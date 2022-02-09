Postgame Report: Grizzlies dominate, sweep season series against Clippers

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies outscored the Clippers 78-46 in points in the paint, 24-10 in second chance points, and 22-8 in fast break points. The Grizzlies entered tonight’s game leading the NBA in all three categories. Key Run of the Night Ja Morant scored 14 points in the third quarter to help Memphis outscore Los Angeles 34-19 in the third period. The Grizzlies finished the third period on a 27-10 run to take a 30-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies handled the Los Angeles Clippers 135-109 on Tuesday night at FedExForum, earning their fourth win in four matchups against the Clippers this season, giving the Grizzlies its first season sweep over the Clippers since the 2003-04 season.

Morant notched his 19th 30-point game of the season, with 22 of his 30 points scored in the paint, to go with seven rebounds and five assists on 12-for-19 shooting. Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 26 points (8-14 FG, 9-9 FT), 11 rebounds and one block. Brandon Clarke scored 18 points with seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks off the bench, shooting 9-for-12 from the field. Kyle Anderson tallied 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Isaiah Hartenstein led the Clippers with a career high-tying 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Norman Powell added 16 points, two rebounds and two assists.

The Grizzlies stretched their lead to as many as 32 with a 27-9 run in the third quarter fueled by 14 points, three rebounds and two assists from Morant. The Grizzlies shot 57.1% from the field in the second half and outscored the Clippers 40-22 in points in the paint, killing any chance of a comeback from Los Angeles. Memphis improved to 67-0 in the last two seasons when outshooting their opponent by 5% or greater.

The Grizzlies led 38-27 after one quarter, grabbing nine offensive rebounds and outscoring the Clippers 10-0 in second chance points. Jackson Jr. nearly recorded a first-half double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds in 14 minutes as the Grizzlies led by 15 at halftime.

Next Game

The Grizzlies travel to Detroit to take on Cade Cunningham and the Pistons on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. CT. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Southeast and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.

Team Notables

The Grizzlies scored at least 30 points in all four quarters tonight to finish with 135 points for a second straight game. This is the first time in franchise history the Grizzlies have scored at least 130 points in consecutive contests.

Memphis swept the season series with the Clippers (4-0) for the first time since the 2003-04 season. The Grizzlies scored at least 120 points in all four victories and remained undefeated (16-0) when scoring at least 120 this season.

The Grizzlies are 20 games above .500 for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

Memphis outrebounded the Clippers 55-40, marking the 22nd game of the season winning the rebounding battle by a double-digit margin, the most in the league.

Memphis shot 51.5% from the field compared to 44.9% shooting from Los Angeles. The Grizzlies improved to 67-0 since the beginning of the 2019-20 season when outshooting opponents by at least five percentage points.

Player Notables

