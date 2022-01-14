Postgame Report: Grizzlies outlast Edwards, Timberwolves for 11th consecutive victory

On the turning point of the game: As you can see the whole game was two really good teams having small runs, but no one had a big lead. We had our little runs and they had theirs but it came down to the fourth quarter. The last five minutes and couple of great plays that took us to the free throw line and it was enough to beat those guys. I also have to give credit to our guys we did really well in the fourth quarter with defensive rebounding, our physicality was there. We were searching for the energy the whole course of the game and we finally found it in the fourth quarter and our guys continued fighting, they don’t quit. Darko Rajakovic

On John Konchar being a good rebounder for his size: He’s just fearless, he’s willing to go after every rebound. He’s always in a good spot and has been working at lot with his body. Athletically, he’s been improving over the course of the year. Darko Rajakovic

On overcoming negativity to get the win: Respectfully, I don’t think there was a lot of negativity. We had a lot of opportunities and missed some shots but we stuck together. Our team believed the whole game that we were going to get this win. Even at halftime we talked about having to relax and reset so we can compete and play. We played against a team that creates the most turnovers in the league and we ended up with 13 turnovers against this team and that’s pretty good. We held our ground. Our guys are getting a little tired within these eight (games) in 12 days coming from the west coast, but our guys are resilient, and they keep competing. Darko Rajakovic

On not letting their team get into the Grizzlies head: It’s a part of our culture. We don’t flinch, we just continue competing and try to do everything in our control. They made some tough shots and great players will make tough shots, that’s what makes them great. But our group sticks together and at the end their team missed some shots and it was just enough to give us a win. Darko Rajakovic

On Brandon Clarke and Jaren Jackson Jr. playing together: Brandon Clarke is a very unique player in the league, you don’t have that many players with the athletic ability and quickness with pick-and-rolls and floaters. He made some really good decisions tonight finding shooters and he’s fearless. He goes for every offensive rebound and he’s trying to make winning plays and I give him all the credit. Jaren Jackson Jr. is unique in what he does. He’s a great driver, his presence at the rim is amazing. That combo, whatever it is I cannot put my finger on it, they operate really well together on the floor. Darko Rajakovic

On consistent rebounds: I don’t know, sometimes they just come to me. I don’t know how to describe that I guess. I just know where the ball is going to go. If it’s short, or whoever is shooting it, you just have tendencies for that guy if he’s shooting it long, short, or whatever. You just build off that. John Konchar

On how working out effects his rebounding: I always stay in the work room. I’ve been trying to do lower body a lot. Just trying to get stronger so that I can box out and get the rebound instead of trying to jump over somebody or something like that. Just try to stay in the weight room year round. John Konchar

On teammates joining his postgame interview: It’s awesome. We’re a close-knit group. It’s really fun playing with everybody. We just get along very well on and off the court. It’s a great time. John Konchar

On process of outjumping taller players: It just depends. If it’s a 3-point shot, long shot, long rebound. They shot a lot of threes. So, I just go off that. The ball just ends up in my hands. John Konchar

On work paying off: I’ve just been staying in the gym. Just trust the process, really. I started off the season not shooting that great, but I stayed in the gym and got as many threes up as I could. John Konchar

On Ja Morant this season compared to last: He’s shooting the three ball up better. He’s a great athlete. He gets us going. He’s really good at basketball, you didn’t know that. He gets us going, gets stops on defense and offense. In transitions, he’s remarkable. John Konchar

On what changed in the third quarter: We just got a couple more stops than we did in the first half. We zoned in on the defensive end and tried to get stops. Stops make us go on runs in the offensive end. Like you said, we have Ja Morant, really good defensive player in transitions. John Konchar

On the final rebound with Brandon Clarke: I tried ripping it out of his hands too, but he got it. He might be a little stronger than me, I don’t know. We both went for it. Just tried to get the offensive rebound and get the extra possession. There was a victory after that. John Konchar

On John Konchar’s performance: He’s just always in the right spot. It’s crazy. Both offensively and defensively, he happens to be in the right spot. He’s around the ball. Obviously, 17 rebounds, but getting deflections and being in the mix. He’s a glue guy. Someone that brings the team together. I think that he’s been huge for us since we’ve really been winning games. Desmond Bane

On Patrick Beverly: You know Patrick Beverly is going to try to play those games every time he comes on the court. We don’t put too much stock into it. We’ve seen all types of teams try to do different things. We’re a younger team, so they think they can punk us, or come off physical, change schemes, pressure drive, whatever the case may be. We’ve always responded and handled it accordingly. Desmond Bane

On the final two minutes: We got some stops. D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, they all had it going, but we found a way to get some stops down the stretch. We’ve been able to score the ball all year long. It just came down to our defense. We got the stops we needed to. Desmond Bane

On the team feeding off energy: That brings out the best in us, I think so. When our backs are against the wall and other team starts chirping or getting physical with us, it usually puts us into another gear. I think we found that gear tonight. In the second half, we came off kind of slow. They were making shots early, but we weathered the storm and found a way to win. Desmond Bane

On gaining respect: I think our resume and what we’ve done speaks for itself as far as respect goes. We’ve beaten almost all of the top teams across the league both home and away. Some on our floor, some on their floor. I think what we’ve done so far speaks volumes, but, obviously, we’re trying to prepare ourselves for April and May and make a push. What we’re doing is great and I think that we deserve that respect, but nothing matters until we get to the playoffs. Desmond Bane

On the standings: We have a board in the gym every day, so we know exactly where we’re at. Desmond Bane