Postgame Report: Grizzlies Take Down Timberwolves 100-87

Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies used a 10-2 run over a 2:29 span (5:13 to 2:44) in the second quarter to help take a 49-44 lead at halftime.

The Memphis Grizzlies topped the Minnesota Timberwolves, 100-87, on Sunday afternoon at Target Center. Memphis improves to 10-5 on the year, and are now 4-4 on the road. Minnesota drops to 7-10 overall.

Marc Gasol recorded his seventh double-double on the year, leading all scorers with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Gasol now has a double-double (all by points and rebounds) in four of the last six games. It’s also the seventh time Gasol has scored 20 or more points this year. Mike Conley scored 18 points and handed out a game-high nine assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 13 points and three blocks. Shelvin Mack chipped in with 12 points off the bench. In his first game back from a broken jaw at the start of the year, JaMychal Green had eight points, eight rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes of action.

Memphis shot 35-for-82 (.427) from the floor and 12-for-28 (.429) from three-point range. The Grizzlies held the Timberwolves to 31-of-39 (.392) shooting and 12-of-29 (.414) three-point shooting. The defense also forced the Timberwolves into 20 turnovers (11 steals), marking the fifth time this year the Grizzlies have forced at least 20 turnovers. Seven different Grizzlies recorded a steal in the game, and the team tied the season-high for blocks with nine.

Derrick Rose led Minnesota with 18 points. Karl-Anthony Towns had 15 points and 20 rebounds to give him his ninth double-double of the year. Robert Covington also had 15 points, going 4-for-8 from three. Dario Saric and Andrew Wiggins both scored 14.

The Timberwolves opened the fourth quarter with an 8-1 scoring run from 9:52 – 7:10, but Gasol drained three-pointers on back-to-back possessions to push the Grizzlies’ lead to double-digits. Gasol was 3-for-4 from long range in the period, while Saric made all three of his shots beyond the arc. The Timberwolves overall made 5-of-1 (.455) three-pointers in the final quarter. With 1:24 left in the game, Garrett Temple buried a 28-footer as the shot clock expired, effectively sealing the game.

The Grizzlies defense continued to frustrate the Timberwolves, holding them to 8-of-19 (.421) shooting in the third quarter, and forcing five turnovers. Jackson Jr. blocked a couple shots to bring the team’s totals to nine, tying the season-high before the third quarter was over. Memphis used a 13-2 run from 8:20 to 3:48 (4:32 span), and outscored Minnesota 28-19 in the quarter, to lead 75-62 at the end of the period.

Memphis forced Minnesota into 11 first-half turnovers (seven steals) while committing eight of their own. The defense also blocked seven shots in the half to set a season-high. Gasol nearly had a double-double by halftime with eight points and nine rebounds. The Grizzlies bench was productive, with four players scoring at least five points in the half to help build a 49-44 lead at the break.

Both teams couldn’t find an offensive rhythm in the first quarter, as the Grizzlies shot 7-for-21 (.333) and the Timberwolves were 7-for-19 (.368). The Memphis defense forced Minnesota into eight turnovers (five steals) in the period and blocked four shots to limit the Timberwolves lead to 20-17 at the end of the first.

The Grizzlies used a 10-2 run over a 2:29 span (5:13 to 2:44) in the second quarter to help take a 49-44 lead at halftime. Memphis scored 30 points in the period on 11-of-14 (.458) shooting, while dishing out seven assists. The Grizzlies also pulled down six offensive rebounds in the quarter, tying a season-high for any quarter.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will return to Memphis to host the Dallas Mavericks tomorrow, Monday, November 19 in FedExForum at 7:00 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

On Gasol in the fourth quarter and his expanded range: Yeah, it’s a game-changer. It puts a ton of pressure on big guys who aren’t used to guarding in that position. Big guys’ natural instinct is to protect the paint, drop off and be back, but his ability to shoot the basketball… You put him in pick-and-roll, you put him out there as a spacer. It opens up driving lanes because you’re pulling the largest defenders away from the basket. Those shots break games open for you; six-point lead turns to nine. It helps carry momentum. Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff On the third quarter spark: The guys in the locker room. Time and time again, when a change needs to be made, they feel that. We’ve been focusing on our third quarters. Earlier in the year we struggled in the third quarters. We got together with the guys, had some communication. They’ve prepared themselves now and we’ve been pretty good in those third quarters. Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff On what he did well in his first game back: Nah, I felt a little rust. I gotta get my legs back underneath me but other than that, man it’s just fun to be back out there. We played great defense tonight and we got a lot of stops. We moved the ball well in offense. JaMychal Green On the difficulty of being a physical team this season: No you just gotta be smart about it and not really use your hands. They’re really looking for using your hands and bumping guys out of the way, the freedom of movement rule. You have to anticipate what they want and really obviously on your teammates to help you. Not really cheating but knowing exactly what the tendency is and what the calls are for the other team. Marc Gasol

Marc Gasol finished the day with a game-high 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including going 4-of-7 from deep. He added 13 rebounds to tally his second consecutive double-double and seventh of the season.

After missing the last 12 games with a broken jaw, JaMychal Green had eight points and eight rebounds off the bench.

