Postgame Report: Grizzlies coast to win over Pelicans

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies set a franchise record with 42 points, converting 15 of their 18 fast break opportunities. The Grizzlies entered tonight’s game leading the NBA in fast break points per game (17.1). Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies used a 19-4 run to take a 29-9 lead with 6:46 remaining in the first quarter and maintained a double-digit lead for the rest of the game. Desmond Bane posted 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting in the opening period.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies earned their 10th wire-to-wire victory of the season, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 132-111 on Tuesday night inside FedExForum.

Ja Morant scored 24 points with eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Desmond Bane notched 22 points with six assists and five rebounds. Ziaire Williams added 16 points and six rebounds on 6-for-9 shooting from the field, while Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 22 points with three rebounds and three blocks. De’Anthony Melton tallied 14 points, four rebounds and three assists off the bench.

CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 32 points to go with 11 assists and six rebounds, while Devonte’ Graham had 12 points with five assists and three rebounds.

The Grizzlies used a 19-4 run to build a 29-9 lead with 6:46 remaining in the first period. Memphis made seven threes in the first quarter, tying their season-high for a single quarter. The Grizzlies scored 44 points in the first quarter, the most in any quarter this season and one point shy of tying the franchise record for an opening period.

The Grizzlies led 77-58 at halftime as Bane led with 18 points, while McCollum scored 25 points with seven assists on 10-for-16 shooting.

The Grizzlies kept their double-digit lead throughout the rest game, outscoring the Pelicans 42-19 in fast break points, setting a new franchise record. The Grizzlies moved to 45-22 on the season and 23-10 at FedExForum.

Next Game

The Grizzlies host the New York Knicks at FedExForum on Friday, March 11 at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Southeast and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.

Team Notables

The Grizzlies earned their 10th victory without trailing this season and second win in three meetings with the Pelicans. The two teams will play once more on April 9 in Memphis’ second-to-last game of the regular season.

Memphis scored 44 points in the first quarter, the most in any quarter this season and one point shy of tying the franchise record for an opening period. The Grizzlies shot 64% from the field and made seven 3s, tying their season high for a single quarter.

This marked the seventh time this season the Grizzlies reached at least 130 points… Memphis set a franchise record last season with nine 130-point performances.

The Grizzlies outscored the Pelicans 62-48 in paint points, 28-12 in second chance points and 42-19 in fast break points. Memphis entered tonight’s game leading the NBA in each category. The Grizzles also lead the league in rebounds, offensive rebounds.

Memphis had 30 assists and remained undefeated this season (12-0) when recording 30-or-more assists.

Memphis on pace to win the Southwest Division title for the first time in franchise history with an 8-5 record against the divisional opponents.

Player Notables

Ja Morant scored 24 points with eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Morant extended his franchise-record streak of games with at least 20 points to 21, which is the second-longest active streak in the NBA (LeBron James).

Desmond Bane notched 22 points and shot 5-of-9 from 3-point range.

Ziaire Williams added 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting.

Jaren Jackson Jr. registered 22 points and three blocks while logging a +47 plus-minus rating in 24 minutes.

CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 32 points to go with six rebounds and 11 assists. McCollum entered the game averaging 26.1 points since his arrival in New Orleans.