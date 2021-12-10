Postgame Report: Grizzlies force 22 turnovers, defeat Lakers 108-95

On what winning after a loss last night says about the team: That they embrace the learning. They embrace the not good enough. Luckily, we had a game the very next day, so it was short term memory. But, hey, what are the biggest takeaways? We didn’t do enough to have the edge in the 50/50 balls. Obviously, fantastic job tonight. 17 second-chance points. Steven (Adams) was a beast on the offensive boards. But, even just loose balls. Even the jump ball, I think we won all but maybe one. We were just coming up with those long rebounds. When three guys were going, we came up with them. Stuff on the floor, like in the backcourt, guys diving on the floor. So, that stuff all adds up. I thought our activity was fantastic defensively. I thought the Lakers came out and kind of imposed their will start of the first quarter, start of the third quarter, but we just kept making those old winning plays throughout to just stay in the game. And then, I just absolutely loved how our keep playing mentality. We were just getting downhill, driving, kicking out, rhythm threes. We just played with great force on both ends and responded to a couple tough punches there in the first and the third. Different night, and I’m just proud of the guys just taking it and saying, ‘Hey, that wasn’t good enough yesterday. We’ve got to be better tonight.’ Taylor Jenkins

On Jarrett Culver: He’s been one of the odd men out to start the season, but that hasn’t wavered his spirit, his work ethic. I’ve been really proud of all the play groups. Obviously, he’s been assigned a few times. He’s put in the extra work. The things that I’ve seen in the assignment games, in the play groups, he’s just steadily gotten better day after day, embraced the defensive side of the ball even more. And then offensively, just playing poised and playing within the offense and just making the right plays. So, obviously I just wanted to reward the guy. With guys out, I wanted him to get rewarded for all the work that he’s been putting in. I felt like he can make an impact tonight. Obviously, he made a tremendous impact tonight. He just helped us on the defensive end, different matchups. He played with great physicality, deflections, some steals. And then offensively he just played really poised. He didn’t try to force anything. He just saw how the game was unfolding with his teammates and just played to that same rhythm. So, I’m just really proud of all the work, and tonight was a great night for him. Taylor Jenkins

On the bench: I told them they were +57 if you add up all the +/-. Everyone contributed in the scoring column, the rebounding column, the assist column. They just made an impact. These guys came in, obviously after we got some blows in the first and third quarter. The Lakers were out blocking shots, getting downhill in transition. Those guys came in and just kind of helped steady the ship. Our starters, obviously, were a big reason why, to have that resiliency, but those guys contributed tonight. I just loved the effort they played with defensively, the activity. Different guys are playing different roles, but those guys, when their number is called, we say it all the time, you’ve just got to be ready to contribute to winning, and they did that tonight. Taylor Jenkins

On what it means to win against a start-studded Lakers team without Ja Morant or Dillon Brooks: It doesn’t matter who you’re playing, where you’re playing, what happened the games before and all that stuff. Are we going to play to our standard? And this is definitely a standard-type win, where if we come out and we play with that edge, then you never know how the game is going to go. You’re playing from down, you’re playing against a team that’s playing with a lot of force, and how are we just going to continue to just find our way over 48-minutes. So, I’m just really proud of the activity that we played with defensively, some big-time blocks late in the game, 50/50 balls we talked about. Offensively we just kept playing even when they were being pressuring against us. Just drive, get downhill, don’t let up, don’t settle. Again, regardless of who we played, this is a kind of standard-type win, something I would, obviously, definitely point back to, but they know me. I’m just going to turn the page to the next one and say, ‘Hey guys. We’ve just got to keep on getting better.’ Taylor Jenkins

On Desmond Bane becoming more confident: He’s got a lot on his shoulders now with Ja (Morant) out, obviously with (Dillon Brooks) out tonight. He isn’t a guy who just kind of reads the game. He comes out aggressive. He knows he needs to make the right play, whether it’s playmaking. But, I love his versatility from a scoring standpoint on the offensive end, and whether he gets off to a slow start or not. I even said to him at halftime, I said, ‘Hey, was I in your head a little bit too much?’ I was talking about some reads. He was like, ‘Nah man, I’m good, I’m good,’ and comes out and plays great in the second half. So, he’s an ultra-confident guy, knows what the game dictates, whether it’s score or play-make. Obviously, when he can turn it on late in the games, that’s big for us to have more guys that can make plays late to help you win games. Taylor Jenkins

On tonight’s game after a loss against Dallas: I’m just happy we were able to bounce back. It’s tough to do that, your legs feel tired and it’s a tough turnaround. Our bench was unbelievable today. Killian Tillie, Xavier Tillman and Jarrett Culver stepped up. Everybody came to play and got it done. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On winning tonight without Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks: You have to rally for those guys, you know what they bring to the table and that they’ll fight every night. The first thing they do after the game is call us. It’s a brotherhood, they watch out for us. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On his FaceTime call with Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks: We were just geeking. We were just talking and screaming. Ja Morant was super hype for us. They are happy for us. I bet they were yelling at their TV. We know that they are there with us. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On tonight’s defensive game plan: We just made sure we were aware of who would get the ball a lot. Be ready to help each other, especially if Russell Westbrook and LeBron James are attacking we have to be there to cover and help. You have to talk really loud especially with a team like L.A., they’re coachable and have been in the league a long time so they know how to play. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On his consistency: The key to that is staying in the gym. You can always work on being consistent. I’m working on my reps day in and day out and not taking anything for granted and drinking a lot more water. Basically a combination of those two things: work and water. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On being ready each game: For me it’s staying ready and trusting the work I put in. The coaches do a great job in our workouts. But on the mental side of it, whether I’m playing a minute or if I’m not playing, just to stay ready that’s my mindset. Jarrett Culver

On being comfortable with the Grizzlies: For me it’s all about embracing your journey. Everybody has a different story and this is a part of my story. Trusting God and the work that I put in and know that it will all work out. Go out there have fun, trust in yourself and have confidence, that’s what I tried to do tonight. Jarrett Culver

On assignment games with Memphis Hustle helping his overall game: I just want to take advantage of every opportunity that’s in front of me whether that’s play groups or G League assignments. There’s always ways to get better and that’s what I look for, ways to get better and how I can help the team. At the end of the day I’m a winner and I want to win so I think that outweighs a lot of things. Jarrett Culver