Postgame Report: Grizzlies Knock Down Knicks 96-84

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Knicks committed 16 turnovers throughout the game while the Grizzlies limited turnovers to just eight. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies kicked off the third quarter with a 15-3 run from 11:29 to 7:00 (4:29 run) and carried the lead for the rest of the game.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New York Knicks, 96-84, on Sunday afternoon inside Madison Square Garden. The Grizzlies improved to 21-33 on the season and snapped a nine-game losing streak. The win splits the series 1-1 on the year, and is the first win in Madison Square Garden since Feb. 5, 2016. The Knicks dropped 10-42 on the year and have lost 13 games in a row.

After committing more turnovers than their opponent in each of the last three games (16.0 per game during that span), the Grizzlies turned the ball over just eight times in the game while forcing the Knicks into 16 turnovers. Memphis also scored 18 points off the giveaways while New York had nine.

Mike Conley led all scorers with 25 points on 52.9 percent shooting to go with eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Conley has now scored at least 22 points in his last four games. Marc Gasol approached a double-double, finishing with 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Gasol has reached 20 points 13 times this season. Justin Holiday finished with 19 points, his most in a Grizzlies uniform, and made 5-of-10 (.500) three-pointers. Holiday has reached double figures 27 times this season. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 16 points and seven rebounds.

After shooting just 30 percent in the first half, the Grizzlies finished the game going 37-for-91 (.407) overall and shot 9-for-26 (.346) from three. Over half of New York’s field goal attempts (73) were three-pointers, where they went 12-for-40 (.300). The Grizzlies outrebounded the Knicks 10-6 on the offensive glass, trouncing them 15-2 on the second chance points. Memphis also won in the paint, outscoring New York 44-32 in the lane. Memphis is 9-0 when holding opponents under 90 points.

Rookie Kevin Knox led the Knicks with 17 points. Knox has scored in double-digits 29 times this year. DeAndre Jordan logged his 31st double-double, finishing with 12 points and 12 boards. Mario Hezonja added 14 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Luke Kornet added 11 points.

The Grizzlies continued to knock down timely shots in the fourth, going 10-for-22 (.455) in the period. The Knicks went on a 6-0 run midway through the fourth, cutting the Grizzlies lead to single-digits at 86-77 with 4:04 left in the game. Memphis held New York to just 2-of-8 (.250) three-point shooting and one offensive rebound in the final quarter to protect the lead. Gasol in particular kept the Grizzlies in front by scoring 16 points in the second half on 7-of-10 (.700) shooting.

Neither team shot well in the first half, as the Knicks were 7-for-23 (.304) from beyond the arc and the Grizzlies made just 2-of-12 (.167) threes, and both teams shot under 39 percent overall in the half. Memphis forced New York into nine turnovers in the half while committing just three of their own. The Grizzlies converted six offensive rebounds in to nine second chance points, while allowing three offensive boards and no points. Conley had 16 points and made all five free throws in the half.

Memphis made halftime adjustments, kicking off the third quarter with a 15-3 run from 11:29 to 7:00 (4:29 run) as they outscored New York 32-21 in the quarter. The Grizzlies made 11-of-20 (.550) shots in the third, including 5-of-7 (.714) triples which set a season-high three-point percentage in a third quarter. Two-way player Julian Washburn hit a free throw at the 4:44 mark to register his first career NBA point. Gasol had an efficient third period, scoring 10 points to go with four rebounds and three assists. Memphis forced New York into six turnovers during the third, conveying them into 11 points to help lead 74-62 heading into the final period.

Memphis struggled to open the game, shooting just 7-for-23 (1-6 3P) from the floor while the Knicks were 8-for-18 (4-10 3P) in the first quarter. New York assisted on seven of their eight field goals in the quarter. Memphis forced New York into six turnovers (four points) in the opening period while committing just one of their own (no Knicks points). Mario Hezonja hit a 26-footer as time expired to give the Knicks a 22-19 lead.

The offenses went cold from beyond the arc in the second quarter, with the Grizzlies going 1-for-6 (.167) and the Knicks shooting 3-for-13 (.231). The Grizzlies won down low, outrebounding the Knicks 16-11 in the quarter and outscoring them 14-7 in the paint. Memphis went a quick 7-0 run from the 1:14 mark to 15.4 seconds remaining in the quarter to go up 42-38, but Kornet hit a three with 4.3 seconds left before half to cut the Grizzlies lead to 42-41 at the break.

Next Game

The Grizzlies return to FedExForum to play the Minnesota Timberwolves for the second time in six days on Tuesday, February 5 at 7 p.m. CT.

Team Quotes

On today’s game: I thought our guys played well. There was stretch there defensively where we really got after them. Mike Conley was great on the ball. Marc Gasol was great as the anchor. It seemed like everyone took the challenge in one-on-one situations where we didn’t get beat. We slid our feet, we kept people in front of us. When you do that you don’t have to get into rotations it takes the easy sprays out of the game and everything becomes hard earned. In that third quarter defensively I thought we set the tone. J.B. Bickerstaff On playing through trade rumors: Worry about right now. Worry about what we can control. That’s all we can do. All we can do is show up and go to work every day. We can’t be concerned with what everyone is saying is possible, what can happen, or what may happen. All we can control is our actions in every moment. J.B. Bickerstaff On remaining focused through adversity: It’s fun and games sometimes. We went through a lot mentally for the last month. A lot of things happened, and it definitely affects the way you play. I think we finally had a time to get it all out of our heads and go out there and play like we know we can. It showed that we still have that core, the grit and grind mentality, regardless of how we’ve been playing Mike Conley On playing in his first game since Wednesday: It was great to get a couple of days rest. I needed it mentally, physically, everything. I’m just happy to get out there with the team, compete, and get a win. Mike Conley On today's win: It validates how important it is to do the things the right way every possession. As soon as you stop doing them, you see they hit two threes in a row. If you start messing around with the game the lead goes from 14 to eight. Teams are very talented, and if you allow them to play free and lose they are going to score points. It’s a battle of wills, it’s how much it means to you. How much attention to pay to personnel, to your scheme defensively. There’s a difference between good teams and young teams. We are trying to become a good team and get that consistency nightly. We are working on it. Marc Gasol On playing through trade rumors: I’m having fun playing the game. Obviously, outside it’s a little nerve-racking, because you have your family at home and they are kind of waiting to see if it happens or when it happens and where we may go. At the same time there are positives that come too, if it does happen, it’s a new challenge and who doesn’t like challenges. Marc Gasol On playing against his old team on the road: I’m happy we won, it was a good win. That’s about it, just trying to stay locked in, obviously coming back into this building, but I’m just happy to have the opportunity to play basketball. Joakim Noah

Player Notes

