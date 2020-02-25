Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Clippers 124-97

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Clippers shot a notable 16-37 (43.2%) from behind the arc while the Grizzlies would only convert 7-27 (25.9%) from 3. Key Run of the Night The Clippers went on a 13-3 run late over 3:09 of play in the first quarter (4:19-1:10) solidifying an early 23 point lead. They would then lead by 20+ for the rest of the game.

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 124-97 inside STAPLES Center on Monday night.

Memphis struggled to get anything going offensively in the first quarter, shooting just 23.8 percent from the field and 12.5 percent from three-point range to open the game. The Clippers held the Grizzlies to just 14 points in the first quarter while outscoring Memphis 15-0 in points off turnovers and 16-0 in fast break points. Kawhi Leonard matched the Grizzlies first quarter point total with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting to give Los Angeles as 40-14 lead after the first. L.A. stretched their lead to as many as 35 points in the first half before Memphis trimmed the lead 66-37 going into the halftime break.

The Grizzlies would put together their best quarter of the night behind 10 third quarter points from Josh Jackson. Memphis shot 59.1 percent from the field in the third period as they trimmed the Clippers lead to 24 points at 90-66 heading into the final quarter of play. The fourth quarter saw 10 Memphis players take the court, including Dusty Hannahs, who scored four fourth-quarter points in his first game of the season with the Grizzlies. The Clippers would reach their largest lead of the night at 111-74 before cruising to the 27-point victory. Los Angeles knocked down nine more three pointers than Memphis on the night, shooting 43.2 percent (16-37) compared to 25.9 percent (7-27) for the Grizzlies.

Gorgui Dieng posted his second double-double in as many games, totaling 14 points and 10 rebounds while recording four blocked shots. Ja Morant added a team-high 16 points and one assist on 7-of-13 shooting. Josh Jackson finished with 14 points, five rebounds and two blocks in 26 minutes. John Konchar pitched in eight points to go with seven rebounds and four assists in 18 minutes off the bench. Tyus Jones added eight points and one assist while having zero turnovers as Memphis dropped to 28-29 on the season.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 25 points, eight rebounds and three assists on 10-of-17 shooting. Montrezl Harrell added 22 points, three rebounds and two blocks off the bench for Los Angeles. Marcus Morris Sr. totaled 13 points, two assists and one block. Landry Shamet added 13 points, four assists and three rebounds. JaMychal Green pitched in 13 points and nine rebounds as the Clippers improved to 38-19 on the season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will wrap up their four-game road trip as they visit the Houston Rockets inside Toyota Center on Wednesday, February 26 at 7 p.m. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On what this game means for a team that is fighting for a playoff spot: [This game] is unfortunate but I told the guys that I am excited. [We have] got to learn from this. Going up against elite teams this time of year will only make us better. Taylor Jenkins On forward Josh Jackson’s performance: Yes, I thought he was really good. [He] continues to make an impact on defense, finds a way to produce on offense [and] play makes. He is definitely playing really well. Taylor Jenkins On how the team is going to shake this loss off and prepare to play the Houston Rockets: [We just] show up to the game. We have a game plan and we just play hard. We have a team that [looks] forward, so we are just going to keep pushing along. The game is over now, and we just have to go on to the next one. [We have to look on to] Houston and make sure the same mistakes don't happen. De'Anthony Melton On the losing streak they are facing right now: [Losses like this] happen. It is the NBA. We can't get too discouraged. It is going to happen, just like before this we went on a nice little winning streak. All it takes is one until you catch the wave. Losses suck but we can definitely learn from them. De'Anthony Melton If the Memphis Grizzlies seem like a young team to him: I guess, yes. I think we are a young team but we all know mentally we are ahead regardless of our age. We just go out there and play our game. [We just like to] be active and play defense. De'Anthony Melton On how big of a setback this game is: We have 25 games. We are on to the next [game]. Ja Morant On getting down early and never being able to come back: [We have to] take it and learn from it. We have to start of [strong] from the [jump ball]. The game is over. We lost. It is in the past. [We have to] throw it out and focus on Houston. Ja Morant On if he will watch film of the game or just throw it out and move on: I will [watch film] tonight me, [personally]. I don't know [if] anyone else [will watch the film] but I am glad it is over with, for me. I am turning my focus to Houston. Ja Morant On his goal for the season: [I just want to] improve on my game. [I want to] make the playoffs for the first time in my career, obviously. I feel like that is a goal we have as a team. As of right now, we have a [playoff] spot but we have to hold on to it. We have a couple teams right behind us. As a young team, we just have to focus up and take care of business and win the games that we are supposed to. That is my biggest goal. Josh Jackson

Player Notes

