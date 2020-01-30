Postgame Report: Grizzlies sweep home-road back-to-back, rout Knicks in Madison Square Garden 127-106

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Ja Morant recorded a double-double with 18 points, 10 assists and three rebounds. Morant finished the game +42 in his 28 minutes of action, making him the youngest player since Kobe Bryant in 1998 to post a +42 in a single game. Key Run of the Night Coming out of the half, Memphis grabbed control of the game with a 23-8 run to open the third quarter and took their largest lead of the night at 82-60 with 6:52 to play in the period. Jae Crowder scored 12 of his 18 points in the quarter as he helped the Grizzlies to a 96-84 lead heading into the final period.

The Memphis Grizzlies picked up their fourth consecutive victory as they defeated the New York Knicks 127-106 inside Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

The Grizzlies were hot offensively tonight as they shot 50 percent from the field. Memphis has now shot at least 50 percent from the field for the fourth consecutive game and is 16-3 when shooting 50 percent or higher this season. In addition, the Grizzlies limited the Knicks to just 42.9 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from three-point range. Dillon Brooks continued his strong play, scoring nine points in the first quarter on 4-of-6 shooting. The two teams exchanged leads 12 times in the first quarter before heading to the second tied at 32-32. The Grizzlies stretched their lead to 10 points with 5:41 remaining in the first half (48-38) following an 18-6 run and entered halftime with a seven point lead (59-52).

Coming out of the half, Memphis grabbed control of the game with a 23-8 run to open the third quarter and took their largest lead of the night at 82-60 with 6:52 to play in the period. Jae Crowder scored 12 of his 18 points in the quarter as he helped the Grizzlies to a 96-84 lead heading into the final period. The Knicks were able to cut the Grizzlies lead down to as little as 10 points in the fourth. However, Memphis would hold New York to just 33.3 percent shooting in the final frame to help secure the win.

Ja Morant recorded a double-double with 18 points, 10 assists and three rebounds. Morant finished the game +42 in his 28 minutes of action, making him the youngest player since Kobe Bryant in 1998 to post a +42 in a single game. Brooks led all scorers with 27 points and two rebounds on 9-of-17 shooting. Memphis is 17-1 this season when Brooks scores 20-or-more points. Jae Crowder tallied 18 points, seven rebounds and two assists while knocking down 4-of-6 shots from three-point range. Jonas Valanciunas also recorded a double-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and four assists as the Grizzlies improved to 24-24 on the season.

Julius Randle posted a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds to lead New York. Elfrid Payton totaled 15 points (7-14 FG), 11 assists and seven rebounds while Marcus Morris tallied 17 points and six rebounds in 26 minutes. Damyean Dotson connected on four three-pointers on his way to 15 points to lead the Knicks bench. Mitchell Robinson contributed 10 points and nine rebounds as the Knicks fell to 13-36 on the season.

The Grizzlies will wrap-up a two-game road trip as they visit the New Orleans Pelicans inside Smoothie King Center on Friday, January 31 at 7 p.m. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On tonight’s game: Great win by our guys. Back to back. Hard fought game. Built a lead. Credit the Knicks, they went on a good run there in the fourth quarter. Came down with some great execution on the offensive end. They made it tough for us, making some tough three’s. (Mitchell) Robinson was loose on the boards. (We) gave him extra possessions, have to get better in those areas. Overall, for the most part, a really solid win by our guys. Taylor Jenkins On Ja Morant: It’s not always points. It’s not always assists. He was a difference maker. He was in so many pick-and-rolls tonight. He did a heck of a job. Their guards love to get downhill. He was doing a great job trying to keep them in front if possible. Had some deflections. Good feedback. Stuff that may not even show up on the box score. I thought his urgency defensively was one of the best of the season. Throughout the game making the right reads. They (New York Knicks) have so much size in the paint. We still did a decent job getting in the paint, they made it really tough. He came up with some big buckets in the fourth as well. Overall, huge impact in the game. Taylor Jenkins On the passing of Kobe Bryant and his jersey retirement at Murray State in the same week: Still tough, still weighing heavy on me right now. It was just some excitement in my first game here. Jersey retirement brought some excitement and joy to me. It lifted me up a little bit. I’m just glad to be here. Ja Morant On playing at Madison Square Garden: Everybody knows Madison Square Garden is a place to play. I’m happy to go out here with my teammates and get a win. Ja Morant

