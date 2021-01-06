Postgame Report: Grizzlies drop nail-biter to Lakers 94-92

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Memphis got off to a slow start connecting on only 1 of 11 (9.1%) of their first 11 field goals to begin the game. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies bench outscored the Lakers reserves 21-4 in the opening quarter and strung together a 17-4 run to give the home team a 24-19 lead after one.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies fell Los Angeles Lakers 94-92 on Tuesday night inside FedExForum. Memphis gave Los Angeles a tough test, but the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis proved to be too much for the short-handed Grizzlies down the stretch.

Memphis got off to a slow start, connecting on only one of their first 11 field goals to begin the game. However, they put together a strong defensive effort in the first, limiting the Lakers to just 19 points and holding them to 0-5 from 3-point range. Gorgui Dieng gave the Grizzlies a spark, when he checked-in midway through the first, scoring nine of his 13 points in the first quarter alone. The Grizzlies bench outscored the Lakers reserves 21-4 in the opening quarter and strung together a 17-4 run to give the home team a 24-19 lead after one. Memphis stretched their lead to as many as 10 points (49-39) following a slam dunk from Dieng with (1:25) to play before half. The Lakers trimmed the Grizzlies lead to four points at the halftime break at 49-45. Anthony Davis led all scorers in the first half with 12 of his 26 points.

The Grizzlies and Lakers traded baskets in the third quarter in which neither team led by more than seven points. LeBron James heated up after the half, after a sluggish start, with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the third period. Memphis held on to a narrow 68-67 lead after three quarters of play. Midway through the fourth period, Memphis lead 77-74 following a transition dunk from De’Anthony Melton with 5:59 to go in the game. The Lakers responded with a dominant 18-6 run over the next (5:39) to take a commanding 92-83 lead with just (0:31) remaining in the game. The Grizzlies cut the lead two just two points with less than (0:02) to play, but were unable complete the comeback as they fell 94-92. The Lakers entered the night ranked second in the NBA with a 49.6 field goal percentage but the Grizzlies held them to just 43.7 percent from the floor and 94 points, the fewest points they have scored all season. The Lakers held the Grizzlies under 100 points in back-to-back games as Memphis fell to 2-4 on the season.

Jonas Valanciunas posted his seventh-consecutive double-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and two assists 26 minutes. Valanciunas has recorded 10-plus points and 10-plus rebounds in all seven games to start the season, marking the longest single-season double-double streak of his NBA career. Valanciunas now has the Grizzlies’ second-longest point-rebound double-double streak to start a season behind only Zach Randolph’s 11-game run to open the 2012-13 campaign. Dieng totaled 13 points to go with four rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes. Dieng led the Grizzlies second-unit that outscored the Lakers reserves 36-22. Dillon Brooks totaled 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-5 3P) with five rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes. Brandon Clarke pitched in 12 points and three rebounds while shooting 5-of-11 from the field. Kyle Anderson posted his fifth double-figure scoring game in the first seven games of the season.

LeBron James posted a double-double with 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in 34 on 11-of-20 shooting to lead Los Angeles. Anthony Davis also posted a double-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds and four assists on 10-20 shooting. Dennis Schroder added 12 points, six assists and two rebounds on 5-of-15 shooting as the Lakers improved to 6-2 on the year.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will continue their four-game home stand on Thursday, Jan. 7, inside FedExForum when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

Jonas Valanciunas posted his seventh-consecutive double-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and two assists 26 minutes.

posted his seventh-consecutive double-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and two assists 26 minutes. Gorgui Dieng totaled 13 points to go with four rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes. Dieng led the Grizzlies second-unit that outscored the Lakers reserves 36-22.

totaled 13 points to go with four rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes. Dieng led the Grizzlies second-unit that outscored the Lakers reserves 36-22. Dillon Brooks totaled 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-5 3P) with five rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes.

totaled 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-5 3P) with five rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes. Brandon Clarke pitched in 12 points and three rebounds while shooting 5-of-11 from the field.

pitched in 12 points and three rebounds while shooting 5-of-11 from the field. Kyle Anderson posted his fifth double-figure scoring game in the first seven games of the season.

posted his fifth double-figure scoring game in the first seven games of the season. LeBron James posted a double-double with 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in 34 on 11-of-20 shooting to lead Los Angeles.

posted a double-double with 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in 34 on 11-of-20 shooting to lead Los Angeles. Anthony Davis also posted a double-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds and four assists on 10-20 shooting.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2020-21 Season Tickets can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.