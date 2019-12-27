Postgame Report: Memphis’ defense comes up big as Grizzlies top Thunder 110-97

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies outshot the Thunder 46-84 (54.8%) to 38-92 (41.3%) respectively. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies grinded out a 96-76 advantage by using a 17-4 run over 5:13 minutes of play extending the lead to from the 2:08 left in the 3rd quarter to 8:55 in Q4.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-97 inside Chesapeake Energy Arena on Thursday night, snapping a nine-game road losing streak vs. the Thunder.

The Grizzlies got off to an early lead thanks to strong start on the defensive end. Memphis limited the Thunder to just 31.8 percent from the field and 18.2 percent from three-point range in the opening period. The Grizzlies used a 15-4 run to grab a 23-18 lead after one quarter of play, marking the fewest points Memphis has allowed in an opening quarter this season.

The two teams would exchange leads throughout the second quarter before the Grizzlies would claim a 49-47 lead going into the halftime break. Memphis’ offense would find their rhythm in the third as they tallied 37 points while shooting 70.0 percent (14-of-20) from the floor. The Grizzlies closed the quarter on a 13-5 run to take an 86-74 lead heading into the fourth. Memphis would then go on a 10-2 run to reach their largest lead of the night at 96-76 with 9:10 left to play in the game. Oklahoma City trimmed the Grizzlies’ lead to a little as nine points with 2:15 to play, however, the Grizzlies defense would not allow another basket for the remainder of the game as Memphis improved to 12-20 on the season.

Tonight’s victory marked the Grizzlies’ first win in Oklahoma City since November 7, 2014. Memphis was led by their frontcourt of Jonas Valanciunas and Jaren Jackson Jr., who finished the night with 21 and 20 points, respectively. Valanciunas added four rebounds and one assist while Jackson added four rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Tyus Jones led a Grizzlies second-unit that outscored the Thunder reserves 46-28 on the night. Jones tallied 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 3P) with two rebounds and two assists. Tonight’s 110-97 victory marked the first time in the last 46 games the Grizzlies have held their opponent under 100 points, snapping the longest streak in the NBA. Memphis also continued their dominant play in the paint as they outscored the Thunder 66-44 in the painted area.

Despite the loss, the Thunder had three players reach 20-or-more points. Chris Paul finished with 23 points, 11 assists and six rebounds on the night. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 21 points, three rebounds and three steals. Dennis Schroder led all reserves as he tallied 20 points, three rebounds and three steals for Oklahoma City. Steven Adams collected 16 points, six rebounds and four assists as the Thunder fell to 15-15 on the season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will wrap up a two-game road trip as they travel to face the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, December 28 at 4 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes Opening statement: "This was a win we needed. Obviously, what happened here a week ago our guys built another double-digit lead, got to 20. Credit the Thunder. They just kept fighting and they keep playing with that aggressive style, and physical on defense. But we just found a way. I am proud of our guys; how we competed defensively. Kept them off the free throw line. Outrebounded them by double digits, 16 or so. That collective effort right there, to be disciplined, to be focused for 48 minutes, to give ourselves a chance to hold a team under 100, it's been a while. I'm proud of them." Taylor Jenkins On the Grizzlies' bench play: "Offensively, to get 26 assists again, our starters were great but our bench, we talked about it before the game when they can come in; Tyus (Jones), Brandon (Clarke), Kyle Anderson. I think (Anderson) only scored two points but he had seven assists and multiple rebounds. De'Anthony (Melton) had multiple rebounds. Grayson (Allen) and Solo (Solomon Hill), all those guys coming in to contribute. When you get that production from 11 guys in different areas of the game, I thought we set a tone defensively. We were physical. We forced them into some tough shots, and then we were able to clean up on some rebounds." Taylor Jenkins On how satisfying this win is after the loss last week: It was great. There was effort, we competed, and we played hard on both ends. That’s the goal, that’s what we want to do every night. Jonas Valanciunas On what they did differently this game: Came out with the defense. We are really focused on defense. We held them under 100 points, which is not happening a lot these days. We really focused on defense. Jonas Valanciunas On how it is being matched up with Steven Adams: It’s always a pleasure to see him. He’s a big guy and he’s playing hard. It’s always good to go against him. Jonas Valanciunas On how much this win means after losing here last week: A whole lot because obviously last time it was disappointing because we had a big lead and lost it, and then we weren’t able to respond at the end. This time we made sure we responded the right way. We got a big lead again and made sure we took care of the ball and made the right plays. Jaren Jackson Jr. On the whole team contributing to the win: I mean, that is expected. Our bench brings a lot to the team. They are a huge asset because they can do so many things from top to bottom like Kyle’s vision, Tyus’ vision, and my boy BC (Brandon Clarke) and his athleticism. So down the line everybody brings something. Jaren Jackson Jr. On playing with confidence: When no one is around, you have to put in that work, so you have the confidence to do it in a game. My teammates have confidence in me so that’s all that really matters. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Player Notes

Jonas Valanciunas led the team with 21 points along with four rebounds and one assist.

led the team with 21 points along with four rebounds and one assist. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 20 points on top four rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

added 20 points on top four rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Tyus Jones tallied 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 3P) with two rebounds and two assists.

tallied 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 3P) with two rebounds and two assists. Chris Paul finished with 23 points, 11 assists and six rebounds on the night.

finished with 23 points, 11 assists and six rebounds on the night. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 21 points, three rebounds and three steals.

