Postgame Report: Grizzlies down Heat 105-90 for fifth consecutive victory without trailing

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies finished a two-game road trip with a 105-90 win over the Miami Heat to earn a fifth consecutive victory on Monday night.

All five starters scored double-figures for Memphis, led by Dillon Brooks’ 21 points and a season high-tying eight assists. Desmond Bane notched 21 points and eight assists with two steals and a block. Steven Adams recorded his second consecutive double-double with 17 points and a season-high 16 rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 14 points, three rebounds and two blocks.

Tyler Herro led the Heat with 24 points and four assists while Kyle Lowry had 17 points, eight assists and four rebounds.

The Grizzlies got out to a quick start, holding the Heat to only one converted field goal in the first six minutes. Memphis scored 14 points off turnovers in the opening quarter. Brooks (14) and Bane (11) combined for 25 points in the first period, marking the second-highest total by two teammates this season.

Steven Adams racked up 10-straight points in the second quarter before Herro led the Heat on a 12-3 run to finish the half. Herro led the Heat with 13 points at halftime, but the Grizzlies held a 60-49 advantage at the break.

Brooks capped-off a strong defensive performance with a steal and throw ahead to Bane for a transition dunk, extending the lead to 98-79. The Grizzlies now sit atop the Southwest division with a 15-10 record.

Next Game

The Grizzlies return to FedExFourm to face the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. CT.