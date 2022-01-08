Postgame Report: Shorthanded Grizzlies coast to 123-108 win over Clippers

Leaders

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies notched their eighth consecutive victory, tying the single-season franchise record, with a 123-108 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday afternoon.

Jaren Jackson Jr. took over the game in the second half, finishing with 26 points, eight rebounds, three steals and a season-high five blocks. Desmond Bane wend 5-for-8 from 3-point range, scoring 23 points with seven rebound and four assists. Brandon Clarke poured in 18 points and a season high 14 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. De’Anthony Melton had a career-high 11 rebounds with eight points and six assists.

Marcus Morris Sr. led the Clippers with 29 points and eight rebounds while Reggie Jackson had 18 points.

The Clippers built a 12-point lead early with strong shooting from the perimeter until the Grizzlies used a 21-9 run to climb back in the second quarter and take control. The Grizzlies outscored the Clippers 38-20 in the second quarter and notched 36 points in the paint to the Clippers’ 16 in the first half. Three Grizzlies scored in double digits in the first half as Jackson Jr. led the way with 17 points.

Morris’ 15 third quarter points kept the Clippers close as the Grizzlies held a 94-85 lead with one quarter to play. Memphis coasted to the win with a 24-6 fourth quarter run, moving to 27-14 on the season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies’ west coast back-to-back concludes with a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, Jan. 9 at 8:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Southeast and listen at ESPN 92.9 FM.