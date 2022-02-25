Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall 119-114 to Timberwolves in first game after All-Star break

On the issues within the fourth quarter: Just too many mental breakdowns, I mean, that was the biggest takeaway. We execute our coverages better, our personnel designations better. It's the outcome’s different. I mean, we gave them too many open looks, layups, free throws, just things that are basic coverages in personnel designations. So mental breakdown, I mean, disappointing loss but very encouraged in the fact that this happened the first game out of the break, where our guys are going to respond, and learn from it and say this is unacceptable if we’re gonna be good and take the next step as a team. We’re always gonna have the physical edge, but we’ve gotta have that mental edge, and we didn’t have it tonight. They made us pay in the fourth quarter, especially. Taylor Jenkins

On Ja Morant going down in the third quarter: Yeah, it’s always nervous when a guy goes down, especially the way that he was, kinda like cramping up, he basically just needed to get an extra stretch. His hip was feeling a little sore the way he landed on one of those plays on the offensive end and basically just needed to get stretched out; he was better. I mean, he’s obviously going to be sore after the game but felt good afterwards after getting stretched out there in that second half. Taylor Jenkins

On his injury... "Just a bed step. Had some pain in my hip. Went to the back, got looked at, got some stretching, and I came back out to play and battle with my teammates to try to get a win. I'm all good, man. Just gotta, you know, save me from myself." Ja Morant

On a potential rivalry with the Timberwolves... "Definitely. You know, one of my, I can say probably my favorite team to play. How they got guys who are bought into what they wanna do, win games with the three. Big-time players who can score with the ball at all three levels in (Anthony Edwards), (Karl-Anthony Towns), and (D'Angelo Russell). Definitely a very tough team, and you can see it in how they play each and every night. Rivalry? I don't know. I really don't look into the rivalry, but definitely a team that we know for a fact we will see a lot, and I don't know where they at in the playoff picture right now, but like you said, they probably be with our matchup. Great team. They battle for a full 48 minutes and stick to what they do on the floor, doing that at a very high level." Ja Morant

On the importance of getting shots early... As far as the transition and lobs, just run the floor, outworking the opponents. There’s a lot of times the opposing teams are lazy, so Ja (Morant), he obviously likes to run, De’Anthony (Melton), we all like to run fast, so I’m just trying to be there and give ‘em an outlet, just help out in any way possible whether it's getting a lob and going to the corner, or just making it easier for them and as far a defensively late, I was very undisciplined. My hands got like three calls back-to-back and on his ‘rip-throughs,’ and what’s that that we had talked about during our pregame shootaround. So I definitely understand. I’m not feeling some type of way ‘bout it all. I feel like it was a great learning experience for me. You know, just to take it as a lesson. I gotta stay disciplined and keep my hands up. It’s not college anymore where you can kinda ‘hand-check’ it a little bit. You keep your hands up. So props to D’Angelo (Russell), man, he took advantage of it, so all I can do is just learn from it and grow. Ziaire Williams