Postgame Report: Brooks dominates in Grizzlies’ 124-112 win over Heat

On the team’s attitude and mentality coming into this game after outscoring the HEAT in every quarter: Yeah, I mean, just a credit to our guys. I thought our starters set a great tone early in the game. I mean this game for 48 minutes was back and forth. Give the HEAT a lot of credit. They were scoring high 50 percent for four quarters and we were able to match them step for step. But, I thought our defensive activity was solid to start. The playmaking, the ball movement. We scored over 30 points in the first quarter, but our bench came in, we just kept building that momentum defensively. Offensively, great production up and down the entire roster, but I thought our bench was huge for us tonight. Guys that haven’t had a lot of opportunities came in and made a significant impact. It was huge, but I think our guys just knew the challenge at hand. It was going to be tough, we were going to have to match the HEAT with our defensive activity and then we were going to have to make the simple play and the unselfish play. 29 assists, the ball was flying around. We had our paint scorers, but we also did a great job from the three-point line too. Taylor Jenkins

On Dillon Brooks in the third quarter: Yeah, I mean just a hell of a quarter by DB. I mean that was fun to watch. I thought his teammates got him in the right spots. I thought he had a great, aggressive mentality, got going early in the quarter at the three point line and then finished the quarter getting downhill with some big-time finishes, and the HEAT were going on a run. He was setting a tone for us. But I think the biggest play of that third quarter was at the very end, we put the ball in his hands. We had the last shot of the quarter. Xavier is coming up, slips out of the pick-and-roll, DB drives downhill, team collapses. He could’ve gone to score, I think, his 25th point, but he made a great pass. Fired it over to Tyus, Tyus knocks down the three. That’s just huge right there. He understood the situation early in the quarter where it allowed him to be aggressive to score, and finishes it off with a heck of an unselfish play. Taylor Jenkins

On if there are any updates on Ja Morant’s late exit: Yeah, he just felt a little tightness at the end at one step. He just wanted to say, ‘I’m just going to be cautious here’, but let’s see how he wakes up tomorrow. Nothing concerning, he felt a lot better after the game. Taylor Jenkins

On what does it mean about this team to go against one of the elite teams in the NBA: What I love about our group is they just embrace the focus of us. Our guys just understand how they have to prepare themselves individually and as a team no matter what the challenge is. Taylor Jenkins

On third quarter performance: Just learning from the past. We knew some games that hurt us, we didn’t come out strong in the third quarter. Learning from that, I feel like we took a step in the right direction coming out at halftime. Ja Morant

On Dillon Brooks playing against Andre Igoudala: His stats speak for themselves. We go out and handle business, and tonight we did that. We will let the game talk for ourselves. Ja Morant

On leaving game with tightness: I’m good. I’m a warrior. I had back tightness in the start of the third. I’m all good though. Grizz fans, don’t panic. Ja Morant

On unselfish play: I’m a pass-first point-guard. It’s rare to see a pass-first point-guard in this league today. My game is different from a lot of point guards in the league. Whatever the team needs from me, that is what I do. Whatever I feel like I need to do. I got many talented players on this team that can score the ball. If I have zero points and we win the game, I’m cool. Ja Morant

On key factors of success against the HEAT: I feel like we attack each and every game the same way, no matter who is our opponent. Tonight we had a goal and we all bought into it. Our starters and bench all played well tonight. Ja Morant

On what kind of message tonight might have sent Andre Iguodala: We have talented guys. He knows that. We have guys that are ready to play. Dillon Brooks

On building consistency and success: Our system, you can play anyone in it. It’s a tough day for the opponent. We have to keep it rolling and see how far we can take it. We know what is on the line and what is at stake. We want to put ourselves in the best position come May. Dillon Brooks

On Dillon Brooks: I don’t think it is any surprise when Dillon is playing well and picking his spots to be aggressive, we are a dangerous team. It has been like that these last two seasons. We just need for him to stay aggressive. Kyle Anderson

On his six three-point shots and having the trust from the team to take those shots: It means a lot. Coach just came up to me about two or three games ago and let me know I need to take more threes and if I am open, don’t hesitate. I kind of got away from it as opposed to the beginning of the season where I was not even thinking about it. I just wanted to get back to it these next few games. Don’t think about it, just shoot the ball and go from there. Kyle Anderson

On having guys like Killian Tillie, Xavier Tillman Sr. and John Konchar be able to step in: It is awesome. It is dope. They are young guys. They work hard and they put the work in. I am happy for them. For them to step up and give the minutes they did tonight, that is big time. Kyle Anderson