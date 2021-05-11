Postgame Report: Grizzlies grind out victory over Pelicans to secure spot in Play-In Tournament

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies scored 70+ points in the first half for the second time in five days, shooting 54 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from the 3-point line in route to 71 points. Three different Grizzlies scored in double-figures in the first half, led by Dillon Brooks with 16. The Grizzlies set their season high with 74 points in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves on May 5. Key Run of the Night After an explosive first half from the Grizzlies, the Pelicans rallied back into the game with 25-7 run in the third quarter to grab the lead. Ja Morant’s return to the floor at the end of the quarter would turn the tide as he scored eight straight points to cut the deficit to just two with 12 minutes remaining. Jonas Valanciunas and Brandon Clarke would lead the Grizzlies on a 24-9 run in the fourth quarter to lift them to a victory.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies snapped a five-game losing streak against the New Orleans Pelicans with a 115-110 victory on Monday inside FedExForum.

Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 23 points, four rebounds and two steals while Jonas Valanciunas recorded his 47th double-double of the season with 20 points and 11 rebounds to go with five blocks. Ja Morant posted his own double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 12 points with seven rebounds and four blocks.

Nikeil Alexander-Walker led the Pelicans with 18 points and six assists. Naji Marshall posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds in 31 minutes.

The Memphis fans saw Jackson Jr. make his first start at FedExForum this season after making his debut in the starting lineup Saturday night at Toronto. Jackson Jr. his presence felt with an early put-back dunk, then rejecting a shot on defense, leading the break and finishing a Morant-assisted lob to launch the Grizzlies on a pair of runs in the first quarter. Brooks notched a team-high 11 first quarter points.

The Pelicans erased the early lead in the second quarter temporarily, but a quick 23-9 gave the Grizzlies a 71-59 advantage at the half. Brooks scored 16 points while Valanciunas and Jackson Jr. had 12 each in the first half. Nine of Morant’s 12 assists came in the first half alone.

The Grizzlies were on the wrong end of a 25-7 run in the third quarter as the Pelicans rallied to take the lead. However, Morant poured in eight-straight points to bring the score to 88-86 in favor of New Orleans lead with one quarter to play.

The Grizzlies made hay from close range at the start of the fourth quarter behind Valanciunas and Clarke. The team’s first 16 points of the quarter came from the paint. As the Pelicans drew closer to the Grizzlies in the final minutes, it took a clutch mid-range shot from Brooks and Jackson Jr. crashing the offensive boards to secure possession and close out the Pelicans.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will be right back in FedExForum tomorrow night for a bout against the Dallas Mavericks at 7 p.m. CT. Grizzlies Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports South or tune-in to 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

