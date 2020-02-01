Postgame Report: Pelicans snap shorthanded Grizzlies four-game winning streak in New Orleans

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Pelicans shot 15-34 (44.1%) from behind the arc while the Grizzlies netted a mere 6-31 (19.4%) from distance. Key Run of the Night New Orleans would take command of the game in the third period as they outscored Memphis 20-9 in the first 4:59 of the second half.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 139-111 inside Smoothie King Center on Friday night.

The Pelicans got off to a strong start as they scored 26 points in the paint while shooting 55.6 percent in the opening quarter and limiting the Grizzlies to 9-of-22 from the floor and 2-of-9 from three. Lonzo Ball dished out five assists to begin the game as the Pelicans held a 31-22 advantage after one quarter of play. New Orleans grew their lead to 16 points at 58-42 following a three-pointer from JJ Redick with 5:24 to play before half. The Grizzlies were able to capitalize on the Pelicans’ six turnovers in the second quarter as they trimmed the lead to 66-59 at the break.

New Orleans would take command of the game in the third period after they outscored Memphis 20-9 in the first 4:59 of the second half. The Pelicans would go on to score 44 points in the third quarter on 58.3 percent shooting, including 55.6 percent from three. The Pelicans would stretch their lead to as many as 32 points in the third quarter as they would cruise to 28-point victory. Memphis forced New Orleans into 19 turnovers for 24 points going the other way, but it would not be enough to overcome the Pelicans’ season-high 139 points. The Grizzlies were outrebounded 57-34 and the Pelicans held a 30-17 advantage in assists.

Jonas Valanciunas totaled 18 points and eight rebounds on 8-of-13 shooting to lead the Grizzlies. Jae Crowder added 15 points and five rebounds in 28 minutes. Ja Morant tallied 16 points and three assists on 7-of-12 shooting. Kyle Anderson totaled 14 points while grabbing six rebounds to lead the second unit. Josh Jackson chipped in 13 points and five rebounds off the bench as the Grizzlies fell to 24-25 on the season.

Zion Williamson led the Pelicans as he totaled a game-high 24 points (9-15 FG) to go with six rebounds and three assists. Brandon Ingram totaled 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Lonzo Ball added 19 points, eight assists and six rebounds on 7-of-10 shooting. New Orleans had four bench players in double figures, led by JJ Redick with 16 points. Josh Hart posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds as the New Orleans moved to 20-29 on the season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will return home to face the Detroit Pistons inside FedExForum on Monday, February 3 at 7 p.m. Fans can get their tickets at grizzlies.com/tickets to come out and support the team, watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On the second and third quarter: Yeah, I thought we had some chances in the third quarter. But give them credit…they played great and we weren’t that good. Taylor Jenkins On being shorthanded: We can do a better job guarding one-on-one regardless of who we have out there. Give [New Orleans] credit. They played with great force. You know, we’re excited to have those guys back for the next game. Taylor Jenkins On speaking with Zion post-game: [It was] special. We just talked about, moving forward, our goals for our careers. We swapped jerseys. We’re both from South Carolina. Ja Morant On the playoff race and the remaining games vs. the Pelicans: The media tries to (make) it me versus Zion. If I was talking in the media I’d tell you it’s Grizzlies vs. Pelicans. It’s me and my teammates looking to just keep pushing to the playoffs. Ja Morant

Player Notes

