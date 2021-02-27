Postgame Report: Grizzlies lose 119-99 to Clippers, split back-to-back series

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Los Angeles scored 119 points and shot 55.0 percent from the field (44-80 FG) one night after being limited to 94 points on 40.5 percent shooting in a 28-point loss at FedExForum… The Clippers also shot 40.0 percent from 3-point range (14-35 3P) Key Run of the Night The Clippers used a 13-1 run at the end of the first half to turn a four-point game into a 16-point halftime advantage (63-47)

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a 119-99 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on the second leg of a two-game series on Friday night at FedExForum.

Kawhi Leonard was attacking throughout the entire game and came up with 30 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Seven Clippers scored in double-digits, including Lou Williams, who went 6-for-12 to score 17 points off the bench. Paul George added 13 points and a game-high eight assists.

Jonas Valanciunas recorded his sixth straight double-double, turning in 22 points and 11 rebounds. Morant scored 20 points with five assists and De’Anthony Melton had 16 points and three rebounds. Kyle Anderson scored 12 points and nine rebounds while tying his career high with five steals.

The Grizzlies and Clippers went back and forth with runs in the first quarter with both teams attacking the rim and running offense through the paint. Leonard jumped out to a fast offensive start while taking locking onto Ja Morant and Tyus Jones on the defensive end. Leonard filled the stat sheet with 11 points, four rebounds and three assists in the first quarter.

The teams remained neck-and-neck in the second quarter until an 13-1 run from the Clippers pushed the lead to 63-47 at the end of the half. The Clippers outscored the Grizzlies 31-17 in the second quarter. Leonard continued his strong night with 16 points in the first half. Valanciunas led the Grizzlies with 12 points and five rebounds.

The Grizzlies looked to claw back into the game in the third quarter, but the Clippers put together a 14-6 run to keep the game in control.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will hit the road to face the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on Sunday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. CT.

Player Notes

Jonas Valanciunas totaled 22 points and 11 rebounds for his sixth straight double-double and 18th of the season, Valanciunas tallied his sixth game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds this season.

totaled 22 points and 11 rebounds for his sixth straight double-double and 18th of the season, Valanciunas tallied his sixth game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds this season. Ja Morant added 20 points and five assists… Morant reached 20+ points for the seventh time this season.

added 20 points and five assists… Morant reached 20+ points for the seventh time this season. Kyle Anderson recorded 12 points and nine rebounds and tied a career high with five steals.