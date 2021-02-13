Postgame Report: Shorthanded Grizzlies come up short against Lakers, fall 115-105

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies ended the night shooting 48.8 percent from the field. Key Run of the Night Memphis started the game on a 22-2 run with (6:18) remaining.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Los Angeles Lakers 115-105 Friday night inside STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA.

Jonas Valanciunas got off to a fast start for the Grizzlies scoring 11 points (4-5 FG) in the first quarter. Memphis started the game on a 22-2 run with (6:18) remaining. The Grizzlies would hold the Lakers to 28.6 percent from the field and 12.5 percent from 3-point range in the first period. Memphis held a 31-16 lead over the Lakers to end the quarter. Anthony Davis and LeBron James led the Lakers with nine points each in the second quarter, but that was not enough to pull past the Grizzlies. Ja Morant ended the half with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Memphis a 59-46 lead into halftime. Memphis scored 20 points off of 11 turnovers in the first half, tying the team’s most points off turnovers in any half this season. Memphis had three players in double digits at the end of the first half. Davis led the Lakers with 16 points.

The Lakers capitalized on sloppy play from the Grizzlies to start the third quarter and turned two quick Memphis turnovers into five points. Los Angeles went on a 13-2 run to cut Memphis’ lead down to four, 63-59 with (8:36) left in the quarter. The Grizzlies struggled to control the ball in the third quarter and committed seven turnovers for 16 Lakers points. James gave the Lakers their first lead of the night, 82-80 with (32.7) after a Memphis turnover. Los Angles outscored the Grizzlies 41-23 to end the third and took an 87-82 lead. James led the Lakers with 13 points in the quarter. Memphis’ offense continued to stall in the fourth quarter. The Lakers pulled out to a 12-point lead, 103-91 with (6:12) remaining. The Lakers outscored the Grizzlies 69-46 in the second half and would pull away to beat Memphis 115-105.

Grayson Allen set a new season-high and led the Grizzlies with 23 points (11 points in the fourth quarter) and set a new season-high with six 3-pointers. Morant ended the night with 22 points and 10 assists. Valanciunas finished with 22 points (9-of-13 FG), 8 rebounds and five assists. Dillon Brooks reached 12 points. Kyle Anderson added six points, six rebounds and five assists. Tyus Jones added six points and eight assists off the bench. The Grizzlies ended the night shooting 48.8 percent from the field. Memphis moves to 10-11.

Davis led the Lakers with 35 points, nine rebounds and two steals. James ended the night with 28 points, eight assists and nine rebounds. Off the bench, Kyle Kuzma finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Montrezl Harrell contributed 14 points and seven rebounds. The Lakers finished the night shooting 50.6 percent from the field. Los Angeles won their seventh straight game and move to 21-6 for the season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will travel to Sacramento to play the Sacramento Kings Sunday, February 14 inside Golden 1 Center. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

