a 50-47 lead at the half after the Thunder marched to a 24-8 run to finish the second quarter. Giddey scored all 14 of his first-half points in the second quarter to lead the Thunder while Bane had 15 points on 3-for-5 shooting from three.
The Thunder found their stride on offense in the third quarter, building their lead up to as high as 10 before the Grizzlies stormed back on a 21-8 run. Memphis led 89-84 with 4:37 remaining, but Oklahoma City finished the game on an 18-10 run.
Next Game
The Grizzlies’ holiday road trip starts with a matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in to the game on Bally Sports Southeast or listen live on 92.9 FM ESPN.
Team Quotes
On offensive struggles:“We had 17 more shots than them, 17 offensive rebounds, shot 38%. They played with some physicality, but we had tons of great looks. We had layups at the rim. We had wide open threes. You know, it’s going to happen sometimes, two games in a row. Reset takes the next two days and head back out west.”
On Ja Morant’s return:“I thought Ja was good. His conditioning looked good. Obviously, we played him in short spurts to let him go out there and play super aggressive. I thought he looked good. He’s just trying to get back and read his teammates and all that stuff. It’s been a minute since he’s played five-on-five basketball, but I really liked what he did. I thought his defensive effort was pretty solid throughout the night as well.”
On adjusting with Morant back in the lineup:“Hopefully it’s shorter rather than longer. I expect that to be the case. Obviously, he’s played a whole lot with these guys. I know it’s been a minute since he’s played with them, but I expect him and the group to come out, we don’t have a whole lot of games in the next five days. We’ve got one in the next five, but each game is an opportunity for these guys to learn and grasp each other, and they always do a great job of that.”
On the upcoming games:“It’s definitely going to be a great test. Obviously, the Warriors are playing at a high level. We had a competitive game against the Kings as well. The Suns are obviously playing at a really high level. Anytime we go on the road, it’s going to be a challenge. Obviously, we’re familiar with the Warriors and how tough of a test that’s going to be. Hopefully, these two days we’re able to freshen up, go out there and luckily our guys have been playing really well on the road, so we’ll just take it one day at a time and one challenge at a time. It’s going to be a good test for us.”
On keys to keeping players fresh:“I think it’s totality, just taking it one day at a time and understanding the longevity of the season, the longevity of the week ahead and back-to-backs are there. Sometimes you even have more juice than the other team on the second night of a back-to-back. For us, it’s just one day at a time. You’ve got to focus on winning that first game of a back-to-back and do whatever it takes to win. Then, you turn the page and try to recover as best as possible. All the days leading up to that, you’re just managing it just from one game to the next, honestly.”
On Morant’s minutes:“There was definitely a minute recommendation. Trying to be smart. He’s been out for a few weeks here. Obviously, he’s been normally playing in the mid-30’s, but we’ll have him in on ramp getting to that point. Just trying to be able to have him start the game, finish halves, finish the game, the best option was to do that. Obviously, with Tyus (Jones) out, we’re just trying to juggle just one point guard lineups and then kind of point guard by combination. We’ll see how he responds over the next two days, and we might have to adjust the starting rotation on Thursday night, but not sure yet.”
On how he felt back on the floor:“I was excited to come back. I felt pretty good, I’m still getting my legs under me.”
On watching the team during the run:“It’s frustrating for me watching this team while I was out and the type of basketball they were playing. We beat this team by 73 and to come back the day and lose, it’s frustrating. I was already in my head coming back out trusting my knee and missing 12 games. Basketball is really my escape; I feel at my best when I play. It was just frustrating, even during the game I heard some of our fans courtside tell me I need to sit back out. I just don’t know what they wanted me to get out of that I feel like that just makes it worse.”
On being back physically 100%:“I feel like I’m right there. I’m definitely real close; it’s just the trusting part and the mental part. It’s tough, knee injuries are big time in this league. Every time you see an injury to the knee it’s a lot of time off. It’s just me locking in with my rehab. I feel like I put in the work and the strength is there, it’s actually stronger than before, it’s just going out and playing. Tonight I was just trying to find ways to be Ja during the game. I didn’t want to come back and mess up the rhythm of the team, so I told them to stay aggressive. It’s a lot. I’m excited to be back and I’m thankful for my teammates for keeping my spirits up and telling me I’m good and not to worry about what people say, but it’s hard not to see that stuff. It’s easier to not see it but if I’m running down the court and I hear it midgame from people who were just chanting MVP a while ago it’s frustrating.”
On his tweet about his film sessions:“We have a lot of pieces and a lot of guys who can score the basketball. The energy was good on both ends of the floor and ways to get guys easier shots. Dillon Brooks has been big time for us since he’s got back. He was the leading scorer during that stretch, I feel like he’s the head of the snake for us and he just brings a lot of energy to the team. It’s just making sure he’s locked in and staying in rhythm. He’s been a great playmaker for us and so has Jaren Jackson Jr. Just finding ways to get those guys more involved. And as for me I don’t need to score the ball, I don’t have to as long as we win. I’m just a type of guy that does what I’m asked. If its score 30 okay if its 15 assist I’m with that too.
On how it felt coming back:“Coming back from injuries you see guys try to get all the games they missed back in that first game, that’s not me. I don’t hunch shots. My teammates yell at me if I’m not aggressive. It was just coming in and picking my spots like I normally do. It was just trying to get comfortable with the flow of the game.”
On positives of the adversity:“It’s a lot of positives for us. They just won 10 out of the last 12, that’s a positive that we have a lot of guys that can score on this team. I’m not concerned about the team, more of me mentally. I’m just frustrated. Normally when anyone says anything negative about me I use it as fuel but tonight the remarks from the fans actually hurt. But I’m going to do what I normally do and bounce back.”
On supporting Ja Morant:“We know what kind of player Ja Morant is, he’s an all-star. He hasn’t played in a month; you look at anybody you throw out on the court after a month and you’re not going to feel like yourself. I thought he still played solid tonight, 6-of-12 from the floor, eight assist I thought he was solid for not playing for a long time. That’s what comes with being a superstar and I think Ja carries the weight well from fans and media. The best thing to do is tune it all out and know that we have the trust in him that’s the most important thing.”
On criticism from fans:“That’s nonsense. People just want something to talk about and Ja Morant is an easy target because he’s the best player on the team, he’s an all-star in his third year and we happen to win some games while guys were out. He’s an easy target but it’s nonsense. There was something that popped up on my phone that said ‘trade Ja Morant’, but he’ll be in Memphis as long as he wants to be in Memphis, he’s our franchise for sure.”
On giving back at Christmas shopping spree:“It’s huge, I tell people all the time that’s what fills my cup up. Being a role model, being someone that little kids can look up to means a lot to me. The Boys and Girls Club is something that I was really involved in growing up. After school that was the hangout spot playing basketball, playing pool whatever it is just building comradery with other kids. I think it’s a great program and I’m happy that I could help them out during these holiday seasons.”
Team Notables
- Oklahoma City won its second straight game following a Dec. 18 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Thunder have won four of their last seven games overall.
- The Thunder have won their last three road games and have not lost away from home since their NBA-record 73-point loss (152-79) in the teams’ previous meeting with the Grizzlies on Dec. 2 at FedExForum.
- The Thunder snapped a four-game road losing streak in the series with the Grizzlies, earning their first win at FedExForum since Feb. 14, 2018.
- Oklahoma City’s bench outscored Memphis’ reserves 37-21. The Grizzlies’ bench set a franchise record with 93 points in the teams’ previous meeting on Dec. 2.
- The Thunder snapped their 13-game streak of allowing over 100 points.
- Memphis shot 38.6% from the field and converted under 40% from the field in both games of its home back-to-back (Dec. 19-20) following its 2-0 West Coast road trip (Dec. 15-17).
Player Notables
- Desmond Bane led Memphis with 25 points and seven rebounds. Bane tied his career high with five 3-pointers made (accomplished six times previously). Bane, who played his 100th career game, reached 200 career 3-pointers with his first make tonight. He became the sixth player in NBA history to hit at least 200 3-pointers and shoot at least 40% from 3-point range in his first 100 career games, joining Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Duncan Robinson, Voshon Lenard and Landry Shamet.
- Ja Morant returned from a 12-game absence and added 16 points, six rebounds and eight assists in 28 minutes in his first appearance since sustaining a left knee sprain on Nov. 26 vs. Atlanta.
- Steven Adams grabbed 12 of his 14 rebounds in the first quarter. His 12 boards in the opening period set a new NBA season high for rebounds in a quarter.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 23 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals for Oklahoma City. It marked his 14th 20-point game of the season.
- Josh Giddey tied his career high with 19 points and set a new personal best with 11 assists for the fifth double-double of his rookie campaign. The 19-year-old scored 14 points in the second quarter.