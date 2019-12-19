Postgame Report: Thunder overcome 24-point second half lead, knock off Grizzlies 126-122

Leaders

The Memphis Grizzlies were unable to hold on to a 24-point second-half lead Wednesday night as the Thunder stormed past Memphis to pull out a 126-122 victory inside Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Memphis started the night off strong on the offensive end as they used a 19-7 run to take a 51-36 lead with 6:43 remaining in the first half. Two possessions later, Ja Morant slammed home a lob pass from Brandon Clarke as he scored his 11th point of the quarter to help lead the Grizzlies to a 68-59 lead at the half time break.

Memphis would pick up where they left off as they started the second half on a 19-6 run to stretch the lead to 24 points with 7:10 to play in the third quarter. After Memphis took their largest lead of the night at 89-65, the Thunder would rip off 40 of the next 55 points scored in the game, including an 18-4 run to grab their first lead of the game at 105-104 with 8:14 remaining in the game.

The two teams would exchange leads throughout the fourth quarter, but the Grizzlies were forced into eight turnovers down the stretch, leading to 10 Thunder points. The Thunder outscored Memphis 33-22 in the final frame. Despite the loss, Memphis continued their strong shooting of late, as they shot 51.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from behind the arc. The Grizzlies also put up a season-high 74 points in the paint, but it would not be enough as Memphis fell to 10-18 on the season.

Clarke led the way for the Grizzlies as he finished with a career-high 27 points and seven rebounds on 13-of-19 shooting. Clarke has now scored 25+ points in two of the last three games. Jonas Valanciunas chipped in 24 points, nine rebounds and three assists on an efficient 11-of-16 from the field. Morant tallied 22 points, seven assists and five rebounds while Dillon Brooks added 15 points and six rebounds.

Oklahoma City was led by Dennis Schroder who finished with a game-high 31 points, seven assists and three rebounds off the bench for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari both chipped in 20 points apiece. Steven Adams grabbed a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Chris Paul tallied 18 points and five assists, as the Thunder improved to 13-14 on the season.

The Grizzlies will wrap up a two-game road trip as they travel to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers on Friday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

