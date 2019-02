Leaders

The Memphis Grizzlies set a season-high in rebounds to help defeat the Los Angeles Lakers, 110-105, on Monday night at FedExForum. The Grizzlies improved to 24-38 on the season and 15-16 at home. The Lakers fell to 29-31 on the year and are now 12-19 on the road. Memphis won the season series 2-1.

Memphis won the rebounding battle 57-46 (+11), including a 15-10 advantage on the offensive boards to help outscore Los Angeles 17-10 in second chance points. The Grizzlies’ 57 rebounds established a new season-high, while their 15 offensive rebounds tied a season-high.

Mike Conley led Memphis with 30 points to go with a team-high five assists. Conley has now scored at least 25 points in four out of the last eight games. Jonas Valanciunas earned his eighth double-double of the season, finishing with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Valanciunas has recorded a double-double in three of his four games so far with the Grizzlies. Avery Bradley chipped in with 15 points and six boards. Bradley has scored in double figures in four of his last five games. Joakim Noah, who celebrates his 34th birthday today, recorded his fourth double-double of the year by scoring 14 points and grabbing 12 rebounds while coming off the bench. Noah is averaging 17.3 points and 10.0 rebounds in his last three games, and all of his double-doubles have come in the month of February.

Memphis earned the win despite struggling from three-point range all night, making 9-of-36 (.250) triples compared to 10-of-27 (.370) from Los Angeles. The Grizzlies forced the Lakers into 17 turnovers while committing 15 of their own, but Los Angeles converted the Memphis miscues into 17 points while the Grizzlies scored 12. Both teams emphasized getting to the lane, as the Grizzlies ended with 54 points in the paint and the Lakers had 48. The Grizzlies bench outscored the Lakers reserves 33-7.

LeBron James logged his sixth triple-double of the year, finishing with 24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. James now has 79 career triple-doubles, passing Wilt Chamberlain for the fourth-most in NBA history. With his second assist at the 5:55 mark in the first quarter, James surpassed Andre Miller (8,524 assists) for the 10th-most assists in league history, becoming the only player to rank in the top 10 in both points and assists all-time. Brandon Ingram led all scorers with 32 points on 12-of-18 (.667) shooting, giving him his second-highest scoring performance of the season. Kyle Kuzma added 22 points while Reggie Bullock had 14.

Los Angeles went on a 7-0 run from 8:06 to 5:52 (2:14 stretch) to cut the Grizzlies lead to 91-89. Memphis would immediately respond, going on their own 7-0 run over the next 1:49. Kuzma hit a clutch three with 1:35 left to bring the Lakers within four, 105-101. Soon after, James was fouled on a layup with a minute remaining in the game, but missed the free throw to keep the Grizzlies up by two. Conley was fouled on the ensuing possession, knocking down both free throws to make it 107-103 with 40.1 seconds left. With 20.1 seconds left, James drove into the paint, but was met by Noah, who drew a charge. The Lakers had to send Conley to the line, where he missed the first but made the second to put Memphis up 108-103 with 19.3 left, effectively putting the game away.

There were plenty of points in the first half, with both teams shooting at least 50 percent from the floor as they traded leads 13 times. The Grizzlies struggled from three-point range though, making 6-of-20 (.300) threes in the half while the Lakers were 6-of-14 (.429). Memphis mopped up the glass in the half by outrebounding Los Angeles 26-18, which led to a 10-0 advantage in second chance points. Over half of the teams’ points came in the paint, with the Grizzlies scoring 32 points in the lane on 16-of-21 (.762) shooting compared to 30 points on 15-of-24 (.625) from the Lakers. Ingram had 19 points (7-10 FG) in the half for Los Angeles, while Valanciunas logged 16 points and seven boards to lead Memphis.

Neither team had trouble scoring in the opening frame, with Memphis going 13-for-24 (.542) from the field and the Lakers shooting 14-for-20 (.700) in the first quarter. The teams also combined to make their first nine shots of the game. Both squads focused on getting to the rim, with the Lakers scoring 22 points in the paint while the Grizzlies had 16. Memphis pulled in five offensive rebounds, leading to six second chance points, while Los Angeles were shut out in both categories. Valanciunas was zoned in, recording 12 points and four boards in just 7:12 during the quarter to help Memphis lead 34-31.

The offenses slowed down in the second quarter, with the Grizzlies going 11-for-24 (.458) overall while holding the Lakers to just 8-for-22 (.364) shooting. Memphis went on an extensive 10-0 run from 5:01 to 1:05 (3:56 span) late in the period to push their lead to double-digits at 61-50, their largest lead of the game. The Grizzlies outscored the Lakers 16-8 in the paint to help take a 61-56 lead into halftime.

The Grizzlies will stay at home to close out another season series, this time with the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, February 27 at FedExForum at 7 p.m. CT. Come out to the game, tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase single-game tickets can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. Single Game Tickets are also available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).

On Bruno Caboclo’s and Avery Bradley’s defensive performance against Lebron James: I think one-on-one they did a good job of keeping him in front of them and not letting him get behind them, but that’s never a one-man job. I think our guys, weak side, put themselves in position most of the night to be in really good help position and to give those guys support. You’ll never completely shut a guy like that down, but I thought our guys did a pretty good job of making him take tougher shots than he would have liked. You think about the big play that Joakim [Noah] made down the stretch where he takes that charge. The game plan going in was to just keep him in front of us as best we could. I thought our guys really executed that well. J.B. Bickerstaff On playing a small lineup against the Lakers’ big lineup: We mixed it up a little bit. We left [Jonas Valanciunas] in some to see if we could take advantage of it on the offensive end of the floor. With just the idea of Joakim [Noah] on the defensive end and his ability to switch and keep those smaller guys in front of him, so we kind of ping-ponged them back and forth down the stretch. Bruno [Caboclo] gives you some versatility at 6-9 and that wingspan, he can help you on the glass, he can move his feet to keep smaller guys in front of him. We tried to play a little bit of offense, defense there down the stretch. J.B. Bickerstaff On tonight’s win and it being his birthday: Oh it’s been good, man. I’m really happy that we got the win. I got my people in the building, too. It’s my birthday. And you know, that’s what it’s all about, playing against the best players, beating the Lakers, competing, winning, and just coming back to the locker room happy. That’s what it’s all about. Joakim Noah On Avery Bradley’s impressive crossover fadeaway in the first half: That was great. The energy was great. The bench was on fire. Guys played well. Avery was a warrior. He gives up a lot of size on LeBron [James]. He fought his [butt] off. He made everything tough on him, and that sets the tone. When your guards are picking up the way Avery picks up [on defense], even Mike [Conley], he got some stops, got some charges, too, at the end. It was a great team effort. Joakim Noah On whether beating the Lakers and LeBron James gets old: No, never, man. It’s always a packed house. All the Lakers fans come out and it’s a fun environment, fun experience for us all. To get a win makes it all that much better. Mike Conley On whether hearing comments from opposing fans fires him up: Oh it definitely does. Even walking out the tunnel, I heard people saying, ‘Oh, you’re overrated, overpaid. You can’t guard LeBron.’ Like, where am I at? I’m confused for a second. But that stuff gets us going, and we always seem to play well against teams and big name guys. It makes that environment more special for us. Mike Conley

