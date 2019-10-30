Postgame Report: Anthony Davis leads Lakers as they knock off Grizz 120-91

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Anthony Davis shot 18-of-18 attempts from the free-throw line in the third quarter, marking just the fourth time since the 1996-97 season that a player has attempted 18+ free throws in a single quarter. Key Run of the Night The Lakers went on a commanding 29-2 run spanning 7:51 minutes of play in the third quarter to lead the Grizzlies by as much as 29.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies fell 120-91 to the Los Angeles Lakers inside of STAPLES Center on Tuesday night.

The Grizzlies held a 67-66 lead with 5:47 remaining in the third quarter before the Lakers would score 28 of the next 30 points to take a commanding lead into the fourth quarter. In the third quarter Anthony Davis knocked down 18-of-18 attempts from the free-throw line, marking just the fourth time since the 1996-97 season that a player has attempted 18+ free throws in a single quarter, and the first time it has happened outside of the fourth quarter. Davis finished the night 26-of-27 from the free-throw line, which breaks the franchise record for free-throws made in game vs. Memphis (James Harden with 22 on Dec. 26, 2013).

The Grizzlies offense failed to get into a rhythm as they finished the night shooting 32.6 percent from the field and 20.6 percent from three. They limited the Lakers offense to only 7.7 percent from three-point range in the first half, but the Lakers were able to pull away in the third quarter as they tied the franchise record for the most free-throws made in a single quarter vs. the Grizzlies with 21 (last done at Dallas on Nov. 2, 2013).

Jonas Valanciunas was a bright spot for the Grizzlies as he recorded his third consecutive double-double and his 14th in 23 career games for the Grizzlies. Valanciunas finished the night with 14 points and 11 rebounds in 23 minutes. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies in scoring for the second consecutive game as he tallied 16 points, three rebounds and two assists on 6-of-13 shooting.

Anthony Davis led all scorers as he finished an impressive night with 40 points and 20 rebounds, including 20 points in third quarter where the Lakers outscored the Grizzlies 39-20. LeBron James had an efficient night as he finished 8-of-15 for 23 points and eight assists, helping the Lakers improve to 3-1 on the season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will return to the court to host the Phoenix Suns of FedExForum on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can also watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On his team’s performance tonight: It was obviously a tough one for us. Really good first half - loved our activity, loved the pace we started off with. Credit to the Lakers, they came out in the third quarter, set a tone ... we just couldn’t make enough shots, couldn’t get the stops and they just out-competed us in the third quarter and really set the tone for the second half. Taylor Jenkins On how Jaren Jackson Jr.’s early foul trouble may have contributed to Anthony Davis’s dominant performance: It’s tough when you’re dealing with foul trouble but [Anthony Davis], I think, took advantage of everyone on the floor. We’ve got to collectively find a way. It’s not one guy’s responsibility to stop him. He had a hell of a night. All five of the guys on the floor have got to find a way to get stops. Taylor Jenkins On the shift in momentum in the third quarter: I think they picked up their defensive intensity. We got away from really trusting our offense and I think we forced some stuff offensively. Some shots didn’t fall. They got out and ran, played with a higher pace than they did in the first half and when there were 50/50 balls, they were coming up with it. Credit to them, they played great in that third quarter. They took it up a step and we just took a step back. Taylor Jenkins On learning to make adjustments against elite defenders like Avery Bradley: I just try to stay comfortable. Just don’t let him [Avery Bradley] make me play his game. I feel like I was comfortable tonight. We played against a great team, a lot of good defenders; but like I said before, we’ve just got to finish all four quarters. Ja Morant On what he learned from tonight’s game: Really just coming into an environment like this, it’s hard to win on the road. My old coach used to always say, ‘Good teams win at home. Great teams win on the road.’ So just coming into an environment like this, like I was just saying, you’ve just got to play all four quarters. A team can always come on a run and they get the momentum at home so really, you’ve just got to play hard and give it your all. It just takes one shot. Ja Morant On the Lakers’ ability to switch up their offensive lineups: They did it all. They throw some different looks. They tried to put AD at the five, at the four, they gave us some different looks. They were ready for this matchup. Jonas Valanciunas On Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee freeing up Anthony Davis: It’s kind of tough for him, when he’s alone, battling for those rebounds and when he has Dwight Howard or McGee helping him, it’s a different look, so yeah, that is an advantage for them. Jonas Valanciunas

Player Notes

Rookie Ja Morant led the Grizzlies in scoring for the second consecutive game with 16 points, three rebounds and two assists.

led the Grizzlies in scoring for the second consecutive game with 16 points, three rebounds and two assists. Jonas Valanciunas recorded his third double-double in three consecutive games with 14 points and 11 rebounds in 23 minutes.

recorded his third double-double in three consecutive games with 14 points and 11 rebounds in 23 minutes. Anthony Davis led all scorers with 40 points and 20 rebounds.

led all scorers with 40 points and 20 rebounds. LeBron James finished 8-of-15 for 23 points and eight assists.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.