Postgame Report: Memphis Falls Short in Shootout in Miami 112-108

Grizzlies scored 34 points in the first quarter, their second highest scoring first quarter this season and most since their home opener vs. Atlanta on October 19.

The Memphis Grizzlies were defeated by the Miami Heat, 112-108, on Saturday afternoon in AmericanAirlines Arena. The Grizzlies dropped to 19-23 on the season and 8-14 on the road. The Heat improved to 21-20 overall.

The Grizzlies won the turnover battle 14-13, but allowed 25 points off their turnovers while the Heat surrendered 16 points off their miscues.

JaMychal Green was productive off the bench, notching his fourth double-double by scoring 24 points (8-11 FG) and securing 11 rebounds. Green has scored in double-digits in three consecutive games. Mike Conley finished with 22 points and seven assists. Green and Conley are the first pair of Grizzlies to score 20-plus points in a game since the 131-125 overtime win against Brooklyn on November 30. Marc Gasol added 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and a couple blocks. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Shelvin Mack both contributed with 15 points.

Memphis shot 39-for-81 (.481) from the field in the game while Miami made half their shots, going 40-for-80 (.500). The Heat were superior from three-point range, making 15-of-31 (.484) while the Grizzlies were just 9-of-29 (.310) from long distance. Both benches were productive, with the Miami bench outscored Memphis’ 51-47. The rebounding totals were deadlocked at 38 apiece, as each team had exactly 10 offensive boards and 28 defensive rebounds.

Justise Winslow led all scorers with 26 points to go with seven rebounds. Josh Richardson finished shy of a double-double, scoring 14 points and handing out a game-high nine assists. Tyler Johnson also had 14 points off the bench. Kelly Olynyk added 13 points. Derrick Jones Jr. had 11 points, and Bam Adebayo logged his fifth double-double of the year with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Dwyane Wade rounded out Miami’s scoring with 10 points and five assists.

The Grizzlies used a quick 7-0 run from 7:22 to 6:31 (:51 span) to tie the game up at 99 apiece. Up 109-108, Wade missed an 18-foot jumper with 9.5 seconds remaining, but Richardson secured the rebound, forcing Memphis to foul. Richardson made only one free throw, prompting a Grizzlies timeout. Wade forced a jump ball on a driving Mack with 4.0 seconds left, and Richardson corralled the loose ball. He knocked down both free throws to put the Heat up 112-108, sealing the game.

Miami opened the second half with a 15-5 run from 11:40 to 6:49 in the third quarter. The Grizzlies cooled off in the period, shooting just 7-for-22 (318) from the floor while the Heat went 11-for-23 (.478). Memphis’ three-point struggles continued into the quarter, making just 2-of-9 (.222), but Miami wasn’t much better, going 4-of-10 (.400). The Heat outscored the Grizzlies 28-22 to lead 91-83 at the end of the third.

Scoring wasn’t an issue in the first half, with both teams shooting over 57 percent from the field. The Grizzlies struggled from three-point range, making 4-of-11 (.364) while the Heat shot a blistering 10-for-15 (.667) in the half. Both teams allowed 12 points off turnovers during the half, with Memphis committing five turnovers while Miami had seven. Winslow was key for Miami, scoring 18 points in the half on 7-of-9 (2-2 3P) shooting.

The Grizzlies were in rhythm offensively to start the game, shooting 13-for-20 (.650) in the first quarter, which tied a season-high for field goal percentage in an opening quarter. The Heat also got off to a hot start, making 12-of-22 (5-8 3P) field goals in the quarter. Memphis used a 10-0 run (9:53 to 7:21) to go up 19-7, but Miami outscored the Grizzlies 23-15 the rest of the way. Winslow scored 10 points in the period for Miami, but Shelvin Mack hit a floater in the lane as time expired in the quarter to help the Grizzlies lead 34-30.

Memphis shot 10-for-20 (.500) from the floor in the second quarter, but Miami was even better, going 11-for-17 (.647) overall and 5-for-7 (.714) from deep. The Grizzlies outscored the Heat 16-8 in the paint, but allowed 10 points off four turnovers during the second. The Heat went on a 22-5 run over a 5:14 stretch (8:20 to 3:06) and a 17-foot turnaround bank shot by Wade to lead 63-61 at halftime. Conley dropped 10 points in the period.

The Grizzlies will face the red-hot Houston Rockets on Monday, January 14 in Toyota Center at 7 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

On the game: They came up with some timely offensive rebounds that led to some threes that they were able to knock down. For us, the way they converted off the turnovers that they forced, it puts a ton of pressure on you. Also, if you look on the other end of the floor, we weren’t able to convert as well. Therefore, we lost the offensive rebounding battle, the three-point line and the turnovers. But we still had an opportunity down the stretch. They just made a couple of more plays than we did. J.B. Bickerstaff On the end of the game: We were trying to get the ball inbounded to Marc at the top of the floor. We set the pick to try to get him a catch in the middle of the floor where he can have some space to turn the corner. We had some backside action off of it. They did a good job of being in the right place and making it a difficult catch. But we got the ball in and had an opportunity to make a play on the baseline. We just didn’t make the play. J.B. Bickerstaff On Kyle Anderson’s injury: We are scheduled to get an MRI tomorrow so we will have more information. The X-rays came back negative. J.B. Bickerstaff On the bigger lineup being successful: It was difficult. We were just down so many bodies on the perimeter. Those guys were playing some really good basketball. JaMychal played extremely well. It’s an opportunity to get those three guys [JaMychal Green, Marc Gasol and Jaren Jackson] on the floor again. They are versatile defensively. They can keep some of those smaller guys in front of them, then take advantage of them on the offensive end in the post. It’s something we need to tinker with in practice and play with a little bit more. That size and length that they can provide can be really good on the defensive glass and defense overall. J.B. Bickerstaff On the game: They hit ten threes in the first half and we were still only down by two. That was a test of our consistency and our aggression to keep it close. Marc Gasol On the game: They started to slow down a bit and we put ourselves in the position to win the game. Obviously we need to do a better job understanding what the other team is trying to do. It took a lot of energy to get back in the game after being down close to 18 points. Marc Gasol On the game slipping away from them: They shot the three ball. It just came down to getting shots at the end. JaMychal Green On having the mindset to win: I told myself to be more aggressive. I believe in myself. I put a lot of work in the summer and it’s time to put the team on my back. I’m just trying to play to my strengths, whether it’s at the three spot or wherever they put me. JaMychal Green On possibly losing Kyle Anderson to injury: Me and Kyle are two of the best defenders on the team, so with him gone I really have to step up. JaMychal Green

Mike Conley scored eight of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, recording his 23rd 20-point scoring game this season and second this season vs. Miami. It is also his fifth career 20-point scoring game against the HEAT.

has averaged 22.2 points per game over his last five games since going scoreless vs. Brooklyn on January 4. JaMychal Green recorded his fourth double-double this season with a team and season-high-tying 24 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. His 24 points ties the second highest scoring game of his career.

recorded his fourth double-double this season with a team and season-high-tying 24 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. His 24 points ties the second highest scoring game of his career. Jaren Jackson Jr. started the 40th game of his rookie season and scored 13 points in 27:49 minutes. His father, Jaren Jackson Sr. played 12 seasons with nine different teams from 1989-2002 and didn’t start his first career game until his fifth season (1994-95 with Philadelphia).

