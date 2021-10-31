Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Heat 129-103, drop to 3-3

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Miami shot 52.3% from the field and 56.8% from 3-point range while the Grizzlies were held to 38.6% from the field and 32% from three The Heat came into tonight’s game shooting just 29.6% from beyond the arc.

Miami set a new season-high in 3-pointers made (21), assists (31), and steals (12). Key Run of the Night With Jimmy Butler leading a strong offensive performance for Miami, the Heat added to their lead with a 35-point third quarter on 50% shooting from the field and 54% shooting from three before finishing off the Grizzlies with a 17-5 run in the fourth quarter.

Game Recap

Miami’s hot start and 3-point accuracy lifted the Heat to a 129-103 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 27 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Tyler Herro scored 22 points with six rebounds and five assists off the bench while Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson added 15 points each. Robinson and Herro combined for nine of Miami’s 21 3-pointers, helping the Heat shoot 56.8% from beyond the arc.

Ja Morant tallied 20 points, seven assists and four rebounds while De’Anthony Melton scored 20 points with five assists and three rebounds. Desmond Bane notched 17 points, two rebounds and two assists. Kyle Anderson scored 13 points, two rebounds, a block and a steal in 19 minutes off the bench for the Grizzlies, who were limited to 38.6% shooting.

The Heat, which never trailed, scored the first eight points of the game and led 38-22 at the end of the first quarter. Butler scored 10 in the first frame, including six free throws, while Miami shot 12-of-17 from the field, 7-of-10 from distance and 6-for-6 from the foul line.

The Heat added to its lead with a 35-point third quarter on 50% shooting from the field and 54% shooting from 3.

Miami, which improved to 5-1, won its fifth game by double figures and held its fifth opponent this season to under 40% shooting. The Heat also tallied a season-high 12 steals in ending its three-game losing streak in the overall series with Memphis.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will welcome Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Monday, Nov. 1 at FedExForum at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in to Bally Sports Southeast or listen live on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On the game: They played great and we didn’t. We’ll get better. Taylor Jenkins On what led to the loss: They played great and we didn’t have it tonight. Taylor Jenkins

Team Notables

The Grizzlies are the first team this season to reach 100 points in regulation against Miami The Heat’s five wins have all been by double digits… Miami has held ever opponent except on under 40% shooting from the field.

The Grizzlies last wire-to-wire loss was April 11, 2021, against the Indiana Pacers.

Memphis will play five of its next six – and seven of its next nine – games at home.

Miami controlled the glass, out-rebounding Memphis 50-32.

The Heat’s bench outscored the Grizzlies’ bench 58-32 Miami’s second-unit shot 50% from three on 18 tries.

Player Notables

Ja Morant tallied 20 points, seven assists, four rebounds and two steals Morant is now averaging 28.7 points and 7.7 assists this season…

tallied 20 points, seven assists, four rebounds and two steals Morant is now averaging 28.7 points and 7.7 assists this season… De’Anthony Melton had his third 20-point performance of the season to go with five assists and three rebounds while shooting 4-for-7 from 3-point range.

had his third 20-point performance of the season to go with five assists and three rebounds while shooting 4-for-7 from 3-point range. Desmond Bane notched 17 points, two rebounds and two assists.

notched 17 points, two rebounds and two assists. Kyle Anderson totaled 13 points, two rebounds, a block and a steal in 19 minutes off the bench.

totaled 13 points, two rebounds, a block and a steal in 19 minutes off the bench. Jimmy Butler filled the stat sheet with 27 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals in 30 minutes of action.

filled the stat sheet with 27 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals in 30 minutes of action. Tyler Herro added 22 points (8-19 FG, 4-8 3P) to go with six rebounds and five assists.