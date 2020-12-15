Postgame Report: Grizzlies improve to 2-0 in preseason play with 123-104 win over Minnesota

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies outscored the Wolves 62-36 in points in the paint Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies extended their lead to as many as 22 points in the second quarter

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-104 on Monday night inside Target Center to move to 2-0 in preseason play.

The Grizzlies controlled the game in the opening period thanks to 57.7 percent shooting in the first quarter. Grayson Allen, Kyle Anderson and Dillon Brooks each had seven points in the opening frame as the Grizzlies took a 36-22 lead after 12 minutes of play. The Grizzlies defense held the Timberwolves to 31.8 percent shooting in the opening period, including 25.0 percent from 3-point range. Memphis dominated Minnesota in the painted area early, outscoring the Wolves 22-4 in the paint in the first quarter. The Grizzlies extended their lead to as many as 22 points in the second quarter, following a basket from Gorgui Dieng, to make it a 62-40 game with 3:44 to play in the second quarter. The Timberwolves immediately responded with a 10-0 run of their own before trimming the lead to 64-50 heading into the halftime break. Memphis out-shot Minnesota 54.0 percent to 37.8 percent in the first two quarters of play.

The Grizzlies limited the Timberwolves to 3-of-12 shooting from behind the arc in the third quarter, while holding the Wolves to 27.5 percent from 3-point range over the course of the entire game. Memphis extended their lead to 24 points behind 11 third quarter points from Ja Morant to take a commanding 96-72 lead into the final quarter. The Wolves cut the Grizzlies lead to 14 points at 109-95 with 6:02 remaining in the game, but they would never get any closer, as Memphis ran away with their second straight win over the Timberwolves. Memphis finished the night shooting 50.0 percent from the field while leading the game wire-to-wire. The Grizzlies outscored the Wolves 62-36 in points in the paint while both teams had 24 points off turnovers.

Brooks led the way for Memphis with 21 points, six rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes of action. Brooks shot 9-of-16 from the floor and 1-of-4 from 3-point range. Jonas Valanciunas totaled 22 points, four rebounds and five assists on 8-of-15 shooting. Morant added 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3P) to go with seven rebounds and seven assists, while having zero turnovers. Anderson pitched in 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes of play. Allen led the Grizzlies bench with 13 points (4-of-8 from three), five rebounds and three steals.

D’Angelo Russell led Minnesota with 19 points, three assists and one rebound on 7-of-18 shooting. Karl-Anthony Towns added 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes of play. Towns was limited to 3-of-12 shooting and 2-of-7 from 3-point range. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led the Timberwolves’ bench with 17 points, three rebounds and two blocks. Rookie guard Anthony Edwards added 12 points, four rebounds and two assists on 4-of-14 shooting.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will return home to face Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. inside FedExForum. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast with Pete Pranica and Brevin Knight or hear Eric Hasseltine on 92.9 FM ESPN.

