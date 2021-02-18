Postgame Report: Morant triple-double lifts Grizzlies past Thunder 122-113

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Every player that touched the floor for Memphis (excl. Jonas Valanciunas) recorded at least one steal in the game. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies went on a 10-0 run over the 2:02 late in the fourth quarter to extend their lead to 105-92. Memphis would lead by more than 8 for the remainder of the contest.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies used a Ja Morant triple-double and heroics from Kyle Anderson to glide past the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-113 on Wednesday night at FedExForum.

Morant and the Grizzlies stuck with their usual game plan attacking the rim aggressively early in the first quarter. Strong play from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander kept both teams neck and neck. The Thunder made all 11 free throw attempts in the first quarter while both teams shot over 50 percent from the field. Anderson led the Grizzlies in the first quarter with seven points and flashed quick hands with three steals. Gilgeous-Alexander led all scoring with 10 points.

The Grizzlies and Thunder traded runs back and forth throughout the first half, but after a quick break to start the second quarter, Morant returned to the court and his presence was felt immediately. He delivered assists to both Grayson Allen and Jonas Valanciunas and scored on a fast break lay in. Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort answered from 3-point range, but more magic from Anderson gave the Grizzlies the one-point advantage at the end of the half, 57-56. Morant filled the box score with six points, five rebounds and six assists in the first half.

The Grizzlies found their offense in the paint to open the second half with a 10-1 run before the Thunder came back with a run of their own. Morant proceeded to dissect the Thunder defense in the third quarter to maintain an 86-85 lead and inch toward his triple-double. The Grizzlies closed out the game behind the strength of Valanciunas and Anderson in the fourth quarter. Allen also notched 13 points in the final period to finish with 22 points.

All five Grizzlies starters scored in double-digits and the team dominated in the paint with 52 points to the Thunders’ 24. Morant ended the night with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists to give him his first triple-double of the season and third of his career. Valanciunas delivered his 13th double-double of the season with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Anderson finished the night as the first Memphis Grizzlies player to record 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals in a game since Mike Conley in 2013. Grizzlies improved to 12-12 with the win.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished the night with 22 points and six assists. Darius Bazley ended with 18 points and seven rebounds. Off the bench, Mike Muscala added 21 points (5-9 3PM). All five Oklahoma City starters ended the night in double-digits. The Thunder fall to 11-17.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will welcome the Detroit Pistons to FedExForum for the third game of their homestand on Friday, Feb. 19. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 ESPN.

Player Notes

Ja Morant finished with his first triple-double of the season and third of his career with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists.

finished with his first triple-double of the season and third of his career with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists. Jonas Valanciunas delivered his 13th double-double of the season with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

delivered his 13th double-double of the season with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Kyle Anderson finished with 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals.

finished with 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals. Grayson Allen shot 60% (6-10) from 3PT tallying 22 points, four rebounds and four assists.

shot 60% (6-10) from 3PT tallying 22 points, four rebounds and four assists. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished the night with 22 points and six assists.

finished the night with 22 points and six assists. Darius Bazley ended with 18 points and seven rebounds.