Postgame Report: Thunder Storm Back in Fourth Quarter to Top Grizzlies, 99-95

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Avery Bradley led all scorers with 27 points to with a game-high seven assists while also getting five rebounds and two steals. Bradley now has three 20-point performances this season, all coming in his nine games with the Grizzlies. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies shot 35-for-79 (.443) overall in the game while the Thunder went 33-for-93 (.355) from the field. The two teams had similar success from beyond the arc, with Memphis making 7-of-22 (.318) triples and Oklahoma City finishing 9-for-30 (.300). The Thunder won on the glass, outrebounding the Grizzlies 53-44, including a 17-4 edge on the offensive boards. Oklahoma City outpaced Memphis, scoring 24 fastbreak points while the Grizzlies had 11. Both teams scored exactly 40 points in the paint.

Game Recap

Trailing by double-digits in the fourth quarter, the Oklahoma City Thunder came back to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 99-95 on Sunday night in Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Grizzlies fell to 25-40 on the season and 10-23 on the road. The Thunder improved to 39-24 on the year and snap a four-game losing streak. Memphis has now lost nine-straight games against Oklahoma City, who now lead the season series 2-0.

The Thunder, who entered tonight leading the league in opponent turnovers (17.3 per game), forced the Grizzlies into 22 turnovers, the second-most by Memphis this season. Oklahoma City finished with 14 turnovers, but the Grizzlies outscored them 16-13 in points off turnovers.

Late in the fourth quarter, Memphis led 91-81 with 4:52 left in the game. Oklahoma City then went on a 17-4 run - highlighted by a 26-footer by Russell Westbrook - to tie the game up at 93 apiece with 1:04 remaining. Westbrook then connected on a pull-up jumper from 18 feet out to put Oklahoma City back up 95-93, their first lead since the 3:16 mark of the second quarter. After calling a timeout, Memphis ran an inbounds play that game Wright an open corner three, but missed. The Grizzlies were forced to foul, as Dennis Schroder made both free throws to give the Thunder a two-possession lead. Wright quickly raced down to make a layup, the first Grizzlies basket in over seven minutes, cutting the deficit to 97-95 with 9.1 seconds left. Terrence Ferguson knocked down both free throws with 6.5 ticks left, putting the game away. The Thunder outscored the Grizzlies 32-20 in the final quarter, as Memphis made only 6-of-21 (.286) shots in the period while Oklahoma City went 11-for-24 (.458).

Avery Bradley led all scorers with 27 points to with a game-high seven assists while also getting five rebounds and two steals. Bradley now has three 20-point performances this season, all coming in his nine games with the Grizzlies. Delon Wright finished with 17 points, tying his season-high, to go with eight boards and six assists. Wright scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half. Jonas Valanciunas logged his 10th double-double of the year, finishing with 16 points and 13 boards while blocking a game-high three shots. Valanciunas now has a double-double in five of his seven games since coming to Memphis. Bruno Caboclo added 11 points and four rebounds.

The Grizzlies shot 35-for-79 (.443) overall in the game while the Thunder went 33-for-93 (.355) from the field. The two teams had similar success from beyond the arc, with Memphis making 7-of-22 (.318) triples and Oklahoma City finishing 9-for-30 (.300). The Thunder won on the glass, outrebounding the Grizzlies 53-44, including a 17-4 edge on the offensive boards. Oklahoma City outpaced Memphis, scoring 24 fastbreak points while the Grizzlies had 11. Both teams scored exactly 40 points in the paint.

Westbrook led the Thunder with 22 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, to go with six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Adams recorded his 24th double-double of the season with 13 points and 22 rebounds (eight offensive). Schroder also had a double-double, finishing with 17 points and 12 rebounds while handing out a team-high six assists. Jerami Grant added 13 points and seven boads. Abdel Nader added 15 points off the bench.

The Memphis defense continued to play well coming out of halftime, holding Oklahoma City to 6-of-23 (.261) shooting in the third quarter. The Grizzlies shot 9-for-19 (.474) in the period, and although they turned the ball over six times, they allowed no points off the giveaways. The Grizzlies went on a 7-0 run from 9:42 to 7:16 (2:26) to go up 64-51, their largest lead of the game. Bradley heated up in the third quarter, scoring 11 points and passing out four assists as Memphis took a 75-67 lead into the final quarter.

The first half was good to the Grizzlies, as they made 20-of-39 (4-9 3P) shots from the floor while the Thunder were 16-for-46 (3-12 3P). Oklahoma City created extra opportunities though, outrebounding Memphis 9-1 on the offensive boards. The Grizzlies committed 11 turnovers in the first half while the Thunder had eight. Oklahoma City used those turnovers to gain a 13-2 advantage in fastbreak points during the half. Wright had 15 points in the first half, matching the most he’s scored in a Grizzlies uniform, to go with five rebounds and five assists. Adams already pulled down 12 rebounds for the Thunder by halftime.

Memphis didn’t have an issue scoring to start the game, making half their shots in the first quarter by going 10-for-20 (2-3 3P) from the floor. The Thunder shot 10-for-26 (.385) in the quarter, including 3-for-7 (.429) from deep. The Grizzlies struggled to box out the Thunder, allowing seven offensive rebounds throughout the quarter which led to four second chance points. Wright scored nine-straight points for Memphis to help lead 28-25 after one period of play.

Next Game

The Grizzlies return home to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, March 5, at 7 p.m. CT in FedExForum. Tuesday night will also be Hoops for St. Jude Tip-Off Night. Come out to the game, tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase single-game tickets can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. Single Game Tickets are also available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).

Team Quotes

On what happened in the last minutes: I think it’s the execution and its part of being a new group and how many times we had to execute under pressure. I thought the guys put forth a hell of an effort to give themselves an opportunity to win the game but it’s a matter of learning who we are, who gets the touches where in the fourth quarter. We relied heavily on Mike (Conley), down the stretch, so it was somebody different we were trying to find tonight and that is just a matter of us getting comfortable and familiar with one another and growing and learning from it. J.B. Bickerstaff On the impact of Delon Wright starting: Yeah, it’s a positive to see guys play well. Delon has been given a heck of an opportunity here. We think he’s a heck of a player. He’s got a great future ahead of him and to see him able to step up when Mike is out and carry the load from the point guard position, which is arguably the most difficult position on both sides of the ball now a days, it was a positive for us. We’ll continue to work with him and if he continues to work, then we expect to get even better. J.B. Bickerstaff On controlling the offense and making the right plays: Yeah, I’m just trying to make the right plays, trying not to turn the ball over, and ultimately trying to get wins. It’s unfortunate tonight. I don’t think we scored in the last three minutes of the game. It showed because we just got together, and we are a new team. We still don’t even know all of the plays at times. Those are all things that we have to use days off and practice to get better at so that we can be a better team and execute down the stretch. Avery Bradley On defending Russ: It’s tough. Russ is a very aggressive offensive player and you can never shut Russ down, all you can do is try to make plays hard on him and that is what I tried to do tonight. Not only him but Schröder too. Everybody I tried to guard tonight, just tried to make every play hard on them. Avery Bradley On the last minutes of the game: The game came down to execution. These guys have been playing together the whole year, and not only that, they have an All-Star caliber point guard in Russell Westbrook. He knows how to get them in the right sets, and he knocked down two big-time shots and won the game for them with those plays. You could see the confidence in the players and all of the guys he was playing with. Avery Bradley On his confidence level: Yeah, I just kind of wanted to redeem myself after the game yesterday. I didn’t play good yesterday, so I just wanted to be more aggressive today knowing that I was starting today. I just wanted to be a little more aggressive and have a good first half. Delon Wright

Player Notes

Avery Bradley led all scorers with 27 points to with a game-high seven assists while also getting five rebounds and two steals. Bradley now has three 20-point performances this season, all coming in his nine games with the Grizzlies.

led all scorers with 27 points to with a game-high seven assists while also getting five rebounds and two steals. Bradley now has three 20-point performances this season, all coming in his nine games with the Grizzlies. Delon Wright finished with 17 points, tying his season-high, to go with eight boards and six assists. Wright scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half.

finished with 17 points, tying his season-high, to go with eight boards and six assists. Wright scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half. Jonas Valanciunas logged his 10th double-double of the year, finishing with 16 points and 13 boards while blocking a game-high three shots. Valanciunas now has a double-double in five of his seven games since coming to Memphis.

logged his 10th double-double of the year, finishing with 16 points and 13 boards while blocking a game-high three shots. Valanciunas now has a double-double in five of his seven games since coming to Memphis. Bruno Caboclo added 11 points and four rebounds.

Get the App

Download or Update the Official Grizzlies App