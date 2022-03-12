Postgame Report: Grizzlies rally to beat Randle, Knicks 118-114

On the fourth quarter: “I’m super proud of the group after giving up 40-point quarter in the third and locking down and only giving up 18 in the fourth. I thought Jaren Jackson was a huge part of that. The Knicks forced us into a number of adjustments our guys executed beautifully. JJ had five blocks and really sound defense as Randle was attacking. He picked up fouls early in the game but then came back in the fourth quarter and just played like we talked about just active and smart. His activity fueled us so we go out and got to build runs, helped us build a lead. JJ was impactful big time for us tonight.” Taylor Jenkins

On Ja Morant and Jackson Jr. working together: “Those guys set a tone on both sides of the floor. I thought we had so many great looks that we missed but great execution. We got to our spots on the floor got exactly what we wanted, just didn’t have the shots fall. A lot of credit to Ja and the group on being really organized. They were running a couple of different coverages throughout the fourth quarter. Defensively, I thought Jaren Jackson cleaned up a lot down at the paint and the rim. Our guards were huge for us tonight. Tyus Jones had plus-22 coming out playing really good defense. Ja on the ball taking on tough matchups. These guys are physical, they can drive, get downhill and shoot threes. I thought their on ball defense was phenomenal in the fourth quarter to frustrate them and send them to our bigs. The bigs activity coming up with 50-50 balls, much better job rebounding but when you have guys setting the tone, Ja offensively and JJ gets a lot of credit on the defensive end but he had some big possessions getting fouled on the 3-point shot creating those cycles was big for us.” Taylor Jenkins

On Morant: “I know there’s so much more ahead for him in a really bright career. But I think in two-plus years now I would like to say I’m surprised but a lot of times I’m just waiting to see what he’s going to do. is it a pass, lob or dunk? But I think his handles are at an elite level. What he can do to break down defenses, one-on-one, pick and rolls just to get to your spots on the floor. That’s what you need at this level. I’m trying to follow him at times to see what’s coming next but when he does something I’m like here we go this is what he does. I know he has more in store moving forward that’s going to definitely surprise me.” Taylor Jenkins

On Brandon Clarke: “I thought he was huge spark along with Tyus Jones. I thought taking on Randle as a matchup, that’s a tough one. Randle comes out blazing in the first quarter and sets a tone with his physicality knocking down threes. Then in the second half he’s posting up and getting free throws, I thought Brandon did a great job in the post but also in the drives and absorbing contact and contesting without fouling. I thought BC was huge from a block standpoint but also a sound defensive standpoint taking on a very physical matchup. He just gives us a boost on the offensive end on how he runs its great balance.” Taylor Jenkins

On growth in fourth quarter: “I think a lot of growth in the physicality that we have to have. I felt like throughout the game we couldn’t match their physicality but late in the game we did a much better job but the resiliency to be able to handle it. We don’t often give up 40 points in a quarter and to give up a 15-point lead being up five at halftime. I thought our guys did a great job knowing there’s 48 minutes were going to have opportunities to come back in the game. We were giving up so much in transition by missing shots that lead to a lot of leak outs. Luckily, our guys stayed poised when we get our runs in the fourth quarter and we catch fire and get the crowd behind us it reinforces what were capable of doing on both ends.” Taylor Jenkins

On playing Jones with Morant: “I really loved what I was seeing out of the Ja and Tyus line ups. It just gives us a different pop, multiple handlers. You can’t just key in on Ja every time. I think Tyus does a great job at moving the ball. I love how his defense is slowly improving he’s taking on different challenges and guarding bigger guys. He’s really good with game plan discipline. He just started the quarter and it was a good lineup for us and it gave us an opportunity to pop over the top and make a run.” Taylor Jenkins

On the fourth quarter comeback: “Defense. Locking in on the defensive end, getting stops and getting on a run. Making the best plays possible on that end. Getting good shots. We got it going pretty much. Our defense fueled us.” Ja Morant

On his thoughts in the fourth quarter before the comeback: “Just locking in. I felt like we were missing some good shots, but we needed buckets at that time. Me and Coach [Taylor Jenkins] were just getting together and finding the best plays to get a good bucket. It looked like it worked.” Ja Morant

On pushing the tempo: “Pretty much just get downhill. Just read the defense. Normally if it’s just one-on-one, I know I’m going to get a layup or a dunk. If the defense is back, just really collapse the defense and spread out the shooters. It’s pretty much my mindset; attacking the transition.” Ja Morant

On Jaren Jackson Jr.: “Jaren is what everybody needs to be excited about. His defensive presence is big time for us. We’re a totally different team with him out there on the floor. He sparked us when he was able to be on the floor. Getting us stops and just getting on a run. Like I said, he’s defensive player of the year in my eyes. His offensive game doesn’t get talked much about either with what he’s able to do on the floor. That fourth quarter, that goes to Jaren.” Ja Morant

On the fourth quarter: “It was good. I was feeling it at that point. I was just trying to make an impact any way I could. Just seeing where the ball was going, who they were going to hit and try to make a play at the rim. Show my hands for the most part but still be active. Got to do whatever.” Jaren Jackson Jr.

On Ja Morant and the team as a whole: “You’ve seen that a couple times or maybe more than that this year. He’s a dynamic player. He really can get it going. He loves to, not necessarily turn it on, but switch gears in the fourth quarter. He’s able to make a lot of plays and use his athleticism to his advantage, getting open court. It really helps us. If I can get blocks and he can do that, it’s just tough to guard everybody. There’s a lot of other guys. When [Desmond Bane], when [John Konchar] gets going, [Kyle Anderson] is making his plays, and [Brandon Clarke] was as active as he was today. It’s tough.” Jaren Jackson Jr.

On recognition for his defense: “I have no idea. I don’t know where that comes. I don’t know how to read it. But I don’t care about any of that as long as my teammates are saying what they say. I love when they say stuff. Shout out them. I don’t watch NBA TV, because I’m playing on it. It’s kind of hard to see it. I don’t usually watch games with sound too many times. Usually it’s on mute.” Jaren Jackson Jr.