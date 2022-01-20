Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall short to Bucks despite Jackson Jr.’s season high

Leaders

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies fought back from an 18-point deficit, but came up short in a 126-114 loss the Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo set the pace for the Bucks with 33 points, 15 rebounds and seven rebounds. Khris Middleton scored 27 points with seven rebounds and seven assists. Bobby Portis and George Hill each scored 14 points.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 27 points in the second half to set his new season-high with 29 points to go with nine rebounds and four blocks. Ja Morant notched his 12th 30-point game and sixth double-double of the season with 33 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds. Brandon Clarke added 14 points and four rebounds off the bench and Steven Adams grabbed 11 rebounds with four points and two assists. Ziaire Williams scored 10 points in the sixth start of his career.

Morant scored 11 points on 3-for-5 shooting from three in the first quarter, but Antetokounmpo and the Bucks struck with a 29-8 run to build a 17-point lead at halftime. Antetokounmpo tallied 15 points and six rebounds in the first quarter.

The Grizzlies would follow Jackson Jr. and Morant to a 40-point third quarter after scoring 47 points in the first half. Jackson Jr. poured in 17 points with four rebounds while Morant had 13 points, four assists and two rebounds as Memphis made 59% of their shots in the third period to bring their deficit down to nine.

A 13-4 run in the fourth quarter put the Grizzlies within four points, but the Bucks used six points from Antetokounmpo in the final two minutes to put the game away

Next Game

The Grizzlies’ four-game road trip continues with a matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. CT. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Southeast and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.