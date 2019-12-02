Postgame Report: Grizzlies Snap Six-Game Losing Streak, Use Big Second Half to Power Past Timberwolves

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Memphis shot 51.1 percent in the second half, including 52.9 percent from three-point range. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies went on a 13-3 run to take an 86-79 lead into the fourth.

The Memphis Grizzlies snapped a season-long six-game losing streak on Sunday night at Target Center, knocking off the Timberwolves 115-107 after exploding for 67 points in the second half.

Both teams started the night off slow offensively, shooting less than 39 percent from the field in the first half, but it was the Grizzlies who found their rhythm in the third quarter. Memphis shot 13-of-26 (.500) in the third period, including 6-of-8 (.750) from three-point range, setting a season-high for points in a quarter with 38. The Timberwolves got hot on a 15-2 run late in the third quarter to grab a 76-71 lead with 3:41 remaining in the third. However, the Grizzlies would catch fire to end the period as they snapped off a 13-3 run to take an 86-79 lead into the fourth.

The Grizzlies saw their hot shooting carry over to the fourth quarter as they stretched their lead to as many as 12 points in the final quarter. The Grizzlies ripped of an 11-3 run to grab a 100-91 lead with (7:03) remaining in the game. Memphis’ hot shooting would prove too much for Minnesota to overcome, as Memphis shot 51.1 percent in the second half, including 52.9 percent from three-point range.

The Grizzlies were led by Dillon Brooks, who finished the game with 26 points, with 20 of those points made in the second-half. Brooks shot (9-of-18) from the floor, including (4-for-5) from behind the arc. Bruno Caboclo led the Grizzlies bench as he produced his strongest game of the season, recording a double-double with a season-high 12 points and 13 rebounds. Jae Crowder added his third double-double of the season, tallying 12 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Grayson Allen chipped in a season-high-tying 13 points and five rebounds on 4-of-9 shooting off the bench.

Karl-Anthony Towns paced the Timberwolves with 21 points, 12 rebounds and five assists on the night. However, the Grizzlies defense limited Towns to just 1-of-10 shooting from the three-point line. Andrew Wiggins added 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds on 6-of-17 shooting. Jarret Culver tallied 14 points and seven rebounds while Jeff Teague chipped in 13 points off the bench, as Minnesota dropped to (10-9) on the season.

The Grizzlies will return to Memphis for the second night of a back-to-back as they take on the Indiana Pacers on Monday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. CT at FedExForum. Fans can get their tickets to the game at grizzlies.com/tickets, watch on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On all hands on deck performance tonight… "Yeah I hit the guys with a simple message that we were going to have some funky lineups up there and I just need guys going up there and competing. That's what we're all about and that's what we need to get back to and I'm super proud of them. To come out here against a playoff team, with high level back and forth for our guys to dig down for 48 minutes it created an energy for us and that's the positive spirit we need to have win or lose and to come out on top of that, cements the recipe were talking about. You have to go out there and compete and lay it all on the line. Our bench was huge for us today and we got that production from our starters and our bench not just on the offensive side but our defense was amazing and it was a great team effort and these guys deserved it." Taylor Jenkins On what it was that resulted in a strong second half… "I think we let it slip away in the second quarter. We didn't get a bucket, they would score, we turned it over and our guys were pissed off. They realized we had this lead on the road and we needed to go win a ball game and they kept their spirits up. They recognized that wasn't good enough to finish, let's come out the second half with our foot on the gas pedal and they started it with defense. It was a back and forth game but our guys had that mentality and broke through with the right stops, execution and effort." Taylor Jenkins On everyone performing today and how important that was… "It was crucial. We did whatever we had to get a win at this point and stop the losing streak we had been on. We corrected what needed to be corrected and it says a lot about this team and how we are able to stick with it. We came on the road here and beat a good team." Tyus Jones On if you felt like you out worked them… "Yeah it was the little things. You can't always control making shots but you can control effort and how much you're communicating and I thought we did a great job of those things and felt like we did them better than our opponent today." Tyus Jones On the big third quarter… "It was a focus for us. We talked about it at half-time and we wanted to come out and not let them go on a run and not let the third quarter be the difference in a negative way and let it be a positive for us." Tyus Jones On winning on the road being a good building block… Yeah, we just found a way and figured it out. It started with our defense and then we translated into our offense. Dillon Brooks On using unfamiliar lineups, but having success… We practice and we practice hard. Everyone’s focused, everyone knows the plays. Everyone is professional and is ready to contribute when their time comes. With Ja [Morant] out, Brandon [Clarke] out, Kyle [Anderson] out, and JV [Jonas Valanciunas], guys stepped up. Dillon Brooks On how the team defended Karl-Anthony Towns… We pressured the heck out of him, we didn’t want him getting to his spots. We just contested every single three he had. You know, he shot 1-for-10, that was great. A tribute to Jaren [Jackson]’s contests, Bruno [Caboclo]’s contests and just playing physical with him. Dillon Brooks

Player Notes

Dillon Brooks notched his fifth 20+ point game of the season, scoring 26 points on 9-of-18 shooting, including 4-of-5 from deep. The Grizzlies are 5-0 when Brooks scores 20+ points.

notched his fifth 20+ point game of the season, scoring 26 points on 9-of-18 shooting, including 4-of-5 from deep. The Grizzlies are 5-0 when Brooks scores 20+ points. In 28:43 minutes off the bench, Bruno Caboclo finished with his first double-double of the season scoring 12 points and grabbing a game-high 13 rebounds, tied for the second most in his career. With his 12 points and 10 rebounds in the second half, Caboclo became the first Grizzlies reserve to post a double-double in a single half since Zach Randolph (10 points, 12 rebounds, second half) on Dec. 6, 2016 vs. Philadelphia.

finished with his first double-double of the season scoring 12 points and grabbing a game-high 13 rebounds, tied for the second most in his career. With his 12 points and 10 rebounds in the second half, Caboclo became the first Grizzlies reserve to post a double-double in a single half since Zach Randolph (10 points, 12 rebounds, second half) on Dec. 6, 2016 vs. Philadelphia. In his first game back in Minnesota, Tyus Jones finished with 12 points on 5-of-9, four rebounds and seven assists. Tonight marked the fourth time Jones has dished out seven or more assists.

finished with 12 points on 5-of-9, four rebounds and seven assists. Tonight marked the fourth time Jones has dished out seven or more assists. Jae Crowder finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, his third double-double of the season.

