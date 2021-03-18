Postgame Report: Morant, Grizzlies outlast Heat, 89-85

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Memphis’ win over the Heat snapped Miami’s five-game winning streak and season-high six-game road winning streak. Key Run of the Night Starting with 5:06 left to play in the third quarter, the Grizzlies ripped off 17 unanswered points to take control of the game with a 72-63 lead through the end of the quarter.

Ja Morant’s late-game heroics lifted the Memphis Grizzlies to an 89-85 victory over the hottest team in the NBA over the last month in the Miami Heat.

Morant scored 13 points, including the go-ahead layup that put the Grizzlies ahead by two points with 1.2 seconds remaining in the game. Kyle Anderson also scored 13 points and sank two free throws in the final second to seal the win and snap Miami’s five-game winning streak.

De'Anthony Melton notched 13 points, a career-high 10 rebounds and six assists off the bench while Brandon Clarke also tallied three blocks and a steal in reserve as an instrumental part of the Grizzlies’ defense.

Jimmy Butler scored 24 points for Miami, which entered the game with the NBA’s best record since Feb. 18 (11-1) and was riding a season-high six-game road winning streak. Bam Adebayo recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The Heat closed the gap and tied the game with eight seconds remaining. After Goran Dragic’s free throw knotted the game at 85, Morant strode coast to coast, driving past Butler to hit the game-winning layup. Anderson intercepted the Heat inbound pass following a timeout.

Miami held Memphis without a field goal for over six straight minutes in the fourth quarter before Morant’s driving bucket. The Grizzlies led by as many as nine points early in the fourth quarter following a 17-0 run to end the third period that put Memphis ahead 72-63.

The Grizzlies scored 36 paint points, snapping an 84-game streak with at least 40 points in the paint, which was the longest streak on record since the NBA began tracking play-by-play data in 1996-97.

Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra coached his 1,000th career game, becoming the third coach in NBA history to do so with one franchise (Gregg Popovich, Alvin Attles).

Morant, Kyle Anderson and De’Anthony Melton led the team with 13 points each, delivering when the game was on the line. Melton grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds to record a double-double. Brandon Clarke was instrumental to the Grizzlies’ defense with three blocks and a steal.

Bam Adebayo recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds and Jimmy Butler scored 24 points and seven rebounds.

Grayson Allen was active early in his return to the starting lineup to lead the team with nine points in the half. Dillon Brooks added seven points and Morant had four points and four assists. Brandon Clarke served as rim protector with three blocks in the half. Heat stars Butler and Adebayo had 10 points each.

The combo of Butler and Adebayo helped the Heat keep their advantage in the third quarter until Morant came alive and sparked 17-0 run to put the Grizzlies up 72-63 at the end of the period.

The Grizzlies had a tough task attacking the red-hot Heat squad known for strong defense, but the first half was Memphis’ most complete showing since the All-Star break. The team scored at the rim and beyond the 3-point line to go on a 22-9 run. However, Miami regained the lead, 47-46, just before halftime.

The Grizzlies will host the Golden State Warriors in the first leg of a two-game series on Friday, March 19 at FedExForum. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. CT.

Memphis was limited to 36 paint points tonight, ending an 84-game streak with 40+ paint points dating back to Dec. 13, 2019, which was the longest streak on record since the NBA began tracking in 1996-97...Miami entered tonight leading the NBA in opponent paint points allowing just 40.0 per game.

This was the first time the Grizzlies have emerged victorious while scoring under 100 points since Feb. 3, 2020, in a 96-82 win over Detroit... The Grizzlies’ 89 points are the fewest points the Grizzlies have scored in a win since Nov. 7, 2018, in an 89-87 victory over Denver.

The Grizzlies improved to 5-5 on St. Patrick’s Day since the franchise relocated to Memphis in 2001 (5-9 in franchise history).

Tonight marked Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra ’s 1,000th career regular season game… Spoelstra became just the third coach in NBA history to coach 1,000+ games with only one franchise for his entire career, joining Gregg Popovich (Spurs) and Alvin Attles (Warriors).

The Heat donned their Earned Edition 'Trophy Gold' uniform tonight for the final time this season… The uniforms pay homage to Miami's three championship seasons (2006, 2012 and 2013).

De'Anthony Melton posted a double-double with 13 points, a career-high 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 23 minutes… Melton became the fifth Grizzlies player ever to record a point-rebound double-double and at least six assists off the bench, joining Brian Cardinal, Mike Miller , Zach Randolph and Lance Stephenson.

De'Anthony Melton posted a double-double with 13 points, a career-high 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 23 minutes… Melton became the fifth Grizzlies player ever to record a point-rebound double-double and at least six assists off the bench, joining Brian Cardinal, Mike Miller, Zach Randolph and Lance Stephenson.

Ja Morant tallied 13 points, six assists and four rebounds in a team-high 36 minutes… Morant's layup with 1.2 seconds remaining marked his second career go-ahead field goal in the final two seconds of the fourth quarter or overtime (other: Nov. 13, 2019 at Charlotte).

Kyle Anderson totaled 13 points, five rebounds and one block on 4-of-9 shooting.

Kyle Anderson totaled 13 points, five rebounds and one block on 4-of-9 shooting. With 24 points tonight, the Grizzlies snapped Jimmy Butler's career-best seven-game streak of scoring 27+ points... Butler came one game short of LeBron James' franchise record of eight straight games.

’s career-best seven-game streak of scoring 27+ points... Butler came one game short of ’ franchise record of eight straight games. Bam Adebayo posted a double-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes.