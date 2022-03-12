Postgame Report: Grizzlies rally to beat Randle, Knicks 118-114
Key Stat of the Night
- The Grizzlies outscored the Knicks 31-18 in the fourth quarter, holding New York to just 6-of-22 shooting (.273) and 4-of-15 shooting in the paint (.267).
- Memphis racked up a season-high 16 blocks in tonight’s victory, including five from NBA blocks leader Jaren Jackson Jr. The Grizzlies’ nine blocks in the first half is also a season high.
Key Run of the Night
- After falling behind the third quarter, the Grizzlies pulled off a 24-8 run to rally back into the game in the fourth quarter, sealing the win by outscoring the Knicks 12-4 in the final three minutes.
Game Recap
The Memphis Grizzlies notched their 11th double-digit comeback victory this season with a 118-114 win over the New York Knicks at FedExForum.
After falling behind the third quarter, the Grizzlies pulled off a 24-8 run to climb back into the game in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Knicks 12-4 in the final three minutes of the game. Ja Morant scored 15 points with three rebounds and a steal in the fourth quarter as the Grizzlies held the Knicks to 27% shooting from the field.
Morant led the Grizzlies with 37 points, eight assists, four rebounds and two steals while Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 13 points with four rebounds and five blocks. Ziaire Williams scored 13 points and three rebounds. Tyus Jones added 11 points with four rebounds and four assists and Brandon Clarke scored 10 points with eight rebounds. Desmond Bane tallied 12 points with five rebounds.
Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson both notched double-doubles with Randle pouring in 36 points, 12 rebounds and six assists while Robinson grabbed 16 rebounds and 10 points. RJ Barrett scored 23 points with seven rebounds.
The Grizzlies held the Knicks to just 40% shooting in the first half as they took a 61-56 lead into the break. Morant led Memphis with 15 points and five assists while the Grizzlies blocked nine shots, a new season high for team blocks in a half. Randle led all scorers with 18 points.
The Knicks outscored the Grizzlies 40-26 in the third quarter, leading 96-87 after an 11-2 run. Randle scored 12 points with seven rebounds in the quarter to lead the run.
The Grizzlies outscored the Knicks 31-18 in the fourth quarter to move to 46-22 on the season.
Next Game
The Grizzlies’ nine-day road trip begins with a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, March 13, at 6 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in on Bally Sports Southeast and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.
Team Quotes
On the fourth quarter:“I’m super proud of the group after giving up 40-point quarter in the third and locking down and only giving up 18 in the fourth. I thought Jaren Jackson was a huge part of that. The Knicks forced us into a number of adjustments our guys executed beautifully. JJ had five blocks and really sound defense as Randle was attacking. He picked up fouls early in the game but then came back in the fourth quarter and just played like we talked about just active and smart. His activity fueled us so we go out and got to build runs, helped us build a lead. JJ was impactful big time for us tonight.”
On Ja Morant and Jackson Jr. working together:“Those guys set a tone on both sides of the floor. I thought we had so many great looks that we missed but great execution. We got to our spots on the floor got exactly what we wanted, just didn’t have the shots fall. A lot of credit to Ja and the group on being really organized. They were running a couple of different coverages throughout the fourth quarter. Defensively, I thought Jaren Jackson cleaned up a lot down at the paint and the rim. Our guards were huge for us tonight. Tyus Jones had plus-22 coming out playing really good defense. Ja on the ball taking on tough matchups. These guys are physical, they can drive, get downhill and shoot threes. I thought their on ball defense was phenomenal in the fourth quarter to frustrate them and send them to our bigs. The bigs activity coming up with 50-50 balls, much better job rebounding but when you have guys setting the tone, Ja offensively and JJ gets a lot of credit on the defensive end but he had some big possessions getting fouled on the 3-point shot creating those cycles was big for us.”
On Morant:“I know there’s so much more ahead for him in a really bright career. But I think in two-plus years now I would like to say I’m surprised but a lot of times I’m just waiting to see what he’s going to do. is it a pass, lob or dunk? But I think his handles are at an elite level. What he can do to break down defenses, one-on-one, pick and rolls just to get to your spots on the floor. That’s what you need at this level. I’m trying to follow him at times to see what’s coming next but when he does something I’m like here we go this is what he does. I know he has more in store moving forward that’s going to definitely surprise me.”
On Brandon Clarke:“I thought he was huge spark along with Tyus Jones. I thought taking on Randle as a matchup, that’s a tough one. Randle comes out blazing in the first quarter and sets a tone with his physicality knocking down threes. Then in the second half he’s posting up and getting free throws, I thought Brandon did a great job in the post but also in the drives and absorbing contact and contesting without fouling. I thought BC was huge from a block standpoint but also a sound defensive standpoint taking on a very physical matchup. He just gives us a boost on the offensive end on how he runs its great balance.”
On growth in fourth quarter:“I think a lot of growth in the physicality that we have to have. I felt like throughout the game we couldn’t match their physicality but late in the game we did a much better job but the resiliency to be able to handle it. We don’t often give up 40 points in a quarter and to give up a 15-point lead being up five at halftime. I thought our guys did a great job knowing there’s 48 minutes were going to have opportunities to come back in the game. We were giving up so much in transition by missing shots that lead to a lot of leak outs. Luckily, our guys stayed poised when we get our runs in the fourth quarter and we catch fire and get the crowd behind us it reinforces what were capable of doing on both ends.”
On playing Jones with Morant:“I really loved what I was seeing out of the Ja and Tyus line ups. It just gives us a different pop, multiple handlers. You can’t just key in on Ja every time. I think Tyus does a great job at moving the ball. I love how his defense is slowly improving he’s taking on different challenges and guarding bigger guys. He’s really good with game plan discipline. He just started the quarter and it was a good lineup for us and it gave us an opportunity to pop over the top and make a run.”
On the fourth quarter comeback:“Defense. Locking in on the defensive end, getting stops and getting on a run. Making the best plays possible on that end. Getting good shots. We got it going pretty much. Our defense fueled us.”
On his thoughts in the fourth quarter before the comeback:“Just locking in. I felt like we were missing some good shots, but we needed buckets at that time. Me and Coach [Taylor Jenkins] were just getting together and finding the best plays to get a good bucket. It looked like it worked.”
On pushing the tempo:“Pretty much just get downhill. Just read the defense. Normally if it’s just one-on-one, I know I’m going to get a layup or a dunk. If the defense is back, just really collapse the defense and spread out the shooters. It’s pretty much my mindset; attacking the transition.”
On Jaren Jackson Jr.:“Jaren is what everybody needs to be excited about. His defensive presence is big time for us. We’re a totally different team with him out there on the floor. He sparked us when he was able to be on the floor. Getting us stops and just getting on a run. Like I said, he’s defensive player of the year in my eyes. His offensive game doesn’t get talked much about either with what he’s able to do on the floor. That fourth quarter, that goes to Jaren.”
On the fourth quarter:“It was good. I was feeling it at that point. I was just trying to make an impact any way I could. Just seeing where the ball was going, who they were going to hit and try to make a play at the rim. Show my hands for the most part but still be active. Got to do whatever.”
On Ja Morant and the team as a whole:“You’ve seen that a couple times or maybe more than that this year. He’s a dynamic player. He really can get it going. He loves to, not necessarily turn it on, but switch gears in the fourth quarter. He’s able to make a lot of plays and use his athleticism to his advantage, getting open court. It really helps us. If I can get blocks and he can do that, it’s just tough to guard everybody. There’s a lot of other guys. When [Desmond Bane], when [John Konchar] gets going, [Kyle Anderson] is making his plays, and [Brandon Clarke] was as active as he was today. It’s tough.”
On recognition for his defense:“I have no idea. I don’t know where that comes. I don’t know how to read it. But I don’t care about any of that as long as my teammates are saying what they say. I love when they say stuff. Shout out them. I don’t watch NBA TV, because I’m playing on it. It’s kind of hard to see it. I don’t usually watch games with sound too many times. Usually it’s on mute.”
On what changed going into the fourth quarter:“I think our rotations in the Houston game were just a little slow, a little lax. We knew that. There’s no excuse for that. We knew we had to bounce back, and we were able to. Again, tonight I think we started to read more where the ball was going. Talent is out there. Alec Burks and [Julius] Randle, RJ [Barrett]. They’re good.”
Team Notables
- Memphis remained unbeaten at home since the All-Star break (4-0) and improved to 24-10 at FedExForum this season.
- The Grizzlies swept the two-game season series with the Knicks, their first sweep of New York since the 2015-16 season.
- Memphis overcame a 15-point third-quarter deficit to win. Tonight marked the Grizzlies’ eighth victory when trailing entering the fourth quarter and 11th double-digit come-from-behind win of the season.
- The Grizzlies’ bench led by Tyus Jones (11 points) and Brandon Clarke (10 points) outscored the Knicks’ bench 37-15. The Grizzlies entered tonight’s game averaging 37.2 bench points a game.
- Memphis outscored the Knicks 72-52 in points in the paint. The Grizzlies entered tonight’s game scoring a league-leading 57.6 paint points per game, a franchise record and the third highest by any NBA team since data was tracked starting with the 1996-97 season.
Player Notables
- Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 37 points, eight assists, four rebounds and two steals. Morant scored 15 points in the fourth quarter, including 11 in the clutch (final five minutes with the margin within five points). Morant ranked third in the NBA (behind only Joel Embiid and DeMar DeRozan) this season in total points in clutch situations (119).
- Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 13 points with four rebounds and five blocks. Jackson Jr. entered tonight’s game leading the NBA in total blocks and tied for the lead in blocks per game.
- Ziaire Williams scored 13 points and three rebounds. Williams, who scored a career-high 21 points in the teams’ first meeting on Feb. 2 at Madison Square Garden, shot 14-of-20 from the field in two games against the Knicks this season.
- Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson both notched double-doubles with Randle pouring in 36 points with 12 rebounds and six assists while Robinson tallying 10 points and 16 rebounds to go with four blocks.