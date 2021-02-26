Postgame Report: Grizzlies outrun Clippers in 122-94 win

On the team’s performance: I definitely think it’s one of the best of the season. This is more of the Grizzlies basketball that we expect in these sessions. I’ve said it to the team these last couple of days, just finding consistency. I’m really proud of the edge we came out with. I thought we had a ton of great looks early in the first quarter. We missed some layups. I think we missed like 12 shots in the first half around the restricted or paint area, but we just kept sticking with our plan of just activity on the defensive. Our guys were flying around, contesting the 3-point line a whole lot better, the urgency out there, guarding one-on-one with better physicality. Our team activity was off the charts. And then, I said it in the pregame session about just getting back to our pace and we had 21 fast break points. I can’t remember the last time we had that. So, I felt like our activity really fueled our offense. But, the play on both ends of the floor was just really consistent for 48-minutes. Great result, but we know we’re going to have a tough challenge tomorrow against a great team again tomorrow. So, we’ve just got to find ways to get better and find even more consistency one game to the next. Taylor Jenkins

On Tyus Jones: Awesome career night for him, and I just give him a lot of credit. I know he had a couple of struggles in recent games, but he’s the ultimate pro, the ultimate team guy, always staying engaged, putting in the work as much as he could over the last week or so, having faith that he was going to break through. He and I talked about it, the assistant coaches and him have talked about it, but he’s been fully engaged like the ultimate pro and the ultimate worker, and this is just a product of that. So, I’m just really proud of him. Obviously, he’s huge for us with the spark he gives us off the bench. He was huge for us tonight in that first half helping us build a lead, and then even building another lead there on the lead that we already had there in the second half. So, really proud of the work that he keeps putting in. It doesn’t faze me in the least to see what he did the last couple of games. Taylor Jenkins

On defending the 3-point line: We had the urgency to defend the 3-point line. That’s been something that’s just come in waves with our group over the course of the season. Our shift activity is a priority for us, taking away the paint. Obviously, they’re a really good mid-range shooting team too, so showing crowds, and then just getting up to the 3-point line with better urgency and trying to deter catch-and-shoot threes. Teams are still going to shoot at a high rate, they still got 34 threes off, but can we impact those a little bit more. Can we have heavier contests? That’s something that we’ve been struggling with the last couple of weeks. So, I think our guys, just after kind of getting back to our basics yesterday about our urgency to defend the 3-point line no matter who we’re playing, it just so happened we’re guarding the probably one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the league, especially number one, I think, percentagewise. It was just a commitment to the energy to get out there, and then they did a really good job moving the ball and putting us in scramble situations. I thought our guys did a really good job. They hit a couple, but just to have the mentality to be super active defensively, I think was kind of a difference maker for us tonight. Taylor Jenkins

On Justise Winslow: Just one game after another, he just continues to get better. Just finding his legs, finding that confidence and getting back on the floor. And you can see it in his face, you can see it in his play, especially tonight. I just think his defensive ability sets a tone for us one-on-one, guarding pick-and-rolls, impacting the ball, disrupting offenses. I thought he did a heck of a job on a number of matchups tonight, obviously with (Kawhi) Leonard, (Paul) George and Lou Williams getting his hand on balls, and just playing with great pace on the offensive end. You know it’s still going to take us time to get him acclimated and get him fit in with his teammates and building that chemistry, but I thought that the pace that we play with allowed him to have some success in transition, getting downhill, shooting from the outside, getting to the free throw line. When he plays with that aggression, that’s all he was focused about the first couple of games, was just go out there and attack your game. And, it’s paying off and we just expect him to get better and better as he continues to play more. Taylor Jenkins

On returning: It is great to be back. I just felt weird like I haven’t been out for like 60 games since my second year. It is great to be back, I just wanted to bring a fire when I came back. We did that, we played well, we were sharing the basketball, we were playing defense, we were energized. It was good, we have to keep it rolling. Dillon Brooks

On Grizzlies depth along the perimeter: You can include Kyle (Anderson) in there too. He defended Kawhi (Leonard) very well too. That's a three little tandem right there. We get those three guys going on defense, it is just contagious. That’s what we need every single game out there, to bring that grit, that grind and just play hard as hell. Dillon Brooks

On his new perspective of the game: I learned to bring the intensity every single time. I am not worried about shots, not worried about how the game is going. I work on my craft and I work on my game every single day. I just trust it and trust my teammates. Then just learning what guys like, learning how we lost those two games and just trying to be a difference maker. I tried to do it out there, guys were finding me and I was just making shots. I am going to guard every single game. Dillon Brooks

On first game playing with Justise Winslow: I feel like it is a great fit. He loves to defend just like me, we just pass guys off, and just stay out of foul trouble. On offense he loves to pass and loves to get other guys involved. He is a downhill driver, so he brings a lot of attention from the defense and he knows how to make the right plays. I have been waiting for him since the bubble. Now it is just coming into flourishing. Justise is getting confident out there and is making moves that he was making before the injury. I am proud of him for coming back and playing hard every single game. Dillon Brooks

On the Grizzlies confidence after a win: We get it from each other, we feed off each other. When one guy gets rolling and then another guy just gets the confidence to step into the shots. It is contagious like I said before and a couple of questions ago. I have to bring it every single game. You know my teammates know that we are ready to go and that it just bounces off of players and the coaches. It is just contagious. Dillon Brooks

On tonight versus last couple games: I feel like our energy was there. I feel like we were all locked in and out there competing. I feel like our talk was very high level. We knew our teammates had our back while guarding the ball. That led to some stops and we were able to get out and run. Ja Morant

On Tyus (Jones) playing well: I feel like we need that from Tyus every game. He’s a smart player. He knows when to attack and be aggressive, and he also knows when to look for his teammates. He’s a smart point guard. He always makes the right plays. Tonight, he helped us big time coming out and scoring 20 points. I feel like that helped us a lot. Especially leading us on a run and being able to hold on to it. Ja Morant

On not being named an all-star: No. I’m just happy we were able to come out with a win today. I don’t care too much about that. That’s in the past. My focus right now is on winning basketball games. Ja Morant

On what Grit and Grind means to him: I definitely feel like we showcased that today with how we were flying around the court, getting stops, going after loose balls, rebounding the ball, and just showing our fight out there. I feel like when we do that, we are a very good team and it leads to very good offense for us. As long as we keep that going, we’ll be in a very good spot. Ja Morant

On Jonas Valanciunas: That’s big time for us. Jonas is our guy down low. He battles. He’s definitely a monster in the paint. When he gets the ball down there, you can pretty much count it as a bucket. Offensively giving us extra possessions and defensively limiting teams to one shot is big for us. It allows us to get out in transition. Ja Morant

On the extra rest day: Yes, I feel like it was. We were able to regroup with a practice and see some things we could correct. I feel like that was a big-time transition from us. Learning from our mistakes in the past and fixing them this game, we were able to come out with a win. Ja Morant