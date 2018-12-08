Postgame Report: Memphis Steals a Win in New Orleans, 107-103

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Memphis’s bench outscored the Pelicans’ reserves 53-11 Key Run of the Night Trailing 100-92 at the 5:18 mark, Memphis outscored New Orleans 15-3 to close the contest.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 107-103 in a tight divisional game on Friday night at Smoothie King Center. The Grizzlies improve to 15-9 on the season while the Pelicans fall to 13-14 overall.

JaMychal Green led the Grizzlies with a season-high 24 points (9-12 FG) off the bench to go with eight rebounds. Green has scored in double-figures in five consecutive games, and the game marked the first time this year he’s led Memphis in scoring. Kyle Anderson stuffed the box score with his first double-double of the year, scoring a season-high 18 points and 11 rebounds while adding three steals and three blocks. Marc Gasol added 15 points. Joakim Noah came off the bench to supply 13 points and five rebounds. Mike Conley chipped in with nine points and a team-high 10 assists.

The Grizzlies shot 39-of-83 (.470) from the floor and 8-of-19 (.421) from three-point range. The Grizzlies are now 8-0 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range. The Pelicans shot 38-of-84 (.452) in the game but struggled from beyond-the-arc, shooting just 7-of-29 (.241). The Grizzlies scored 53 bench points while the Pelicans had 11. The Memphis defense forced 18 turnovers (10 steals), and scored 26 points off Pelicans turnovers. The Grizzlies turned the ball over only 11 times (five steals), which led to 11 points for New Orleans.

Julius Randle notched his 13th double-double of the year, scoring a game-high 26 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Anthony Davis also logged a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Jrue Holiday had a double-double with 20 points and 11 assists. Solomon Hill added 14 points on 4-of-6 (.667) three-point shooting.

The Pelicans opened the fourth quarter with an 11-2 run from 11:23 to 7:04 (4:19 run) to take a 95-87 lead. However, the Grizzlies would claw their way back into the game. With Memphis up 106-103, Davis missed a three-pointer with 14.9 seconds left, but Green couldn’t corral the rebound, giving the Pelicans one last chance to tie. E’Twaun Moore got a clean look off the inbounds play but missed with 9.7 left. Anderson grabbed the rebound, forcing a Pelicans foul. Anderson missed the first free throw but made the second to put Memphis up 107-103, shutting the door on the game. Memphis held New Orleans to just 1-of-11 (.091) three-pointers in the final period. The Grizzlies closed the game out with a 15-3 run over the final 5:06.

The Grizzlies defense came out of the halftime break strong, holding the Pelicans to 8-of-21 (.381) from the field in the third quarter. Memphis also forced New Orleans into nine turnovers (six steals) in the period, converting them into 16 points. The Grizzlies shot an efficient 10-of-19 (4-7 3P) from the floor. Tim Frazier hit a 34-footer at the buzzer to cut the Grizzlies lead to 85-84 at the end of the quarter.

Memphis had a solid first half, going 22-of-46 (.478) from the floor, but New Orleans was even better by shooting 23-of-42 (.548). Neither team shot the three well, with the Grizzlies making 3-of-8 (.375) and the Pelicans going just 2-of-9 (.222) during the half. Memphis forced New Orleans into seven turnovers while committing only three of their own before the break.

Both teams traded baskets to open the game, with the Grizzlies shooting 13-for-21 (.619) from the floor and the Pelicans going 11-for-19 (.579) in the first quarter. The Grizzlies assisted on 12 of their 13 field goals in the quarter. Randle scored 11 points in 8:36 during the period. Holiday hit a 10-foot jumper as the buzzer expired to cut the Grizzlies lead to 31-30 at the end of the first.

Team Quotes

On what he attributes to the fact that they held New Orleans to zero field goals in the final five and a half minutes: Grit. That’s who we are as a team. Our guys pride themselves on being able to get stops. We talked about it in the huddle. We knew we had to be great defensively down the stretch. To be able to hold an offensive team like this without a field goal, and nineteen points in the fourth quarter, says a lot about our group of guys and what is important to them. J.B. Bickerstaff On JaMychal Green’s big offensive night: He is big for us. You talk about a guy and the sacrifices he has made for the better of the team, who is a starter in the NBA. There is no doubt about it. His willingness to just be a part of it and try to help the team be the best that it possibly can. He contributes in his minutes without complaining. He goes out there and fights every possession and brings an energy and intensity. He has the ability to stretch the floor. But, you know, he is part of a group, I keep saying it over and over again, it’s like everybody at one point in time has picked a night to stand up when we need them most. J.B. Bickerstaff On if he feels like he is starting to get into a groove after facing some adversity to begin the season: Yeah I’m getting in a groove. I’m starting to get my legs back and get into a rhythm. JaMychal Green On his willingness to come off the bench: When I was hurt I sat down and watched the tape. I probably watched about 12 games to see what was going well, so I wasn’t going to come in and mess it up. I just wanted to come in and help make the team better. It wasn’t hard at all. Coach and I had a talk and he told me I was still going to get my minutes so I was cool with that. JaMychal Green On the strong defensive effort to close out the game: We had to come together. The first two or three quarters they kind of beat us up. We had to win this last quarter to get this win so we started packing it in a little more. Anthony Davis and Julius [Randle] had that paint working so we forced them to take shots and we just got the rebounds. We hang our hat on defense. JaMychal Green On getting another opportunity with an NBA team: It’s been a long time coming since I’ve wanted to be in a locker room and to be in a competitive environment like this. I really couldn’t ask for a better blessing. To be in this environment with guys who are competing and guys who care about one another, it’s a great recipe. It’s a very steady culture and it’s exactly what I wanted to be around. Joakim Noah On trying to compare this team with his former teams and if it had any comparison to the great Bulls teams he has been on earlier in his career: Every year is different. I think that there’s a lot of things about this team and there are similarities in how hard guys play for one another. Everybody is different, every team has different characters and different memories and coaching styles and philosophies and cities and cultures, so everything is different. One thing that I see so far in terms of basketball is how hard the guards come off the screens in guarding pick and rolls. You don’t find that everywhere. Everyone fights their ass off. Joakim Noah

Player Notes

Memphis forward Kyle Anderson notched his first double-double of the season with 19 points and a team-leading 11 boards.

JaMychal Green led the Grizzlies in scoring with 24 points on 9-of-12 from the field

