Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Timberwolves in series opener

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Minnesota shot 39% from 3-point range (16-41 3P) while holding Memphis to 25.9% from long range (7-27 3P) to take a 1-0 lead the first round series… This is the Timberwolves’ first postseason Game 1 victory since the 2004 Western Conference First Round. Key Run of the Night After Memphis pulled within five points with 3:16 remaining, Minnesota used a 12-4 run to take a 13-point lead (126-113) with 54 seconds left.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies dropped game one of their Western Conference playoff series, falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves 130-117 at FedExForum on Saturday.

Anthony Edwards tallied a game-high 36 points on 12-for-23 shooting and six assists while Karl-Anthony Towns recorded a double-double with 29 points and 14 rebounds. Malik Beasley scored 23 points off the bench.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 32 points and eight assists while Dillon Brooks tallied 24 points on 3-for-4 shooting from 3-point range. Brandon Clarke notched a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 12 points and four rebounds while blocking a career high-tying seven shots, marking a new franchise playoff record. Jackson Jr. surpassed Marc Gasol’s six blocks against Oklahoma City on May 13, 2013.

Memphis cut the lead to five points at 114-109 with 3:16 to play in the fourth quarter after a free throw from Morant. However, Minnesota quickly ended all hopes of a comeback victory, using 12-4 run over the next two minutes to push the lead back to 13, 126-113. Beasley and Jaden McDaniels combined for 15 points off the bench in the fourth quarter to spark Minnesota’s run.

Minnesota made 5-of-11 3-point attempts in the first quarter on their way to 41 points while Memphis shot 1-for-6 from beyond the arc. Morant led all scorer with 15 points as the Grizzlies trailed 41-33 at the end of the first quarter.

Ziaire Williams and the Grizzlies’ reserves provided a spark off the bench with a 17-5 run to bring the score even, 49-49 early in the second quarter. Morant and Edwards each scored 19 points in the first half as the Timberwolves held a 65-62 lead at the break.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will look to even the series in Game Two at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, at FedExForum. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Southeast and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.

Team Quotes On what went wrong defensively in the first quarter: I give them a lot of credit. They played great tonight, 31 assists. (Anthony) Edwards had a phenomenal game. They just played too comfortable in the first quarter. I can’t imagine how many times, on one hand, we gave up 40 points in a quarter all season. So, very disappointing there. Second chance points really hurt us throughout the game. We knew that was a big emphasis. So, it’s going to be good to go back and see the good moments of the game and the bad moments, and obviously the first quarter is going to reveal a lot. That set a tone for them. Obviously, we played catch up. We kept it close in single digits, and we just gave them too much momentum early in the game. Taylor Jenkins On the game: It’s good to get back on the floor and compete. As our team has done all season long, when we have a game like this, we respond. So, we’ve just got to play better. It’s as simple as that. We’ll go watch the film, understand where we made our mistakes, where we played great, how we’ve got to continue to find more of the good, and replicate that more. That’s the biggest thing. We’ve done that all season long. So, it’s a marathon, not a sprint. They got the better of us in Game 1. We’ve got to play better in Game Two. Taylor Jenkins On how to use Steven Adams in the series moving forward: I’ll watch the film and try to come up with the best game plan for Game Two. Taylor Jenkins On the pace of the game: Pretty much just coming out, being ready to play from the jump, as soon as we run out for warmups being ready to go. When you play good teams and you give them life early, they get a lot of confidence and it can come back and bite you, pretty much. But, they got it going early. The basket, pretty much, got a little big later. They made some timely buckets and were able to come out with a win. Ja Morant On the locker room conversation between the players after the game: We were in the same situation they were in last year. We know a series can get out of hand quick. So, it was all positive, preparing for Tuesday, locking in on what we’ve got to do Tuesday to come out with a win. As simple as that. Ja Morant On the slow start: It’s our first playoff game, we haven’t played in a week. Some of the guys haven’t been here before, contributed to jitters or whatever. I give them credit. They got off to a good start and made some tough shots. With this team, you can’t give them any easy wins, can’t give them life. They play with that same confidence and swagger throughout the whole game. Desmond Bane

Team Notables

Memphis will look to even the series in Game 2 on Tuesday, April 19, at FedExForum… Tonight marked the beginning of the first postseason series ever between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves.

The home team won all four games in the regular season series… The Grizzlies entered tonight having won all five regular season home matchups since the start of the 2019-20 season.

The Timberwolves outrebounded the Grizzlies 46-35 in today’s game… The Grizzlies led the NBA in rebounding margin this season (franchise-record +6.2).

Player Notables

led Memphis with 32 points and shot 16-of-20 shooting from the free throw line… Morant, who has scored 20+ points in all six career playoff games, tied postseason franchise records for free throws made and attempted. Dillon Brooks added 24 points… Brooks also has scored at least 20 points in all six career playoff appearances.

added 24 points… Brooks also has scored at least 20 points in all six career playoff appearances. Brandon Clarke notched a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

