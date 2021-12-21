Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Thunder to close home back-to-back

On offensive struggles: “We had 17 more shots than them, 17 offensive rebounds, shot 38%. They played with some physicality, but we had tons of great looks. We had layups at the rim. We had wide open threes. You know, it’s going to happen sometimes, two games in a row. Reset takes the next two days and head back out west.” Taylor Jenkins

On Ja Morant’s return: “I thought Ja was good. His conditioning looked good. Obviously, we played him in short spurts to let him go out there and play super aggressive. I thought he looked good. He’s just trying to get back and read his teammates and all that stuff. It’s been a minute since he’s played five-on-five basketball, but I really liked what he did. I thought his defensive effort was pretty solid throughout the night as well.” Taylor Jenkins

On adjusting with Morant back in the lineup: “Hopefully it’s shorter rather than longer. I expect that to be the case. Obviously, he’s played a whole lot with these guys. I know it’s been a minute since he’s played with them, but I expect him and the group to come out, we don’t have a whole lot of games in the next five days. We’ve got one in the next five, but each game is an opportunity for these guys to learn and grasp each other, and they always do a great job of that.” Taylor Jenkins

On the upcoming games: “It’s definitely going to be a great test. Obviously, the Warriors are playing at a high level. We had a competitive game against the Kings as well. The Suns are obviously playing at a really high level. Anytime we go on the road, it’s going to be a challenge. Obviously, we’re familiar with the Warriors and how tough of a test that’s going to be. Hopefully, these two days we’re able to freshen up, go out there and luckily our guys have been playing really well on the road, so we’ll just take it one day at a time and one challenge at a time. It’s going to be a good test for us.” Taylor Jenkins

On keys to keeping players fresh: “I think it’s totality, just taking it one day at a time and understanding the longevity of the season, the longevity of the week ahead and back-to-backs are there. Sometimes you even have more juice than the other team on the second night of a back-to-back. For us, it’s just one day at a time. You’ve got to focus on winning that first game of a back-to-back and do whatever it takes to win. Then, you turn the page and try to recover as best as possible. All the days leading up to that, you’re just managing it just from one game to the next, honestly.” Taylor Jenkins

On Morant’s minutes: “There was definitely a minute recommendation. Trying to be smart. He’s been out for a few weeks here. Obviously, he’s been normally playing in the mid-30’s, but we’ll have him in on ramp getting to that point. Just trying to be able to have him start the game, finish halves, finish the game, the best option was to do that. Obviously, with Tyus (Jones) out, we’re just trying to juggle just one point guard lineups and then kind of point guard by combination. We’ll see how he responds over the next two days, and we might have to adjust the starting rotation on Thursday night, but not sure yet.” Taylor Jenkins

On how he felt back on the floor: “I was excited to come back. I felt pretty good, I’m still getting my legs under me.” Ja Morant

On watching the team during the run: “It’s frustrating for me watching this team while I was out and the type of basketball they were playing. We beat this team by 73 and to come back the day and lose, it’s frustrating. I was already in my head coming back out trusting my knee and missing 12 games. Basketball is really my escape; I feel at my best when I play. It was just frustrating, even during the game I heard some of our fans courtside tell me I need to sit back out. I just don’t know what they wanted me to get out of that I feel like that just makes it worse.” Ja Morant

On being back physically 100%: “I feel like I’m right there. I’m definitely real close; it’s just the trusting part and the mental part. It’s tough, knee injuries are big time in this league. Every time you see an injury to the knee it’s a lot of time off. It’s just me locking in with my rehab. I feel like I put in the work and the strength is there, it’s actually stronger than before, it’s just going out and playing. Tonight I was just trying to find ways to be Ja during the game. I didn’t want to come back and mess up the rhythm of the team, so I told them to stay aggressive. It’s a lot. I’m excited to be back and I’m thankful for my teammates for keeping my spirits up and telling me I’m good and not to worry about what people say, but it’s hard not to see that stuff. It’s easier to not see it but if I’m running down the court and I hear it midgame from people who were just chanting MVP a while ago it’s frustrating.” Ja Morant

On his tweet about his film sessions: “We have a lot of pieces and a lot of guys who can score the basketball. The energy was good on both ends of the floor and ways to get guys easier shots. Dillon Brooks has been big time for us since he’s got back. He was the leading scorer during that stretch, I feel like he’s the head of the snake for us and he just brings a lot of energy to the team. It’s just making sure he’s locked in and staying in rhythm. He’s been a great playmaker for us and so has Jaren Jackson Jr. Just finding ways to get those guys more involved. And as for me I don’t need to score the ball, I don’t have to as long as we win. I’m just a type of guy that does what I’m asked. If its score 30 okay if its 15 assist I’m with that too. Ja Morant

On how it felt coming back: “Coming back from injuries you see guys try to get all the games they missed back in that first game, that’s not me. I don’t hunch shots. My teammates yell at me if I’m not aggressive. It was just coming in and picking my spots like I normally do. It was just trying to get comfortable with the flow of the game.” Ja Morant

On positives of the adversity: “It’s a lot of positives for us. They just won 10 out of the last 12, that’s a positive that we have a lot of guys that can score on this team. I’m not concerned about the team, more of me mentally. I’m just frustrated. Normally when anyone says anything negative about me I use it as fuel but tonight the remarks from the fans actually hurt. But I’m going to do what I normally do and bounce back.” Ja Morant

On supporting Ja Morant: “We know what kind of player Ja Morant is, he’s an all-star. He hasn’t played in a month; you look at anybody you throw out on the court after a month and you’re not going to feel like yourself. I thought he still played solid tonight, 6-of-12 from the floor, eight assist I thought he was solid for not playing for a long time. That’s what comes with being a superstar and I think Ja carries the weight well from fans and media. The best thing to do is tune it all out and know that we have the trust in him that’s the most important thing.” Desmond Bane

On criticism from fans: “That’s nonsense. People just want something to talk about and Ja Morant is an easy target because he’s the best player on the team, he’s an all-star in his third year and we happen to win some games while guys were out. He’s an easy target but it’s nonsense. There was something that popped up on my phone that said ‘trade Ja Morant’, but he’ll be in Memphis as long as he wants to be in Memphis, he’s our franchise for sure.” Desmond Bane