Postgame Report: Grizzlies use dominant fourth quarter to pick up third-straight win

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Jan 13, 2021

Key Stat of the Night

  • Memphis out-scored Minnesota 12-2 in points off turnovers and 24-7 in bench points in the opening half.

Key Run of the Night

  • The Grizzlies went on a huge 26-4 run for the first 6:07 of fourth quarter turning a 12-point deficit (80-92) to a 12-point lead (104-96).

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies knocked off the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-107 inside Target Center on Wednesday night while scoring a franchise-high 80 points in the paint.

Memphis entered tonight’s game looking to win three-consecutive games for the first time this season and improve to 4-1 on the road. The Grizzlies found themselves down 25-17 early on following a 3-pointer from Malik Beasley with (4:17) left in the first quarter. However, the Grizzlies battled back to trim the deficit to 29-27 heading into the second quarter. Brandon Clarke gave the Grizzlies a spark in the second, scoring 10 of his 19 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the period. The Grizzlies did their damage around the rim by outscoring the Timberwolves 38-16 in the painted area in the first half. Neither team led by more than four points in the second quarter, but the Timberwolves pulled ahead 58-56 heading into the halftime break. Memphis out-scored Minnesota 12-2 in points off turnovers and 24-7 in bench points in the opening half.

The Timberwolves extended their lead to nine points early in the third quarter at 71-62 after a jumper from D’Angelo Russell with (7:40) to play. The Grizzlies started the third quarter shooting just 5-of-19 (26.3 percent) from the floor before falling behind by as many as 12 points. Russell scored nine points in the third quarter on 4-of-5 shooting to help the Timberwolves to a 90-80 lead heading into the final quarter of play. However, Memphis saved their best offense of the night for when it mattered the most. After shooting just 3-of-18 from 3-point range in the first three quarters, Memphis shot 5-of-7 from behind the arc in the final 12 minutes. After trailing 92-80 with 11:20 to play in the game, the Grizzlies outscored the Timberwolves by a 30-9 margin over the next (7:54) of play to take a commanding 110-101 lead. Memphis out-scored Minnesota 38-17 in the final quarter while limiting the ‘Wolves to 20.8 percent shooting. The Grizzlies’ three-game road winning streak marks their most consecutive road wins since February of 2018.

Jonas Valanciunas posted a double-double with a season-high 24 points (11-19 FG), 16 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 30 minutes. Grayson Allen posted a season-high 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting to go with two assists and two blocks in 26 minutes off the bench. The Grizzlies second-unit out-scored the Timberwolves reserves 50-21. Clarke totaled 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists on 9-of-15 shooting. De’Anthony Melton finished with 15 points, four assists and two steals as Memphis improved their record to 5-6.

Karl-Anthony Towns posted a double-double with 25 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks while shooting 8-of-17 from the field. Malik Beasley added 28 points, six rebounds and five assists on 11-of-23 shooting. Russell totaled 25 points, eight assists and three rebounds in 36 minutes as Minnesota fell to 3-8.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will finish off their road trip with a rematch against the Timberwolves on Friday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. inside Target Center. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

