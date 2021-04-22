Postgame Report: Grizzlies suffer 117-105 loss to shorthanded Clippers as Jackson Jr. returns

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 22 points. Key Run of the Night A 14-6 run in the third quarter helped the Clippers crawl back and take the 87-82 lead.

Game Recap

The buzz from the return of standout forward Jaren Jackson Jr. wasn’t enough to get the Grizzlies a win as the Los Angeles Clippers handed Memphis a 117-105 loss on Wednesday.

Luke Kennard enjoyed his best game of the season with 28 points and seven rebounds to lead the Clippers with both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard out, along with several others. Marcus Morris Sr. scored 25 points on 4-for-6 shooting from three.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 22 points, six rebounds and four assists while Jackson Jr. was active in his return from injury with 15 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in 18 minutes off the bench. Kyle Anderson added 12 points while Xavier Tillman scored eight points with 12 rebounds.

Morant had the hot hand in the first quarter with 12 points, launching a 21-9 run as the Grizzlies marched to a 39-24 lead in the first quarter. Jackson Jr. stepped onto the court for his 2020-21 season debut and immediately hit a Morant-assisted 3-pointer in the first period.

The Clippers came back with a run behind Kennard’s 12 second-quarter points to bring the score to 62-53. Morant led the Grizzlies with 17 points and three assists and Morris Sr. paced the Clippers with 13 points.

A 14-6 run in the third quarter helped the Clippers crawl back and take the 87-82 lead. Kennard had another strong quarter with 10 points to pass his season-high with 22 points. Kennard and Ferrell took over to help the Clippers pull away and hand the Grizzlies their second straight loss.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will look to bounce back against the Portland Trail Blazers in a Friday-night clash at 9 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports Southeast or listen to the call on 92.9 FM ESPN.