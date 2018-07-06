Grizzlies come up short against Spurs in third 2018 Summer League matchup

SALT LAKE CITY - The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 94-87, in the Utah Summer League at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Thursday.

In the finale of the Utah Summer League, San Antonio won in comfortable fashion. In fact, the Spurs won the first three individual quarters, leading by as much as 18 points at times in the second half. Three-point shooting was the difference for San Antonio, as they went 15-of-25 from long range. Memphis put on a solid display from long range as well though, connecting on 9-of-19 shots from three-point range.

The Grizzlies (2-1) were led by Wayne Selden, as he tallied 26 points, seven rebounds and two assists on a 6-of-7 clip from long range. Jaren Jackson Jr. went just 1-of-7 from the field, but finished with eight points, four rebounds and three blocks. Kobi Simmons totaled 10 points, two assists and two steals, while Jevon Carter accrued eight points, four rebounds and three assists.

The Spurs (2-1) got another gem out of Derrick White, who collected 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists. First-round pick Lonnie Walker IV amassed 14 points, three rebounds and two assists. Chimezie Metu provided nine points and nine rebounds, while Olivier Hanlan led the bench with eight points, five rebounds and four assists.

Both teams will play their next game in the Las Vegas Summer League on Saturday. Memphis will play the Detroit Pistons and San Antonio will face off with the Indiana Pacers.

Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links:





See more photos.

Player Notes