Postgame Report: Grizzlies lose to Pelicans 112-101

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 23 points and five rebounds in his first start of the season. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies looked to spark a comeback as Morant put together seven points, five rebounds and three assists in the third quarter to bring the score to 83-72 with one quarter remaining.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 112-101 as the Pelicans snapped their nine-game losing streak at Smoothie King Center on Saturday night.

Brandon Ingram poured in 19 points, four assists and three rebounds to lead the Pelicans while Herbert Jones scored 17 points with six rebounds off the bench.

Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 23 points and five rebounds in his first start of the season while Ja Morant recorded at double-double with 22 points and 10 assists to go with nine rebounds. Steven Adams added 15 points and nine rebounds against his former club.

The Pelicans jumped out to an early lead as Nickeil Alexander-Walker poured in 10 first quarter points. Morant scored eight points with three assists to bring the score to 35-22 after one quarter.

The Pelicans bench took over where the starters left off to earn a 62-44 advantage at halftime. Alexander-Walker led the way with 12 point and two assists while Morant led the grizzlies with 10 points, two rebounds and three assists.

The Grizzlies looked to spark a comeback as Morant put together seven points, five rebounds and three assists in the third quarter to bring the score to 83-72 with one quarter remaining.

The Grizzlies stormed back keep the Pelicans on their heels late, but New Orleans’ balanced scoring attack was enough to lead them to a 112-101 victory.

Next Game

The Grizzlies return home to face the Houston Rockets on Monday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. at FedExForum.

Team Quotes On the impact of being on a three-game losing streak: Three-game losing streaks happen all the time. You’d rather have it early in the season because there is plenty of time, as it is a long season. To define success in the long term, you have to find it in the short term. Keep taking things one day at a time and put in the work. Individually, we will get better and collectively we will get better. Hopefully this continues to be a good opportunity for us to learn and understand where we will have to get better. Taylor Jenkins On his team’s effort and performance tonight: I thought it was pretty good, and you have to give them credit, as they were shooting 80% at one point. I thought we had great contests but a couple balls didn’t bounce our way. For the most part they played extremely well. I give our guys credit, as we played hard in the first half despite being down 22 points. We made some runs but they just made more plays in meaningful moments. Our feelings at half time was we could have played better but we didn't come in with any lackadaisical urgency. Taylor Jenkins On finding the chemistry with the team now after being out with an injury: We’re just trying to figure it out. We’re trying to click. We started the season off without me. We have a new team. We started out the season 6-6, and we lost today. We’re in a little slump, but we have to find a way to shoot our shots confidently and guard the ball better in one-on-one situations. We have to come to work with our hard hats on and just be confident. Dillon Brooks On moving forward and becoming a better team: In the NBA, you have to make shots. It’s about always upping our intensity – coming out with aggression, getting to the ball, taking on the one-on-one challenge, knowing the plays, and taking that extra step that we took last year with getting to the playoffs. I don’t like saying that and talking about the past, but we have to find a way to get back to it. Teams are playing tough on the defensive end and making us work for every shot. We have to do the same. Dillon Brooks

Player Notables

Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 23 points and five rebounds in his first start of the season.

led the Grizzlies with 23 points and five rebounds in his first start of the season. Ja Morant recorded at double-double with 22 points and 10 assists to go with nine rebounds.

recorded at double-double with 22 points and 10 assists to go with nine rebounds. Steven Adams added 15 points and nine rebounds against his former club.