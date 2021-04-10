Postgame Report: Randle, Barrett lead Knicks to OT win over Grizzlies

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies struggled to connect from the free throw line only converting 21-34 (61.8%) of their shots while the Knicks were able to sink 29-33 (87.9%) from behind the line. Key Run of the Night The Knicks went on a 16-4 run from 5:33 to 0:37 late in the fourth quarter overcoming a 12-point deficit to tie the game at 112-112.

Game Recap

The New York Knicks snapped the Memphis Grizzlies’ four-game win streak with a 133-129 victory on Friday inside Madison Square Garden.

Julius Randle’s 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds led the Knicks while RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley had 20 points each. Derrick Rose added 19 points off the bench.

Ja Morant scored 26 points and dished six assists and Jonas Valanciunas notched a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Dillon Brooks had 23 points and five rebounds while Desmond Bane racked up 16 points and five rebounds.

The Grizzlies showed the same offensive flow they’ve carried throughout their winning streak to build a quick 35-25 lead in the first quarter. Brooks’ hot streak continued with 11 points in the quarter, giving him three-straight games with double-digit scoring in a single quarter.

Desmond Bane came alive in the second quarter to put up 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting as the Grizzlies held a 51-60 lead going into halftime. Derrick Rose led the Knicks with 13 points at the half.

Morant and Valanciunas had the Grizzlies rolling in the third quarter as Morant went 4-for-4 on 3-point attempts and totaled 14 points in the quarter while Valanciunas racked up eight points and five rebounds.

The Knicks used a 19-6 run in the fourth quarter to tie the score with 37 seconds left. Morant and Barrett went back and forth with clutch buckets to send the game to overtime, where Randle’s push helped the Knicks overcome the Grizzlies.

Next Game

The Grizzlies return to FedExForum for a matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, April 11 at 7 p.m. CT.

Player Notes

