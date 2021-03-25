Postgame Report: Grizzlies dominate second half to down Thunder 116-107

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Jonas Valanciunas scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for his 28th double-double of the season. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies responded after the break with a 33-12 run in the third quarter.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies went from struggling in the first half to dominating in the second to pick up a 116-107 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

Dillon Brooks was the catalyst for the comeback and finished with 25 points while Grayson Allen followed with 20 points and five rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for his 28th double-double of the season, and De’Anthony Melton added 14 points.

Seven Grizzlies recorded a steal with Justise Winslow tallying three. Brandon Clarke had a career-high five blocks off the bench.

Moses Brown finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds off the bench to lead seven Thunder players in double figures. Luguentz Dort scored 14 points while Al Horford and Alexsej Pokusevski each scored 13.

The Grizzlies put together a few runs to get some brief separation, but couldn’t pull away due after struggles with turnovers and a strong first half from Brown, who needed only 14 minutes to post a double-double.

The Thunder finished the half with a 53-49 lead as the Grizzlies struggled offensively. Al Horford led the Thunder to 11 points and Brown tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds. Allen led the Grizzlies with 13 points. Eight Grizzlies turnovers translated to 12 points for Oklahoma City.

The Grizzlies responded after the break with a 33-12 run in the third quarter to take control of the game as Brooks racked up 11 points in the quarter and the Grizzlies provided constant pressure on defense. The Grizzlies maintained their offensive explosion into the fourth quarter as Melton and Brooks continued to drain shots.

Ja Morant notched 11 points, five rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks in his 100th career game.

Next Game

The Grizzlies have their first two-game road mini-series of the season as they face the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT.