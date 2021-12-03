Postgame Report: Grizzlies nearly double up Thunder in record-setting victory

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies defeated the Thunder by 73 points, the largest margin of victory in NBA history.

Memphis set franchise records for points in a game (152), bench points in a game (93), field goal percentage (.625) and assists (41). The team’s 78-point lead, which occurred in two different points in the fourth quarter, represent the largest leads in a game by any NBA team over the past 25 seasons, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Grizzlies earned their third consecutive wire-to-wire victory after winning in wire-to-wire fashion on Nov. 28 vs. Sacramento and Nov. 30 at Toronto… According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Grizzlies are the third team to win three consecutive games wire-to-wire since the league began tracking play-by-play data in 1997-98. Key Run of the Night Memphis used an 11-2 run to take a 31-13 advantage with 1:41 remaining in the first quarter and led by double figures for the rest of the game.

The Grizzlies then put the game out of reach with a 29-8 burst to close the second period and enter halftime with a 72-36 lead. Memphis shot 12-for-12 in the final 6:53 of the first half.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies made history at FedExForum with a 152-79 rout of the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday at FedExForum. The 73-point margin of victory set the record for the largest margin of victory in NBA history.

The Grizzlies earned their third consecutive wire-to-wire victory in style, shooting a franchise-record 62.5% from the field to register the highest-scoring game in franchise history. Memphis recorded a club-record 41 assists.

Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 27 points, two steals and two blocks. De’Anthony Melton added 19 points, six rebounds and five assists on 8-for-10 shooting from the field. Santi Aldama notched his first career double-double and set career highs with 18 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. John Konchar chipped in with 17 points, four rebounds and four assists.

The Grizzlies outscored the Thunder 82-24 in points in the paint, marking the first time since 2000 a team has scored more paint points that total points scored by an opponent.

Luguentz Dort led the Thunder with 15 points while Tre Mann and Ty Jerome scored 11 points each in Oklahoma City’s eighth straight loss.

The Grizzlies built a double-digit lead in the first quarter as Jackson Jr. went 3-for-3 from the field for nine points, two rebounds and a block, extending his streak of 18 straight games with a block, the longest active streak in the NBA. Santi Aldama notched six points and three rebounds off the bench in the first quarter.

The Grizzlies held a 72-36 lead at halftime, the largest halftime lead in franchise history, outscoring the Thunder 42-8 in points in the paint. Memphis held the Thunder to a season-low 24.4% shooting from the field while shooting a season high 61.7% in the first half. Melton led the way with 17 points, four assists and three rebounds on 7-for-7 shooting while Jackson Jr. scored 15 points in the first half.

The Grizzlies’ dominance continued in the second half as the reserves joined in with six players scoring in double digits off the bench as Memphis totaled a current season high with 41 assists. The Grizzlies moved to 12-10 on the season and 3-0 without Ja Morant in the lineup.

Next Game

Team Quotes On tonight’s win: “Our starters set the tone with an edge coming out in the second half and not letting off the gas pedal. Our guys that haven’t been in the rotation a lot played fantastic. I love the activity our team played with defensively. I told them afterwards, the last three games we’ve shown commitment with the defense. We are going to have some tough tests ahead especially with this road trip. The one thing we can control is our activity. I think our one-on-one defense is good. When we don’t shift, we get burned but I thought the communication was great on the defensive end. Offensively we have to keep finding ways to trust the pass. We scored really well tonight but we missed so many opportunities to find open teammates and we’re going to need that even more going forward.” Taylor Jenkins On breaking records: “Franchise records are obviously great and I’m proud of our guys that they don’t think about that. We’re just motivated by our standards every single night and tonight that was on full display offensively and defensively. Records are records and records are meant to be broken. What motivates us every day is just playing our best basketball and I think over the last three games we’ve done a great job of that.” Taylor Jenkins On the energy from the past three wins:/span> “Hopefully our guys understand that when we play up to our capabilities our guys should have confidence in that and get excited about that. We’re getting the stops that we need, the wide open pass and the shots even if they aren’t falling. The energy we play with and how we play creates an infectious energy on the court, on the sidelines and in the timeouts. Even if a shot doesn’t fall and were doing everything defensively and the team scores, that just gives you a confidence booster of what you can control and if we play to that standard it gives yourself a chance to win ball games every single night.” Taylor Jenkins On dunk breaking the franchise record for points: “At that instance, I did not know it was the franchise record. Saw an open lane and dunked it. It is an awesome accomplishment for our team. We moved the ball really well the whole game. We had 41 assists, which is awesome.” John Konchar On largest margin of victory in NBA history: “Good win. We put it together, stuck to the game plan and stayed engaged the whole game. Credit to coach and everybody hooping. Just another game, it goes in the left column.” Jaren Jackson Jr.

Team Notables

The Grizzlies earned their third consecutive victory, a season high, while the Thunder lost their eighth straight.

Nine different Grizzlies scored in double figures, a franchise record.

The Grizzlies outscored the Thunder 82-24 in points in the paint, 22-2 in second chance points and 29-9 in fast break points… Memphis also scored 31 points off 20 Oklahoma City turnovers.

Memphis outscored Oklahoma City 72-36 in the first half, shooting 61.7% from the field and 61.5% from 3-point range while holding the Thunder to 24.4% overall and 27.3% from long range.

The Grizzlies’ 36-point halftime advantage marked the largest in franchise history (previous: 29 on March 16, 2003 vs. Atlanta) and the second-largest halftime lead in the NBA this season (77-36, Milwaukee over Orlando, Nov. 22, 2021).

Player Notables

Jaren Jackson Jr. tallied a season-high 27 points (9-11 FG, 6-7 3P), two steals and two blocks in 20 minutes. Jackson Jr. recorded his 17th career game with at least 20 points, multiple 3s and multiple blocks, the third-most in franchise history.

tallied a season-high 27 points (9-11 FG, 6-7 3P), two steals and two blocks in 20 minutes. Jackson Jr. recorded his 17th career game with at least 20 points, multiple 3s and multiple blocks, the third-most in franchise history. De’Anthony Melton scored 19 points off the bench (8-10 FG). Melton had 17 points in the first half on 7-of-7 shooting (3-3 3P).

scored 19 points off the bench (8-10 FG). Melton had 17 points in the first half on 7-of-7 shooting (3-3 3P). Tyus Jones notched 10 points and a season-high nine assists to just one turnover.

notched 10 points and a season-high nine assists to just one turnover. Santi Aldama recorded his first career double-double and set new career highs with 18 points and 10 assists in 28 minutes off the bench. Aldama’s +52 plus-minus set a new single-game franchise record, while Melton’s +46 in 22 minutes now places second.

recorded his first career double-double and set new career highs with 18 points and 10 assists in 28 minutes off the bench. Aldama’s +52 plus-minus set a new single-game franchise record, while Melton’s +46 in 22 minutes now places second. John Konchar totaled a season-high 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 3P), four rebounds, four assists and three steals off the bench.

totaled a season-high 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 3P), four rebounds, four assists and three steals off the bench. Luguentz Dort led the Thunder with 15 points.