Postgame Report: Grizzlies hold off Thunder for solid win

LAS VEGAS -- Markel Crawford and 2018 second-round pick Jevon Carter combined for 40 points to help the Memphis Grizzlies defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder in a Las Vegas Summer League consolation game at Cox Pavilion on Thursday evening.

The Grizzlies (2-2) laid the foundation for victory with a dominant first half in which they scored 24 points in each of the first two quarters. Their 48-27 halftime lead appeared safe, but the Thunder (2-2) would make a game of it in the second half. Oklahoma City cut 10 points off Memphis’ edge in the third period, and ultimately put together their best offensive quarter in the final quarter by scoring 33 points. Their defense simply couldn’t keep up, however, as the Grizzlies’ 29 fourth-quarter points were enough to hold off the comeback.

The Grizzlies held the edge for most of the contest, with the game featuring only one tie and one lead change. The Thunder made up substantial ground on the stat sheet after the lopsided first half, and they ultimately boasted five double-digit scorers.

Hamidou Diallo paced the Thunder with 14 points and added five rebounds. Rashawn Thomas followed with 13 points, seven boards, one steal and one block in 19 minutes. Deonte Burton had 12 points, four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal. Second-round pick Kevin Hervey matched Burton’s scoring and also supplied one rebound and one steal. Mike Cobbins scored 10 points in 15 points, while Daniel Hamilton added seven points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and one block.

Crawford’s 21 points led the Grizzlies and added four rebounds, one assist and two steals. Carter had with 19 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and one steal. First-round pick Jaren Jackson, Jr. posted 16 points, six rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal. Brady Heslip and DJ Stephens each had eight points.

