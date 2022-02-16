Postgame Report: Jones scores career high as Grizzlies remain undefeated in February

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Tyus Jones shined in the absence of Ja Morant, scoring a career-high 27 points on 11-for-17 shooting with a season high-tying nine assists. Key Run of the Night A quick 13-5 run and 60% shooting from the field in the first quarter gave the Grizzlies an early lead, which they rode to a 65-53 advantage at halftime with Jackson Jr., Jones and Adams all scoring in double figures in the first half.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies moved to 6-0 in the month of February with a 121-109 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night at Smoothie King Center.

Tyus Jones shined in the absence of Ja Morant, scoring a career-high 27 points on 11-for-17 shooting with a season high-tying nine assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 23 points and seven rebounds, while Steven Adams recorded his 11th double-double of the season with 14 points, 13 rebounds and five assists on 7-for-8 shooting from the field. Brandon Clarke tallied 18 points and eight rebounds while shooting 8-for-9 from the field.

C.J. McCollum kept the Pelicans in the game in the second half, finishing with 30 points, seven assists and six rebounds while former Grizzlies Jonas Valanciunas scored 19 points with four rebounds.

McCollum and the Pelicans shot 57% from the field in the second half, throwing multiple punches towards a comeback, but the Memphis offensive fire power, led by Jones, proved to be too much as the Grizzlies earned their first win over their division foe this season. The Grizzlies have now won eight of their last nine games and move to 21-9 on the road, the second-best record in the NBA.

Next Game

The Grizzlies return to FedExForum for their last game before the All-Star break against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Southeast and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.