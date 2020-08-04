Postgame Report: Poor Shooting Night Cost Grizzlies as Memphis Falls To New Orleans 99-109

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies foul trouble proved costly sending New Orleans to the line for 39 free throw attempts (24-39) while Memphis only received 15 attempts (13-15) of their own. Key Run of the Night The Pelicans used a 14-6 run to take control of the game early 39-28 with 9:21 remaining in the second period.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 109-99 Monday night inside of HP Field House in Orlando, FL. The Grizzlies have now lost four-consecutive games, including their first three seeding games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports.

Memphis struggled to get going on the offensive end early on, shooting just 39.1 percent in the opening quarter. The Grizzlies missed their first seven three-point field goals before finishing the quarter 2-of-10 from behind the arc. Despite 10 early points off the bench from Brandon Clarke, the Grizzlies found themselves down 26-22 after one quarter of play. The Pelicans took control of the game early in the second quarter following a 14-6 run to stretch the lead to 39-28 with 9:21 remaining in the second period. Grayson Allen, the second-year sharpshooter out of Duke, gave the Grizzlies a much-needed spark in the second quarter with 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting. Allen finished the night with a career-high five three-pointers, all of which came in the first half. The Pelicans took a 58-51 lead into the halftime break, led by Brandon Ingram with 12 points.

The Grizzlies defense kept New Orleans at reach, limiting New Orleans to 7-of-22 from the field and 2-of-9 from three in the third quarter. The Grizz ripped off a 13-2 run, capped off by a Dillon Brooks 27-foot three-pointer, to give Memphis the edge at 68-67 early in the third. New Orleans would punch right back, however, putting together a 12-3 run of their own to stretch the lead back to eight points before settling for a 79-74 lead heading into the fourth quarter of play. Memphis found themselves within striking distance following a three-pointer from Jaren Jackson Jr. to trim the lead to 92-88. The Pelicans re-captured the momentum very quickly, as Zion Williamson connected on a layup with 2:16 remaining to stretch the lead to 102-93, and end Memphis’ hopes of a comeback bid. The Grizzlies were unable to keep New Orleans off the free-throw line, where the Pelicans tallied 39 attempts, compared to 15 for Memphis.

Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with a team-high 22 points (7-17 FG, 2-8 3P), two rebounds and two assists. Monday night was Jackson’s third-straight game with at least 20 points. Grayson Allen totaled a season-high 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-6), two assists and one steal in 31 minutes off the bench. Dillon Brooks added 15 points, five rebounds and three assists on 5-of-13 shooting. Jonas Valanciunas posted a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds in 30 minutes of action. Brandon Clarke pitched in 10 points and eight boards off the bench as the Grizzlies dropped to 32-36 on the season.

Brandon Ingram’s game-high 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists led the Pelicans. Zion Williamson posted 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 25 minutes. Jrue Holiday totaled 15 points, four rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes of play. JJ Redick and Josh Hart scored 16 and 15 points respectively to lead New Orleans’ bench. The Pelicans improved to 29-38 on the season with tonight’s win.

Next Game

The Grizzlies return to the court Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 1:30 p.m. CST as they take on the Utah Jazz inside HP Field House in Orlando, FL. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

