Postgame Report: Career nights from Morant and Valanciunas help Grizzlies clinch play-in berth

Leaders

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies knocked off the Milwaukee Bucks 119-106 on Thursday afternoon inside the VISA Athletic Center in Orlando, FL. Jonas Valanciunas and Ja Morant became the first pair of Grizzlies to post a triple-double In a single game in Memphis Grizzlies history.

The Grizzlies started strong out of the gate, taking an early 13-2 lead following a basket from Valanciunas. Dillon Brooks gave the Grizzlies a spark early on, scoring nine of his 31 points in the first quarter. Memphis grabbed a 22-21 lead after one quarter of play, limiting the Bucks to 26.7 percent shooting, including 23.1 percent from three. The Grizzlies ripped off 10 un-answered points to extend their lead to 58-45 with 1:20 to play in the first half. Memphis carried a 60-50 lead into the halftime break, led by Valanciunas with 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 49.1 percent from the floor in the first half, while limiting the Bucks to 36.0 percent shooting. Milwaukee entered the night allowing the fewest points in the paint (38.4), but Memphis was able to attack the rim, scoring 32 first half points in the painted area.

The Grizzlies offense kept rolling in the third quarter, knocking down 5-of-9 three-point attempts to begin the second half. Following two free-throws from Gorgui Dieng, the Grizzlies capped off a 12-2 run to stretch their lead to 92-69, matching their largest lead of the night. Brooks added 14 points in the third quarter to help the Grizzlies to a 93-74 lead heading into the fourth. The two teams traded baskets early in the fourth quarter before Dieng connected on a three-pointer to stretch the Grizzlies lead to 22 points with 3:21 to play. Milwaukee used an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 12 points, but were unable to get any closer, as the Grizzlies led wire-to-wire to clinch their spot in the Play-In Series on Saturday afternoon. Memphis outscored Milwaukee 54-30 in points in the paint, and shot 50.0 percent from the floor while limiting the Bucks to just 39.4 percent.

Brooks led the Grizzlies with 31 points (12-18 FG, 4-7 3P), two assists and two rebounds in 33 minutes. This was the fourth time Brooks has scored 30-plus points this season. Valanciunas posted his first career triple-double with 26 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high 12 assists on 11-of-17 shooting. Morant posted a triple-double with 12 points, 10 assists and 13 rebounds in 34 minutes. Kyle Anderson added 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3P), six assists and three rebounds. Brandon Clarke led the Grizzlies bench with 10 points, seven rebounds and one assists, as the Grizzlies improved to 34-39 to end the regular season.

Brook Lopez totaled 19 points (6-14 FG, 2-8 3P), nine rebounds and one assist to lead Milwaukee. Frank Mason added 18 points, eight assist and four rebounds off the bench for the Bucks. Donte DiVincenzo pitched in 17 points, four rebounds and four assists on 7-of-13 shooting. Khris Middleton totaled 14 points, four rebounds and four assists, as Milwaukee dropped to 56-17 to conclude the regular season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies return to the court Saturday, Aug. 15, at 1:30 p.m. CT as they begin the Play-In Series for the final spot in the NBA Playoffs. The Grizzlies will take on either the Portland Trail Blazers or the Phoenix Suns inside The Field House at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Fans can watch the game on ABC with Mike Breen, Mark Jackson and Lisa Salters on the call, while Eric Hasseltine will have the call on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

