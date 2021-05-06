Postgame Report: Grizzlies outlast Edwards, Timberwolves for 139-135 victory

Leaders

Game Recap

Timely shot making from Ja Morant and Desmond Bane lifted the Memphis Grizzlies over the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 139-135 nail-bitter on Wednesday night.

Morant exploded offensively with 37 points, 10 assists and four rebounds. Kyle Anderson had an efficient night with 20 points and four rebounds. Bane tied his career-high with 22 points and four rebounds off the bench and Dillon Brooks added 16 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Anthony Edwards poured in a career-high 42 points with seven assists and six rebounds while Karl-Anthony Towns scored 22 points.

Towns found early offense for the Timberwolves with 10 first quarter points, but the Grizzlies earned a 33-29 advantage after going 10-for-10 from the free throw line as Minnesota dealt with foul trouble.

The Grizzlies used a 40-point second quarter to build a 73-63 lead at halftime. At the half, Morant led the Grizzlies with 16 points and five assists, while Anderson was 5-for-6 from the field for 13 points.

Edwards came alive in the third quarter with 13 quick points as the Timberwolves launched a 21-9 run to grab the lead, but Morant matched that offensive push with 14 points of his own as the Grizzlies reclaimed the 107-103 lead into the final quarter.

The Timberwolves’ 14-6 run had the game tight late, but two clutch 3-pointers from Bane in the final minute kept Minnesota down. The Grizzlies scored their season high with 139 points on the night.

Next Game

The Grizzlies travel to Detroit for a matchup against the Pistons on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can tune-in to Bally Sports Southeast to catch the action or listen to the call on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

