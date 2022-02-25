Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall 119-114 to Timberwolves in first game after All-Star break
Key Stat of the Night
- Ziaire Williams led the Grizzlies with a career high-tying 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting with four rebounds.
Key Run of the Night
- Williams led all scorers with 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting in the opening period.
Game Recap
The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first game back from the All-Star break on Thursday at Target Center.
D'Angelo Russell’s 23-point fourth quarter lifted the Timberwolves over the Grizzlies as the guard finished with a season-high 37 points and nine assists, while Karl-Anthony Towns had a double-double with 22 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.
Ziaire Williams led the Grizzlies with a career high-tying 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting with four rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. notched his fifth double-double with 21 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Ja Morant ended the night with 20 points and eight rebounds. Desmond Bane scored 14 points with three rebounds, while De'Anthony Melton added 12 points, six assists and five rebounds off the bench.
Five turnovers from the Timberwolves led to 11 fast break points for the Grizzlies in the first quarter as they took the double-digit lead. Williams led all scorers with 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting in the opening period. Towns scored 10 of his 14 first half points in the second quarter as Minnesota marched back to cut the Grizzlies’ lead to 56-53 at halftime.
A second half, that saw nine lead changes, turned into a battle between Morant and Russell, but it was a 23-point fourth quarter by Russell, on 8-for-12 shooting, to give the Timberwolves the upper hand in the final matchup between the two teams this season.
Next Game
The Grizzlies face the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, February 26 at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Southeast and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.
Team Quotes
On the issues within the fourth quarter:Just too many mental breakdowns, I mean, that was the biggest takeaway. We execute our coverages better, our personnel designations better. It's the outcome’s different. I mean, we gave them too many open looks, layups, free throws, just things that are basic coverages in personnel designations. So mental breakdown, I mean, disappointing loss but very encouraged in the fact that this happened the first game out of the break, where our guys are going to respond, and learn from it and say this is unacceptable if we’re gonna be good and take the next step as a team. We’re always gonna have the physical edge, but we’ve gotta have that mental edge, and we didn’t have it tonight. They made us pay in the fourth quarter, especially.
On Ja Morant going down in the third quarter:Yeah, it’s always nervous when a guy goes down, especially the way that he was, kinda like cramping up, he basically just needed to get an extra stretch. His hip was feeling a little sore the way he landed on one of those plays on the offensive end and basically just needed to get stretched out; he was better. I mean, he’s obviously going to be sore after the game but felt good afterwards after getting stretched out there in that second half.
On his injury..."Just a bed step. Had some pain in my hip. Went to the back, got looked at, got some stretching, and I came back out to play and battle with my teammates to try to get a win. I'm all good, man. Just gotta, you know, save me from myself."
On a potential rivalry with the Timberwolves..."Definitely. You know, one of my, I can say probably my favorite team to play. How they got guys who are bought into what they wanna do, win games with the three. Big-time players who can score with the ball at all three levels in (Anthony Edwards), (Karl-Anthony Towns), and (D'Angelo Russell). Definitely a very tough team, and you can see it in how they play each and every night. Rivalry? I don't know. I really don't look into the rivalry, but definitely a team that we know for a fact we will see a lot, and I don't know where they at in the playoff picture right now, but like you said, they probably be with our matchup. Great team. They battle for a full 48 minutes and stick to what they do on the floor, doing that at a very high level."
On the importance of getting shots early...As far as the transition and lobs, just run the floor, outworking the opponents. There’s a lot of times the opposing teams are lazy, so Ja (Morant), he obviously likes to run, De’Anthony (Melton), we all like to run fast, so I’m just trying to be there and give ‘em an outlet, just help out in any way possible whether it's getting a lob and going to the corner, or just making it easier for them and as far a defensively late, I was very undisciplined. My hands got like three calls back-to-back and on his ‘rip-throughs,’ and what’s that that we had talked about during our pregame shootaround. So I definitely understand. I’m not feeling some type of way ‘bout it all. I feel like it was a great learning experience for me. You know, just to take it as a lesson. I gotta stay disciplined and keep my hands up. It’s not college anymore where you can kinda ‘hand-check’ it a little bit. You keep your hands up. So props to D’Angelo (Russell), man, he took advantage of it, so all I can do is just learn from it and grow.
On his appreciation of the coaching...Absolutely, for sure. Absolutely. I’ll never forget my first press conference with the Grizzlies. Coach Taylor (Jenkins) promised that, I promised him that I was going to give him everything I had, and I told him I want him to coach me as hard as possible. You know, it’s constructive criticism. That’s the only way I could get better. That’s the only way the team could get better. My dad has pushed me my whole life, man. It’s nothing a coach could say that’s gonna hurt my feelings or tear me down. I’m very respectful and responsive on that stuff, so absolutely. All the coaches, not even just Coach Taylor, push me to my limits and beyond.