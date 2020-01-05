Postgame Report: Grizzlies score second-most points in franchise history, roll Clippers 140-114

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies out-shot the Clippers 18-39 (46.2%) to 7-30 (23.3%), respectively. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies went on a 13-0 run to take a commanding 104-80 lead over the last 2 minutes of the 3rd quarter

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies began the front-end of a road back-to-back with an offensive outburst, as they defeated the L.A. Clippers 140-114 on Saturday afternoon inside STAPLES Center, tying the largest margin of victory over the Clippers in franchise history.

The Grizzlies offense was clicking on all cylinders as they shot 51 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from three-point range for the game. With 36 assists tonight, including nine from Ja Morant, the Grizzlies have now recorded 30+ assists in four-consecutive games, marking the longest streak in franchise history. Memphis’ 140 points in tonight’s win was the second-most points the Grizzlies have scored in franchise history and the most ever in a game on the road.

Memphis would take control of the game from the jump as they scored early and often in the first quarter. Memphis used a 16-2 run to take an early 32-16 lead with 4:09 remaining in the first. The Grizzlies would hold a 40-27 lead after one quarter of play, as they knocked down a season-high tying seven three-pointers in the first quarter. The Clippers were able to hang around as Kawhi Leonard tallied 11 points in the second quarter to trim the Grizzlies lead to 65-57 heading into the half.

The two teams would trade blows early in the second half, but Jae Crowder would catch fire, as he scored 14 of his 27 points in the third quarter alone. The Grizzlies closed the third quarter on a 13-0 run to take a commanding 104-80 lead heading into the final quarter of play. L.A. would use an 11-2 run to cut the Grizzlies’ lead to 112-96, but Memphis would respond with a 14-4 run of their own as they cruised to a 26-point victory. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished a perfect 5-of-5 from the field for 12 points in the fourth quarter to help ice the game away, as Memphis improved to 14-22 on the season.

The Grizzlies featured a balanced attack, as they had four players finish with 20-or-more points on the night, marking the first time the Grizzlies have ever had four players with 20+ points in a road game. Jae Crowder led the way with a season-high 27 points, a season-high seven assists and eight rebounds. Jackson totaled 24 points, six rebounds and four blocks on the night (9-10 FG, 3-4 3P). Morant added 22 points, nine assists and four rebounds (7-10 FG, 1-4 3P). Dillon Brooks tallied 22 points, three rebounds and three assists, while knocking down a season-high six three pointers. Tyus Jones led the Grizzlies bench with 11 points, five assists and zero turnovers.

L.A. was led by their bench, who ranks first in the NBA in points per game. Montrezl Harrell tallied 28 points, nine rebounds and three assists on the night, while Lou Williams added 24 points, seven assists and two rebounds. Kawhi Leonard added 24 points, eight rebounds and three assists, however, Memphis was able to limit him to 8-of-24 from the field as the Clippers fell to 25-12 on the season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will wrap up a three-game road trip as they face the Phoenix Suns inside Talking Stick Resort Arena tomorrow, January 5 at 7 p.m. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On today’s win: I am proud of our guys. This is a heck of a road win. Obviously, it was a tough game the othernight in Sacramento. For our guys to come out and set a tone in the first quarter , a little slippage in the second quarter, and I have to give the Clippers credit there. But then to come out in the third quarter and to set a tone with another 30 plus quarter, holding them to 23 points. I thought our defensive activity was unbelievable, Kawhi Leonard is a tough cover, Lou Williams is a tough cover, Montrezl Harrell is a tough cover, but for us, our defensive activity was huge. I am super proud of our guys, offensively to rack up 36 assists and share the ball against one of the best defenses in the league. This is a great win. A great team win. Obviously, our starters played great, but I saw production from the guys off the bench, plus minuses, guys just having an impact. Whether guys were scoring, getting deflections, steals, rebounds or assists, everyone contributed to this game, and I’m proud. Taylor Jenkins On the team's offensive play: I think overall, obviously offensively, we have been treading up, but to get 140 [points] against one of the elite defenses in the league, this was impressive. Obviously, our defensive activity on both ends of the ball, our unselfishness on offense, our activity, forcing some tough shots and guys having to make a lot of shots to get a lot of points for the Clippers. This is a complete game. We have seen that a lot in the month of December, a couple of our best games of the season, and now to rack up one in January is something to build off of. As the guys had two great quarters in Sacramento. I think today for the most part, we had almost four great quarters. Taylor Jenkins On what worked for the team: I think early on our defense picked up. That led to our offense [running smoothly]. When we make shots, it’s easy. Thank god, a lot [of our shots] were going in early. We just stayed consistent with it. Jaren Jackson Jr. On bouncing back after the loss in Sacramento: Especially last game in Sacramento, we didn’t win but came back [to win in LA today]. We just got back to it and came out with energy against one of the top teams in the West. [This win] was huge for us, but we have another game tomorrow. Jaren Jackson Jr. On beating the Clippers: [Beating the Clippers] gives us a lot of confidence actually. We actually [had a double-digit leads against them] at home, but we lost the lead late. They won on the offensive rebounds and we weren’t able to get a shot at the end. It’s just learning. We’re just going out, playing hard, and sticking with the plan. We got up and lost a couple of leads this year, being up double-digits. We were able to keep the lead tonight. Ja Morant How the team kept the lead: Just being smart. Normally, we try to get stops and get out and run. They made some shots and went on a run on their own. We knew late in the game we had to get stops against some great teams we played against. We had to be smart on the offensive end. We were giving up good shots for great shots. Ja Morant

Player Notes

Jae Crowder led the way with a season-high 27 points, a season-high seven assists and eight rebounds.

led the way with a season-high 27 points, a season-high seven assists and eight rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. totaled 24 points, six rebounds and four blocks on the night (9-10 FG, 3-4 3P).

totaled 24 points, six rebounds and four blocks on the night (9-10 FG, 3-4 3P). Ja Morant added 22 points, nine assists and four rebounds (7-10 FG, 1-4 3P).

added 22 points, nine assists and four rebounds (7-10 FG, 1-4 3P). Dillon Brooks tallied 22 points, three rebounds and three assists, while knocking down a season-high six three pointers.

tallied 22 points, three rebounds and three assists, while knocking down a season-high six three pointers. Tyus Jones led the Grizzlies bench with 11 points, five assists and zero turnovers.

led the Grizzlies bench with 11 points, five assists and zero turnovers. Montrezl Harrell tallied 28 points, nine rebounds and three assists on the night.

tallied 28 points, nine rebounds and three assists on the night. Lou Williams added 24 points, seven assists and two rebounds.

added 24 points, seven assists and two rebounds. Kawhi Leonard added 24 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.