Postgame Report: Grizzlies route Pelicans 141-114 in historic night

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies scored 55 points in the third quarter, setting a franchise record for points in a single period and recording the fourth- highest single-quarter scoring total by any NBA team since the 1954-55 season.

Memphis shot 20-of-26 from the field (.769) and tallied 16 assists in the third quarter, setting single-quarter franchise records for field goals made and assists. Key Run of the Night Already leading by 23 points midway through the third quarter, Memphis closed the period on a 24-8 run and extended the lead to 42 points (125-83) after Ja Morant opened the fourth frame with a 3-pointer..

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 141-114 on Saturday at FedExForum.

With the win, Memphis tied the franchise record for most wins in a regular season, matching the 56 wins during the 2012-13 season. The Grizzlies will aim for a record-breaking 57th win tomorrow against Boston in the regular season finale.

Ja Morant dazzled in his return with 21 points (7-14 FG) and nine assists in 27 minutes. Dillon Brooks scored a game-high 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting. Brandon Clarke was perfect from the field, scoring 20 points on 10-of-10 shooting. Ziaire Williams added 19 points off the bench and Desmond Bane added 18 points.

CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 16 points but was held to 6-of-17 shooting. Willy Hernangomez added 15 points and Jaxson Hayes pitched in 13 points.

Memphis exploded for a franchise-record 55 points in the third quarter, shooting 77% from the floor and 70% from 3-point range. This marked the fourth-most points in a single quarter in NBA history. The Grizzlies scored 26 points in the paint and 21 points from 3 in the quarter. Bane scored 13 of his 18 points in the third quarter alone as Memphis stretched the lead to as many as 39 points.

Williams connected on a layup with 6:51 to play in the fourth quarter to reach the largest lead of the night, 133-90. The Grizzlies cruised the rest of the way, capturing a 3-1 season series advantage over the Pelicans.

The Grizzlies outscored the Pelicans 54-18 from 3-point range, led by four 3s apiece from Bane and Williams. The Grizzlies entered the game ranked second in the NBA in points per game (115.4) and improved to 30-0 this season when scoring 120 points or more.

Next Game

The Grizzlies conclude the regular season tomorrow, April 10, at 6 p.m. CT. Fans unable to attend can watch the game on TNT or tune in to 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Notables

The Grizzlies tied their 2012-13 franchise record for victories in a season (56). Memphis will have a chance to set a new franchise record when it closes its regular season schedule tomorrow against the Boston Celtics.

Tonight marked Memphis’ 14th win by at least 25 points this season. Since the 1976-77 NBA/ABA merger, only the 2015-16 San Antonio Spurs have recorded more 25-point victories in a single season than the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies tied a franchise record with 41 assists, matching the mark set on Dec. 2, 2021 vs. Oklahoma City.

Memphis shot 58.9% from the field and 51.4% from 3-point range, knocking down 18-of-35 from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies improved to 30-10 at home this season. This is the sixth time in franchise history Memphis has recorded 30+ home wins in a season (first time since 2014-15). Wins in a season (first time since 2014-15). Memphis won the season series, 3-1.

New Orleans will play Golden State in its regular season finale and could clinch home court advantage in the NBA Play-In Tournament with a win over the Warriors.

Player Notables

Ja Morant had 21 points and nine assists in his return from an eight-game absence with right knee soreness. Morant has averaged 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists in his third NBA season.

had 21 points and nine assists in his return from an eight-game absence with right knee soreness. Morant has averaged 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists in his third NBA season. Dillon Brooks led all scorers with 23 points, the 15th time in 32 games he has reached 20 points in a game.

led all scorers with 23 points, the 15th time in 32 games he has reached 20 points in a game. Brandon Clarke scored 20 points on 10-of-10 shooting off the bench. Clarke joined Tony Allen, Vince Carter, JaMychal Green , Stromile Swift and Lorenzen Wright as the only players in franchise history to post 20 points on perfect shooting from the field (and the second player – Allen – to do so while hitting at least 10 field goals).

scored 20 points on 10-of-10 shooting off the bench. Clarke joined Tony Allen, Vince Carter, , Stromile Swift and Lorenzen Wright as the only players in franchise history to post 20 points on perfect shooting from the field (and the second player – Allen – to do so while hitting at least 10 field goals). Ziaire Williams scored 19 points and set a new career high with four 3-pointers.

scored 19 points and set a new career high with four 3-pointers. Desmond Bane scored 18 points and shot 6-of-7 from the field, including 4-of-4 from 3-point range. Bane ranks second in the league in 3-point field goal percentage (.436).

scored 18 points and shot 6-of-7 from the field, including 4-of-4 from 3-point range. Bane ranks second in the league in 3-point field goal percentage (.436). CJ McCollum led New Orleans with 16 points.