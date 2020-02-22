The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Los Angeles Lakers 117-105 inside Staples Center on Friday night

Leaders

Game Recap

The Grizzlies started slow on the offensive end, shooting 9-of-22 from the field and 0-of-5 from three-point range in the first quarter. The Lakers grew their lead to as many as eight points in the first quarter before settling for a 28-22 lead heading into the second. Memphis’ offensive struggles would carry over to the second quarter, where the Lakers limited the Grizzlies to only 19 points in the quarter on 37.5 percent shooting. Los Angeles ripped off a 16-2 run to stretch their lead to 18 points at 54-36 with 2:29 remaining before halftime. LeBron James scored 17 of his 32 points in the first half as the Lakers held a 60-41 lead after two quarters of play.

The Grizzlies would find their rhythm in the third quarter, led by Brandon Clarke, who scored 10 of his 14 points in the third period. Memphis outscored Los Angeles 22-12 in the paint and 10-0 in second chance points in the third to help them climb back into the game. The Grizzlies used a 26-9 run to trim the lead to eight points with 3:13 remaining in the third before the Lakers eventually carried an 84-77 lead into the fourth. The Grizzlies narrowed the lead to as little as four points at 88-84 following a technical free throw by Gorgui Dieng. After Memphis cut the lead to four points, over the next 2:45 of play the Lakers would immediately stretch the lead back to 14 points at 101-87.

The Grizzlies were unable to overcome a 15-of-29 (51.7 percent) night from the free-throw line as the lost their second game as many nights. Memphis starting lineup was unable to get things going Friday night, as Ja Morant was the only starter in double-figures with 17 points and three assists. Josh Jackson led all Grizzlies scorers with 20 points and three rebounds on 9-of-12 shooting. Clarke posted a double-double with 14 points (7-11 FG), ten rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes. Dieng posted his first double-double in a Memphis uniform with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas added eight points and 11 rebounds as the Grizzlies fell to 28-28 on the season.

James led the Lakers with 32 points (11-12 FT) to go with seven rebounds and three assists. Anthony Davis posted a double-double with 28 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks on 8-of-17 shooting. Avery Bradley chipped in 14 points, five rebounds and an assist in 29 minutes. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a bench-high 12 points while adding five rebounds. Alex Caruso added nine points and four rebound as the Lakers moved to 42-12 on the season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will continue their four-game road trip as they visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, February 24 at 9:30 p.m. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

