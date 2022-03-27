Postgame Report: Grizzlies notch seventh straight home victory with win over Bucks

On limiting the Bucks shooting tonight: Giannis Antetokoumpo obviously had a heck of a game. He's really hard to stop when he's getting downhill, I thought for majority the game we did a great job in our closeouts and rotations. Showing him a crowd is always the game plan, early in transition is isos when he drives, you swarm but I thought our rotations out, having high hands to shooters and, none of those guys that are really good catch-and-shoot guys, Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, Wesley Matthews we're just running them off the line. Brook Lopez got going early, then we just, said it's just getting up to him more, let's just try to keep these guys off the 3-point line as much as possible. Overall, I think there was a level of physicality our guys needed on ball defense, the way Dillon Brooks was guarding Khris Middleton, a lot of different bodies, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams, Xavier Tillman guarding Giannis overall, really high-level physicality and our guys rose to the challenge and it kept getting better over 48 minutes. Taylor Jenkins

On De’Anthony Melton’s hot streak: Just consistency, consistency in his work, his daily habits. I mean, just watching how he's coming in approaching all of his vitamins. I mentioned it a couple of games ago, the shot mechanics, he's just been really sound in that, a lot of catching shoots coming his way. The spacing has been really good and when his teammates are firing him, I know him and Tyus Jones have a really good connection. That ball’s coming into a shot pocket and we want him to be aggressive when you see that go through, he has been on a heater and he's been playing really well the last three games. Taylor Jenkins

On the bench scoring with Tyus in the starting lineup: Our identity doesn't change, we keep playing the same. We want to be super aggressive. We want to touch the paint as much as possible. We do the drill work. We've got multiple guys that we want to be able to break down the defense so even without Ja Morant, Tyus getting into the paint. It's Jaren’s drives, Desmond Banes’ drives, It’s (Dillon Brooks) seeing Melton and Ziaire Williams even getting there at times too. Desmond is assuming the primary role but he's doing a great job facilitating again, we're just sticking with our identity it doesn't matter if you’re a starter or bench, mix lineups whatever we do, just do it to our best ability. So, really proud of the guys. Yes, roles have had to adjust a little bit, but they know when they're out there how we play basketball, so it's a credit to them just not changing and overreacting to someone being in or out of the lineup. Taylor Jenkins

On Tyus Jones: I think he knows how to get two spots on the floor. He's getting us really organized, whether it's in our early offense, he's really good coming off the pick rolls making decisions when we're executing in the half court, especially if it's a physical long athletic team in the Bucks. He doesn't try to force anything when he sees a window, he's going to seize the opportunity to skip pass or drop it off or hit a shooter from behind. He's been doing that his entire career and tonight's a great example against a really aggressive defensive just picking his spots, set up his teammates and just getting that ball moving. Taylor Jenkins

On Steven Adams breaking the offensive rebounding record: I think in our three years we've shown that our bigs do a good job and setting screens and rolling. Trying to collapse a defense, when we do have a miss, it's going to be plenty of opportunities at it. I mean obviously, he's an expert at it, if you ever want to learn how to offensive rebound, just watch film or even talk to him, but obviously, historic, run for him. Obviously (Zach Randolph) set the standard and for Steven to come in here in his first year and pass it. I said, don't stop now, don't stop now. The teammates were super happy for him in the locker room, but, he just plays to his strengths and that's what I love about him. He impacts winning and he just knows what he is capable of doing every single night. This is a big part of why you find success on the floor. Taylor Jenkins

On this being the best run of his career: I probably would say yeah. I feel like almost every shot I shoot should go in. And even when I do miss, I understand where I need to fix and sometimes I still have perfect mechanics and I miss but I understand that. I’m just trying to go out there and hoop and have fun with it. I play with confidence. I do what the team needs me to do and I’m just going to keep doing that. And keep doing it with a lot of energy. De'Anthony Melton

On his 3-point shooting: Honestly, I think that is definitely been with me my whole career. Once I get going, I’m going. I’m out there. I’m out there. I’m dude with the head cut off out there. I don’t know. It feels good but I just got to keep working and understanding where I can get better at. I still did have three turnovers tonight so I could cut down on those but other than that, I felt good out there thought. De'Anthony Melton

On defensive adjustments going into second quarter: We wanted to really clamp down on ourselves and challenge ourselves to see if we can slide our feet, get stops, just stop fouling. I think the biggest area we got to improve on is fouling, so when we don’t foul guys, we hold them to quarters like that. Quarters in the 20 and stuff like that. So we’ve just got to understand where we get better. Stay disciplined. Get out in transition because when we’re in transition, we are one of the best teams in the league. De'Anthony Melton

On his 3-point shooting this week: My family has been out here. I could give them a testament to that. They’ve been out here and they have instilled confidence in me from the jump. Even if I do go out there and play soft, I’ve got to go back home and hear that from them. I’m just going to go out there, play hard, play my game and keep them off my back a little bit. De'Anthony Melton

On his mechanics: I would say for me just making sure my base is wide. Make sure I got a solid, good foundation to start there because I used to bring my feet into too close. Just establishing that and making sure I get under the ball. Use my legs too. Those three things I definitely try to go through every day. Just tell myself that and keep that going. Live with the results. Sometimes they go in and sometimes they don’t but as long as I know I shot it right. De'Anthony Melton

On setting the franchise record for offensive rebounds in a season: It’s good. I prefer not to get as many because that means we are missing to many bloody shots, mate. But yeah, it’s pretty good stuff mate. Feels good. Steven Adams

On what Kenny McFadden means to him: My old man passed when I was 13. He filled that role. He was a major father figure when I was 13. He got me into the whole basketball part and believed in me from the start. It’s all good stuff, man. I’m not the only one he has helped out. It’s sad but it’s also a pretty good celebration of his legacy, what he left behind amongst the kids that he has helped who have now gone on to do whatever. It’s good stuff. Steven Adams