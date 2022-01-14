Postgame Report: Grizzlies outlast Edwards, Timberwolves for 11th consecutive victory
Key Stat of the Night
- Memphis shot 50% from the field in the second half after shooting 41.7% before halftime.
Key Run of the Night
- Memphis trailed 106-105 with 2:45 remaining before closing the game on an 11-2 run. Desmond Bane’s fast break finger roll following a steal at midcourt put Memphis up three, and John Konchar connected on a 3-pointer with 1:02 left to give the Grizzlies a six-point lead.
Game Recap
The Grizzlies extended the longest single-season winning streak in franchise history with a 116-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night at FedExForum.
At the center of the Grizzlies’ closing efforts was John Konchar, who notched his second career double-double with 15 points and a career-high 17 rebounds. Desmond Bane got it done on both ends of the floor with 21 points, three rebounds and a career-high four steals. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 20 points, five rebounds and five blocks. Ja Morant ended the night with 16 points with nine assists and eight rebounds. Brandon Clarke had 14 and eight rebounds off the bench.
Memphis had five players score in double-digits, outscoring Minnesota 66-38 in points in the paint and 48-13 in bench points while turning 18 turnovers into 23 points.
Anthony Edwards poured in 30 points with four assists, D'Angelo Russell added 29 points with six assists and Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points, nine rebounds and three assists.
Edwards and Russell combined for 21 points in the first quarter as the Timberwolves built an early nine-point lead before the Grizzlies stormed back on a 20-7 run. Edwards poured in 12 points in the second quarter, giving the Timberwolves a 60-53 lead at halftime. Edwards went 7-for-12 from the field and 4-for-6 from three for 25 points in the first half, while Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 11 points.
Morant’s 11-point third quarter gave Memphis the 90-84 lead with one quarter to go. The Grizzlies battled through a highly contested fourth quarter before Konchar, Bane and Clarke put the finishing touches on an 11-0 run in the final 1:26 of the game. The victory moved the Grizzlies to 30-14 this season and marked their 21st win in 25 games.
Next Game
The Grizzlies will face Luka Doncic and the division rival Dallas Mavericks on Friday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. CT. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Southeast and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.
Team Quotes
On the turning point of the game:As you can see the whole game was two really good teams having small runs, but no one had a big lead. We had our little runs and they had theirs but it came down to the fourth quarter. The last five minutes and couple of great plays that took us to the free throw line and it was enough to beat those guys. I also have to give credit to our guys we did really well in the fourth quarter with defensive rebounding, our physicality was there. We were searching for the energy the whole course of the game and we finally found it in the fourth quarter and our guys continued fighting, they don’t quit.
On John Konchar being a good rebounder for his size:He’s just fearless, he’s willing to go after every rebound. He’s always in a good spot and has been working at lot with his body. Athletically, he’s been improving over the course of the year.
On overcoming negativity to get the win:Respectfully, I don’t think there was a lot of negativity. We had a lot of opportunities and missed some shots but we stuck together. Our team believed the whole game that we were going to get this win. Even at halftime we talked about having to relax and reset so we can compete and play. We played against a team that creates the most turnovers in the league and we ended up with 13 turnovers against this team and that’s pretty good. We held our ground. Our guys are getting a little tired within these eight (games) in 12 days coming from the west coast, but our guys are resilient, and they keep competing.
On not letting their team get into the Grizzlies head:It’s a part of our culture. We don’t flinch, we just continue competing and try to do everything in our control. They made some tough shots and great players will make tough shots, that’s what makes them great. But our group sticks together and at the end their team missed some shots and it was just enough to give us a win.
On Brandon Clarke and Jaren Jackson Jr. playing together:Brandon Clarke is a very unique player in the league, you don’t have that many players with the athletic ability and quickness with pick-and-rolls and floaters. He made some really good decisions tonight finding shooters and he’s fearless. He goes for every offensive rebound and he’s trying to make winning plays and I give him all the credit. Jaren Jackson Jr. is unique in what he does. He’s a great driver, his presence at the rim is amazing. That combo, whatever it is I cannot put my finger on it, they operate really well together on the floor.
On consistent rebounds:I don’t know, sometimes they just come to me. I don’t know how to describe that I guess. I just know where the ball is going to go. If it’s short, or whoever is shooting it, you just have tendencies for that guy if he’s shooting it long, short, or whatever. You just build off that.
On how working out effects his rebounding:I always stay in the work room. I’ve been trying to do lower body a lot. Just trying to get stronger so that I can box out and get the rebound instead of trying to jump over somebody or something like that. Just try to stay in the weight room year round.
On teammates joining his postgame interview:It’s awesome. We’re a close-knit group. It’s really fun playing with everybody. We just get along very well on and off the court. It’s a great time.
On process of outjumping taller players:It just depends. If it’s a 3-point shot, long shot, long rebound. They shot a lot of threes. So, I just go off that. The ball just ends up in my hands.
On work paying off:I’ve just been staying in the gym. Just trust the process, really. I started off the season not shooting that great, but I stayed in the gym and got as many threes up as I could.
On Ja Morant this season compared to last:He’s shooting the three ball up better. He’s a great athlete. He gets us going. He’s really good at basketball, you didn’t know that. He gets us going, gets stops on defense and offense. In transitions, he’s remarkable.
On what changed in the third quarter:We just got a couple more stops than we did in the first half. We zoned in on the defensive end and tried to get stops. Stops make us go on runs in the offensive end. Like you said, we have Ja Morant, really good defensive player in transitions.
On the final rebound with Brandon Clarke:I tried ripping it out of his hands too, but he got it. He might be a little stronger than me, I don’t know. We both went for it. Just tried to get the offensive rebound and get the extra possession. There was a victory after that.
On John Konchar’s performance:He’s just always in the right spot. It’s crazy. Both offensively and defensively, he happens to be in the right spot. He’s around the ball. Obviously, 17 rebounds, but getting deflections and being in the mix. He’s a glue guy. Someone that brings the team together. I think that he’s been huge for us since we’ve really been winning games.
On Patrick Beverly:You know Patrick Beverly is going to try to play those games every time he comes on the court. We don’t put too much stock into it. We’ve seen all types of teams try to do different things. We’re a younger team, so they think they can punk us, or come off physical, change schemes, pressure drive, whatever the case may be. We’ve always responded and handled it accordingly.
On the final two minutes:We got some stops. D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, they all had it going, but we found a way to get some stops down the stretch. We’ve been able to score the ball all year long. It just came down to our defense. We got the stops we needed to.
On the team feeding off energy:That brings out the best in us, I think so. When our backs are against the wall and other team starts chirping or getting physical with us, it usually puts us into another gear. I think we found that gear tonight. In the second half, we came off kind of slow. They were making shots early, but we weathered the storm and found a way to win.
On gaining respect:I think our resume and what we’ve done speaks for itself as far as respect goes. We’ve beaten almost all of the top teams across the league both home and away. Some on our floor, some on their floor. I think what we’ve done so far speaks volumes, but, obviously, we’re trying to prepare ourselves for April and May and make a push. What we’re doing is great and I think that we deserve that respect, but nothing matters until we get to the playoffs.
On the standings:We have a board in the gym every day, so we know exactly where we’re at.
On the team joining Konchar’s postgame interview:It’s exciting moments. The culture that we have here, Darko (Rajakovic) touched on it after the game. We’re going to look back on this team, on this group, whether we’re not here or we’re done playing whatever the case may be, and look back on how special this group was from a togetherness standpoint. We don’t have any egos in the locker room. Guys are genuinely happy for each other when they do well, and I think that’s why we’re in the position we’re in.
Team Notables
- The Grizzlies won their 11th consecutive game, extending the longest single-season winning streak in franchise history. Memphis also tied the longest winning streak in team history including multiple seasons (the Grizzlies won the final five games of the 2013-14 regular season and the first six of the 2014-15 regular season).
- The Grizzlies’ winning streak includes wins over the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers (twice) and Los Angeles Clippers.
- Memphis improved to 30-14 this season and became the third NBA this season to reach the 30-win plateau. This is the second-fewest games the Grizzlies have ever needed to win 30 games in a season (30-12 in 2014-15).
- The Grizzlies have won five consecutive home games, a season-high streak, leading into the final two games of their four-game home stand tomorrow against Dallas and Monday against Chicago.
- Minnesota entered having won three of its last four road games.
- Memphis took a 2-1 lead in the season series with the home team winning every game. The teams will play once more this season on Feb. 24 at Minnesota.
- Assistant coach Darko Rajaković served a second straight game as acting head coach in place of Taylor Jenkins.
Player Notables
- Desmond Bane led Memphis with 21 points and a career-high four steals. Bane, who entered the game shooting 87.7% from the free throw line, made all nine of his shots from the foul line.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded 20 points and five blocks. Jackson Jr., who has 21 blocks in his last five games, is one of three players in franchise history to average at least 4.00 blocks over a five-game span (Pau Gasol, Roy Rogers). Jackson Jr. also made two 3-pointers and registered a steal. He is the second player in franchise history to record at least five straight games with at least one 3-pointer, one steal and one block (Rudy Gay).
- Ja Morant notched 16 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. The league’s leading third-quarter scorer (8.8 points), Morant tallied 11 in the third period tonight, helping Memphis outscore Minnesota 37-24 in the frame.
- John Konchar came off the bench to score 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 3P) and grab a career-high 17 rebounds (14 defensive). Konchar fell one rebound shy of tying the franchise record for rebounds off the bench (18 by Zach Randolph) and the most rebounds by a reserve this season (18 by Montrezl Harrell).
- Brandon Clarke finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, logging his eighth consecutive game scoring in double figures off the bench.
- Anthony Edwards scored 25 of his 30 points in the first half.
- D'Angelo Russell scored 29 points after averaging 29.0 points in the Timberwolves’ first two games against the Grizzlies.
- Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 25 points and nine rebounds.