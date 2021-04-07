Postgame Report: Brooks dominates in Grizzlies’ 124-112 win over Heat
Key Stat of the Night
- Brooks’ 23 points is the second most in a single quarter in franchise history.
Key Run of the Night
- The Grizzlies hit 10 3-pointers and shot 67 percent from the field to maintain a 63-57 lead at halftime.
Game Recap
Dillon Brooks’ season-high 28 points led the Memphis Grizzlies to a 124-112 win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday night inside AmericanAirlines Arena.
The Grizzlies continued their recent surge on the offensive end, shooting 55 percent from the field and 41 percent from beyond the arc. Behind Brooks, Jonas Valanciunas notched another double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds and Kyle Anderson added 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Desmond Bane and Xavier Tillman contributed 15 and 11 points, respectively, as the bench turned in 39 points without De’Anthony Melton, Brandon Clarke and Justise Winslow.
Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 28 points and Bam Adebayo recorded at triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Tyler Herro scored 19 off the bench.
Both teams enjoyed efficient offense to begin the game. Adebayo scored 10 points in the first period while Oladipo, Herro, and Duncan Robinson helped the Heat to 4-for-7 from 3-point range, but Valanciunas racked up 15 points to give the energetic Grizzlies the 37-34 advantage after 12 minutes.
The Grizzlies hit 10 3-pointers and shot 67 percent from the field to maintain a 63-57 lead at halftime. Valanciunas led the team with 18 points and Anderson was 3-for-5 from three to get 17 points and six rebounds. Herro paced the Heat with 13 points. Brooks’ takeover in the third quarter helped the Grizzlies hold off the surging Heat to keep a 96-89 lead heading into the final quarter. Brooks’ 23 points is the second most in a single quarter in franchise history. A 20-8 run in the fourth quarter sealed the Grizzlies’ third-consecutive victory and moved the team to 25-23 on the season.
Next Game
The Grizzlies will take on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. CT.
Team Quotes
On the team’s attitude and mentality coming into this game after outscoring the HEAT in every quarter:Yeah, I mean, just a credit to our guys. I thought our starters set a great tone early in the game. I mean this game for 48 minutes was back and forth. Give the HEAT a lot of credit. They were scoring high 50 percent for four quarters and we were able to match them step for step. But, I thought our defensive activity was solid to start. The playmaking, the ball movement. We scored over 30 points in the first quarter, but our bench came in, we just kept building that momentum defensively. Offensively, great production up and down the entire roster, but I thought our bench was huge for us tonight. Guys that haven’t had a lot of opportunities came in and made a significant impact. It was huge, but I think our guys just knew the challenge at hand. It was going to be tough, we were going to have to match the HEAT with our defensive activity and then we were going to have to make the simple play and the unselfish play. 29 assists, the ball was flying around. We had our paint scorers, but we also did a great job from the three-point line too.
On Dillon Brooks in the third quarter:Yeah, I mean just a hell of a quarter by DB. I mean that was fun to watch. I thought his teammates got him in the right spots. I thought he had a great, aggressive mentality, got going early in the quarter at the three point line and then finished the quarter getting downhill with some big-time finishes, and the HEAT were going on a run. He was setting a tone for us. But I think the biggest play of that third quarter was at the very end, we put the ball in his hands. We had the last shot of the quarter. Xavier is coming up, slips out of the pick-and-roll, DB drives downhill, team collapses. He could’ve gone to score, I think, his 25th point, but he made a great pass. Fired it over to Tyus, Tyus knocks down the three. That’s just huge right there. He understood the situation early in the quarter where it allowed him to be aggressive to score, and finishes it off with a heck of an unselfish play.
On if there are any updates on Ja Morant’s late exit:Yeah, he just felt a little tightness at the end at one step. He just wanted to say, ‘I’m just going to be cautious here’, but let’s see how he wakes up tomorrow. Nothing concerning, he felt a lot better after the game.
On what does it mean about this team to go against one of the elite teams in the NBA:What I love about our group is they just embrace the focus of us. Our guys just understand how they have to prepare themselves individually and as a team no matter what the challenge is.
On third quarter performance:Just learning from the past. We knew some games that hurt us, we didn’t come out strong in the third quarter. Learning from that, I feel like we took a step in the right direction coming out at halftime.
On Dillon Brooks playing against Andre Igoudala:His stats speak for themselves. We go out and handle business, and tonight we did that. We will let the game talk for ourselves.
On leaving game with tightness:I’m good. I’m a warrior. I had back tightness in the start of the third. I’m all good though. Grizz fans, don’t panic.
On unselfish play:I’m a pass-first point-guard. It’s rare to see a pass-first point-guard in this league today. My game is different from a lot of point guards in the league. Whatever the team needs from me, that is what I do. Whatever I feel like I need to do. I got many talented players on this team that can score the ball. If I have zero points and we win the game, I’m cool.
On key factors of success against the HEAT:I feel like we attack each and every game the same way, no matter who is our opponent. Tonight we had a goal and we all bought into it. Our starters and bench all played well tonight.
On what kind of message tonight might have sent Andre Iguodala:We have talented guys. He knows that. We have guys that are ready to play.
On building consistency and success:Our system, you can play anyone in it. It’s a tough day for the opponent. We have to keep it rolling and see how far we can take it. We know what is on the line and what is at stake. We want to put ourselves in the best position come May.
On Dillon Brooks:I don’t think it is any surprise when Dillon is playing well and picking his spots to be aggressive, we are a dangerous team. It has been like that these last two seasons. We just need for him to stay aggressive.
On his six three-point shots and having the trust from the team to take those shots:It means a lot. Coach just came up to me about two or three games ago and let me know I need to take more threes and if I am open, don’t hesitate. I kind of got away from it as opposed to the beginning of the season where I was not even thinking about it. I just wanted to get back to it these next few games. Don’t think about it, just shoot the ball and go from there.
On having guys like Killian Tillie, Xavier Tillman Sr. and John Konchar be able to step in:It is awesome. It is dope. They are young guys. They work hard and they put the work in. I am happy for them. For them to step up and give the minutes they did tonight, that is big time.
On the defensive effort:If we put the effort, we talk and we execute, that just opens up what we want to do on offense.
Player Notes
- Dillon Brooks scored season-high 28 points.
- Jonas Valanciunas notched another double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
- Kyle Anderson added 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
- Desmond Bane and Xavier Tillman contributed 15 and 11 points.